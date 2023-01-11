“First of all, I’m astonished,” Simon Franglen reveals about the mega-success of Disney’s “Avatar: The Way of Water” at the box office and with awards groups, where it’s one of the 15 films on the Oscar shortlist for Best Score. The composer and co-writer of “Nothing is Lost (You Give Me Strength)” adds, “I’ve been working on this for five years, so there’s a sense of relief as well. There were 3,800 people working on this film. For my team, I had a 105-piece orchestra, which we recorded in Los Angeles. There’s three hours of finished score in this film and close to five hours that I actually finished because of editing and revisions. I’m so just relieved that people are liking the film. It’s hugely satisfying. I’m astonished by the millions of people that are listening to the soundtrack — it really just flabbergasts me.”

