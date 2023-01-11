Read full article on original website
This New England ski resort was ranked one of the best in the country
A Vermont ski resort was said to be one of the best the country has to offer for skiing, snowboarding and aprés-ski vibes. Vogue magazine included Stowe Mountain Resort in Stowe, Vermont, on its list of the “8 Best Ski Resorts in the U.S.” The lifestyle magazine said the resort is widely considered one of the best ski resorts on the east coast. Sandwiched between two mountains, Mount Mansfield and Spruce Peak, the ski resort offers 485 acres worth of shredding terrain.
WCAX
Vt. Fish and Wildlife announce 2022 Lifetime License Lottery winner
FAIRFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) -A 25-year-old has won the right to hunt and fish in Vermont for free for the rest of his life. Vermont Fish and Wildlife said Fairfield’s Landis Menard is the winner of the 2022 Vermont Lifetime Hunting and Fishing License Lottery. Nearly 19,000 lottery tickets were...
WMUR.com
Utility pole fire might be affecting 911 services in Lebanon, New Hampshire
LEBANON, N.H. — A utility pole fire Friday could have an impact on 911 services in the Lebanon area, officials said. The pole fire occurred on Bank Street Friday morning, leading to various utility outages. Officials said anyone with an emergency who cannot call 911 should call Lebanon Dispatch...
City officials call on state legislators to enact further gun reform
Municipalities call on state legislators to enact further gun reform
WMUR.com
New Hampshire man accused of robbing North Carolina store at gunpoint
EDEN, N.C. — A Claremont man is in a North Carolina jail after police said he robbed a store at gunpoint. Police in Eden, North Carolina, said Tyler Martzolf took out a semi-automatic pistol before demanding money from the clerk. Investigators said Martzolf fled after receiving an undisclosed amount...
montpelierbridge.org
Downstreet Working On New Affordable Rental Housing Projects
The housing crunch has made affordable housing a hot topic for renters, buyers, and public officials, and when the subject comes up, Downstreet Housing and Community Development is the local organization that almost everyone hopes can help. The Barre-based housing nonprofit runs a number of programs to help low-income renters...
Burlington approves demolition permit for downtown cathedral
The city’s development review board approved the Catholic parish’s request to demolish the shuttered Cathedral of Immaculate Conception, but the decision is likely to be appealed. Read the story on VTDigger here: Burlington approves demolition permit for downtown cathedral.
WCAX
Former copper mine to host archaeological dig
VERSHIRE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Ely Copper Mine closed in 1905 because of environmental and financial issues. Now. the superfund site is slated for an archaeolgical dig this summer. At its height, the Ely Copper Mine employed nearly 800 people, with the small town or Vershire’s population reaching nearly 2,000....
Final Reading: Same as it ever was
Three members of the Vermont Mayors Coalition trekked to the Statehouse on Friday to beg state lawmakers to take action on issues they said they’ve been raising for years. Read the story on VTDigger here: Final Reading: Same as it ever was.
Burlington Allows Parish to Demolish Historic Cathedral
Burlington's historic Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception can be torn down. Such was the decision of the city's Development Review Board on Wednesday evening, when it voted to issue a demolition permit for the building at 20 Pine Street. The 4-2 ruling was a blow to preservationists but a victory...
newportdispatch.com
Single-vehicle crash with injuries in Killington
KILLINGTON — A 22-year-old man from Massachusetts was involved in a single-vehicle crash in Killington on Thursday. The crash took place on US Route 4 at around 8:10 p.m. According to the report, Christopher Geremia, of Dover, MA, was attempting to navigate a downhill curve oprior to the crash.
newportdispatch.com
Northfield man facing charges in Williamstown
WILLIAMSTOWN — A 41-year-old man from Northfield was arrested in Williamstown yesterday. Police say they were notified that Clinton L. Bell was at a home on Robar Road at around 1:30 p.m. Bell was not permitted to be at the location. Following an investigation, police confirmed that Bell had...
Illegal border crossings, assaults on Border Patrol agents increase in Swanton Sector
As the number of illegal border crossings increase at the southwest border, so too, do the numbers at our northern border with Canada, but they are rising at a disproportionate rate. And unfortunately, along with the increased number of encounters comes an increase of assaults on Border Patrol Agents.
Dartmouth
DHMC cardiologist Lauren Gilstrap remembered for her dedication to her work, true kindness
A “brilliant researcher [and] gifted clinician and teacher,” Gilstrap brought positive energy to each space in which she found herself, leaving those around her happy and loved. Lauren Gilstrap was larger than life, her research mentor and director of The Dartmouth Institute for Health Policy and Clinical Practice...
montpelierbridge.org
Arrest at Berlin Mall Follows Alleged Kidnapping of Truck Driver
Around 5:00 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 13, Berlin police received a call for help from the Berlin Mall, Berlin Police Chief James Pontbriand said in an interview. The alleged incident began in southern Vermont, Pontbriand said. A Berlin Police Department press release stated that 37-year-old Barry Perez of Hartford, Connecticut allegedly “brandished a fire arm (sic) at a tractor trailer operator who had stopped at the scene of a motor vehicle rollover to check on the status of the operator of the box truck on Interstate 89.”
WCAX
CVU Principal reacts to TikTok video controversy
HINESBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s turmoil surrounding Vermont’s premier high school basketball program, following a racially insensitive social media post. And now, an unusual response from the school’s principal, who wrote an open letter to all Vermont students to explain how the school is responding. Kevin Gaiss...
South Burlington man faces attempted murder charge in St. Albans prison attack
Mbyayenge Mafuta, 21, was issued a citation Thursday for the felony charge and is set to be arraigned next month. He is accused of beating Jeffrey Hall, 55, who shared the same cell with him, last month. Hall has been hospitalized in critical condition since Dec. 22. Read the story on VTDigger here: South Burlington man faces attempted murder charge in St. Albans prison attack.
newportdispatch.com
Two injured during Newbury crash
NEWBURY — Police responded to a single-vehicle crash with injuries in Newbury on Tuesday. The crash took place on US Route 5 at around 8:30 p.m. According to the report, Kayla Cabey, 30, of Bradford, and Kyle Cabey, 34, of Newbury, were traveling north when the vehicle failed to maintain the lane and drove off the road and down an embankment.
Colchester man faces 3 new charges in Swanton shooting case
Federal prosecutors allege an effort to control the drug trade in the Swanton area led to the death of a man accused of being a rival drug dealer. Read the story on VTDigger here: Colchester man faces 3 new charges in Swanton shooting case.
newportdispatch.com
Juvenile arrested after car chase, crash in Berlin
BERLIN — A juvenile was arrested in Northfield on New Year’s Day. Northfield police say they observed a vehicle known to have been involved in a car chase with Montpelier police on January 1. Police attempted to stop the vehicle but it attempted to flee for several miles.
