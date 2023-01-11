Read full article on original website
Here's what the cast of 'Avatar: The Way of Water' looks like in real life
In addition to returning stars Zoe Saldaña and Sam Worthington, James Cameron's "Avatar" sequel features many new characters with names you may miss.
Paul Mescal Set to Star in Ridley Scott’s ‘Gladiator’ Sequel
Are you not entertained? Paul Mescal is in talks to lead “Gladiator 2,” helmed by original director Ridley Scott, a source confirmed to IndieWire. After Scott revealed that the sequel to the Oscar-winning 2000 film will take place 20 years later, with Mescal’s role as part of the next generation of the ruling Roman family. The estimated era for the film is 200 B.C.E. The “Aftersun” actor is set to star as lead character Lucius, the nephew of since-deceased Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix) who was killed by Russell Crowe’s Maximus. Lucius is the son of Lucilla (Connie Nielsen) and grandson of Marcus Aurelius. “Gladiator 2”...
Miss Universe 2023 Wardrobe Malfunctions From National Costumes Pageant
The Miss Universe 2023 pageant kicked off with its preliminary competition on Wednesday night — and did so in bold style, with numerous wardrobe malfunctions taking place, ranging from stumbles from high heels to portions of costume falling off completely (thankfully, no exposures of the body). During the event, the National Costume portion ahead of the final Jan. 14 program, following contestants’ introductions and the viral swimsuit portion of the competition. The costume element is intended for those competing to showcase their heritage, as well as advocate for causes close to their hearts. Unfortunately, the portion also featured an array of...
Watch Nicolas Cage as freaky vampire in ‘Renfield’ trailer
Nicolas Cage’s turn as a vampire has been heavily anticipated. The actor, known for picking dramatic and strange roles, seems like the perfect fit for a comedy horror film that centers on Dracula’s henchmen. Still, the results are better than anyone expected. “Renfield” has just released its...
John Wayne Thought These 2 Classic Westerns Were Better Than ‘The Searchers’
Movie star John Wayne once listed 2 of his Western film classics as being better than the iconic movie, 'The Searchers.'
Historians Uncover Fresh Details of Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid’s Time in Chile
Some of the historical figures immortalized in books and films are remembered for their best qualities. Others, though — well, let’s just say that popular culture has a fondness for outlaws. Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid were active from the 1880s through the early 1900s, and were memorably portrayed on screen by Paul Newman and Robert Redford in a 1969 film.
One of Horror's Most Underseen and Unsettling Experiences Is Now Streaming on Shudder
In the age of streaming, no matter how acclaimed or beloved a movie or TV show might be, unless you can easily pull it up on your platform of choice, audiences are known to completely overlook it. Additionally, even if an older film earned a release, more obscure titles don't necessarily make it to DVD, thus making it more unlikely to be upgraded to HD formats, or even modern households having Blu-ray players capable of watching such films in the event that a viewer takes the time to track down a copy. Luckily, thanks to the passionate horror fans at Shudder, Andrzej Żuławski's Possession is just a click away from any subscriber, unleashing a world of inhuman ecstasy on modern audiences.
‘A Star Without a Star: The Untold Juanita Moore Story’ Review: Remembering an Early Black Oscar Nominee
Kirk E. Kelleykahn’s heartfelt documentary “A Star Without a Star: The Untold Juanita Moore Story” builds the case for Moore — the director’s grandmother and an Oscar nominee, whose work spans eight decades — to be recognized on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Made over the course of 19 years, the labor of love includes the insights and testimonials of actors such as Sidney Poitier and Louise Fletcher, who died before the film was completed. Despite a structure that briefly wanders in the movie’s later stages, the doc makes a very strong argument for Moore’s contributions. Nowadays, films like “Hidden Figures” and...
Amanda Blake’s Favorite ‘Gunsmoke’ Moment Was Enough to Make the Producer Cry
Amanda Blake played Miss Kitty Russell on 'Gunsmoke' for 19 seasons and 1 made-for-TV movie. Here's her favorite moment in the show's history that made the producer cry.
House Party Cast: Where You Know The Stars Of The Comedy Remake From
The new House Party remake cast looks like the right kind of people to party with.
Robin Williams: A Pioneer Of Comedy, Television And Movies
Robin Williams was a gifted comedian and actor. The Academy Award winner was known for his comedic timing and improvisational skills, bringing to life the wide variety of characters he created on the spur of the moment and portrayed on film, in both dramas and comedies. The Chicago-born actor began performing stand-up comedy in the San Francisco Bay Area in 1976 at the age of 25.
James Arness Once Revealed the ‘Real’ Message ‘Gunsmoke’ Was Trying to Convey
'Gunsmoke' actor James Arness played the character for 20 seasons and 5 made-for-TV movies, which were the result of the 'real' message that it conveyed.
Review: 'Plane' is a wholly unoriginal and absolutely enjoyable action film
Starring: Gerard Butler, Mike Colter, Yoson An, Daniella Pineda, Paul Ben-Victor. SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) – Studio Synopsis: In the white-knuckle action movie PLANE, pilot Brodie Torrance (Gerard Butler) saves his passengers from a lightning strike by making a risky landing on a war-torn island - only to find that surviving the landing was just the beginning. When most of the passengers are taken hostage by dangerous rebels, the only person Torrance can count on for help is Louis Gaspare (Mike Colter), an accused murderer who was being transported by the FBI. In order to rescue the passengers, Torrance will need Gaspare’s help, and will learn there’s more to Gaspare than meets the eye.
Is Evil Dead Rise a Reboot or a Sequel?
A brand-new Evil Dead movie will be tearing its way into theaters this year, titled Evil Dead Rise (2023). It's the fifth movie in the Evil Dead franchise, but the brand-new trailer doesn't offer any clue as to whether or not it's connected to any of the previous movies. So, is Evil Dead Rise a reboot or a sequel?
Comic Review: Star Wars: The High Republic (2022) #3
Jedi Vildar Mac and Padawan Matthea Cathley have teamed up with trickster and thief Tey Sirrek to discover who has been stealing religious artifacts across Jedha’s Holy City. Their investigation leads them to the Temple of the Kyber, a depository of over two thousand sacred treasures patrolled by the...
Steven Spielberg‘s ’The Fabelmans’ Gets Prestige Drama Treatment in India Release by Reliance Entertainment (EXCLUSIVE)
Reliance Entertainment will release Steven Spielberg’s awards season contender “The Fabelmans” on Feb. 10 across India. The India release is significant because, even though U.S. movies have grown their market share to around 11% of the box office, the vast majority of it is dominated by Hollywood franchises, superhero films or creature features, which are dubbed into several local languages. Prestige dramas, such as “The Fabelmans,” when they do get released, are only shown in their original English versions. A deeply personal portrait of a 20th century American childhood, “The Fabelmans” is a cinematic memory of the forces and family that...
Echo Base Live XII: Guest three announced
In 3 weeks time, the next Echo Base Live will return to a galaxy not so far, far away at (the Kingfisher Shopping Centre in Redditch), and the team have started to announce the guests joining them on the day. Hot on the heels on the annoucements of Guy Henry and Paul Kasey from Rogue One comes another Star Wars Story star, Rufus Wright.
‘All Good Here!’ Says Adam Driver, Defending Francis Ford Coppola’s ‘Megalopolis’ Set
Francis Ford Coppola and star Adam Driver are defending the conditions on set of Coppola’s upcoming film “Megalopolis” after a report said that the shoot was in chaos following the departure of key creative talent. Following an article Monday in The Hollywood Reporter, Coppola defended the film in a statement to Deadline as on budget and on schedule and disputed the idea of a “crew exodus”that would threaten to leave the film in peril. In a statement to IndieWire, Driver said THR’s characterization of the film as descending into chaos was inaccurate. He called it one of the best shooting experiences...
Simon Franglen interview: ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ composer
“First of all, I’m astonished,” Simon Franglen reveals about the mega-success of Disney’s “Avatar: The Way of Water” at the box office and with awards groups, where it’s one of the 15 films on the Oscar shortlist for Best Score. The composer and co-writer of “Nothing is Lost (You Give Me Strength)” adds, “I’ve been working on this for five years, so there’s a sense of relief as well. There were 3,800 people working on this film. For my team, I had a 105-piece orchestra, which we recorded in Los Angeles. There’s three hours of finished score in this film and close to five hours that I actually finished because of editing and revisions. I’m so just relieved that people are liking the film. It’s hugely satisfying. I’m astonished by the millions of people that are listening to the soundtrack — it really just flabbergasts me.”
Storm Reid and Shedeur Sanders Go Public With Their Romance at "Missing" Premiere
Love is in the air for Storm Reid. On Thursday, the 19-year-old actor made her red carpet debut with boyfriend Shedeur Sanders at the Los Angeles premiere of her new movie, "Missing," out Jan. 20. The couple looked as cute as can be as they held hands and smiled for the cameras. "He's super sweet, super talented," Reid told Entertainment Tonight of the 20-year-old collegiate football player. "I'm just glad to have him here supporting me."
