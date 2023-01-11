Read full article on original website
Dr. Phil debate on illegal immigration gets explosive: 'Why didn't White people stay in England?'
Dr. Phil guests feuded over how America should handle its chaotic southern border, which has seen massive waves of illegal immigration, some of which is associated with cartels.
msn.com
Drone footage shows Ukrainian forces trapping fighters from Russia's Wagner Group in a lethal crossfire
Drone footage shows the Ukrainian troops annihilating a unit of Wagner fighters in Soledar. The footage comes from the Donestk region, the scene of some of the war's most fierce battles. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has painted a grim picture of the situation in the town. Slide 1 of 6:...
Russia tried to claim months ago it destroyed American-made armored vehicles that the US didn't even offer Ukraine until last week
Russia has been caught repeatedly fabricating kills and victories in its war in Ukraine, which so far has not gone the way Putin planned.
Tech companies under fire after Brazilian riots repeat Jan. 6 pattern
Online conspiracy theories and false claims about Brazil’s election results fueled riots in the nation’s capital last weekend as extremists followed the digital playbook used in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. Researchers and advocates warned tech companies for months to take action to mitigate the likelihood of real-world harm in Brazil. Now…
kalkinemedia.com
Colombia to investigate claims US, local soldiers raped indigenous girls
Colombia President Gustavo Petro on Friday ordered an investigation into the alleged rape of underage indigenous girls by US and local soldiers. Spanish-language US television network Univision claimed in December that an American soldier living with a Colombian army battalion in 2019 had sexually abused and impregnated a 10-year-old girl from the Nukak tribe in the southern Amazonia region.
kalkinemedia.com
Lawyer for Mauritania's ex-president fears unfair trial
A lawyer for Mauritania's ex-president Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz, said Saturday his client might not get a fair hearing in his forthcoming corruption trial because of a "torrent of rights violations". Just days ahead of the trial's opening, lawyer Cire Cledor Ly said the defence had still not had access...
kalkinemedia.com
Billionaire ex-PM and retired NATO general in Czech presidential run-off
Billionaire former prime minister Andrej Babis and retired NATO general Petr Pavel topped the first round of the Czech presidential election on Saturday. Pavel scored 35.4 percent, just ahead of Babis with 35.0 percent, while economist Danuse Nerudova came in third with 13.9 percent, according to near-complete results from the Czech Statistical Office.
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 8-Iran executes British-Iranian accused of spying, prompts Western condemnation
Alireza Akbari was a former Iranian deputy defence minister. Arrested in 2019, he was accused of spying for Britain. Execution piles more strain on fraught ties with West. Tehran summons UK envoy over UK "meddling" in Iran's security. (Adds Macron condemnation) DUBAI/LONDON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Iran has executed a...
kalkinemedia.com
France, Germany press Africa to condemn Russian aggression in Ukraine
The French and German foreign ministers called Friday on Africa to condemn Russian aggression in Ukraine, while pressing for deeper ties between the European Union and countries across the continent. "It is important to remember that there is an aggressor and an attacked and it is important that everyone tells...
kalkinemedia.com
More protests in Peru as US calls for 'restraint'
Peru was rocked by further unrest Wednesday as demonstrators blocked roads and held mass funerals for those killed in violent protests that have gripped the country, as the United States called for "restraint" on both sides. In total 40 people have died in over a month of protests demanding the...
kalkinemedia.com
Emergency blackouts in most Ukrainian regions due to shelling: energy minister
Emergency blackouts were applied in "most regions" of Ukraine on Saturday due to a fresh barrage of Russian attacks, energy minister German Galushchenko said. "Today the enemy attacked the country's energy generation facilities and power grid again. There are attacks in Kharkiv, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Zaporizhzhia, Vinnytsia and Kyiv regions," Galushchenko said on Facebook.
kalkinemedia.com
Zelensky says Russian 'terror' can only be stopped on the battlefield
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Saturday Russian "terror" could only be stopped on the battlefield, after a residential building and energy infrastructure were hit in a new wave of attacks. "Is it possible to stop the Russian terror? Yes, it is. Can it be done in any other way than...
kalkinemedia.com
Peru closes tourist hub airport as nationwide protests persist
Weeks-long protests that have left dozens dead across Peru continued on Thursday, with escalating tensions in Andean city Cusco prompting the government to preemptively close the tourist hub's airport. Supporters of ousted president Pedro Castillo have marched and barricaded streets around the South American country demanding new elections and the...
kalkinemedia.com
Thousands of Israelis rally against new Netanyahu government
At least 20,000 people protested in central Tel Aviv Saturday against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new hard-right government, which critics say threatens Israeli democracy. Protesters braved the rain for the rally, brandishing signs with slogans decrying a "government of shame" and urging: "bring down the dictator", AFP correspondents said. Israeli...
kalkinemedia.com
Turkey lashes out at Kurdish group in Sweden over tweet
Turkey lashed out Thursday at a video posted by a Kurdish group in Sweden calling President Recep Tayyip Erdogan a "dictator" and showing him swinging by his legs from a rope. A tweet by the Rojava Committee of Sweden on Wednesday compared Erdogan to Italy's Fascist dictator Benito Mussolini, who was hung upside down after his execution in the closing days of World War II.
kalkinemedia.com
DRC rebels agree to continue 'orderly withdrawal': mediator
M23 rebels have agreed to continue an "orderly withdrawal" from conquered territory in the restive east of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Kenya's former president Uhuru Kenyatta said Thursday. Kenyatta met M23 leaders in his role as mediator in the conflict on behalf of the seven-nation East African Community regional...
kalkinemedia.com
Iran top diplomat hopes for restoration of Saudi ties
Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian expressed hope during a visit to Lebanon Friday that diplomatic ties between Tehran and Riyadh could be restored through dialogue between the two regional arch-rivals. Saudi Arabia cut ties with Iran in January 2016, after protesters attacked its embassy in Tehran and consulate in second...
kalkinemedia.com
Australia urges quick security deal with PNG
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called Thursday for a "swift" new security deal with Papua New Guinea, as his government seeks to parry China's expanding influence in the Pacific. In a first-ever address to the Papua New Guinea parliament by a foreign head of government, Albanese underscored the need for...
kalkinemedia.com
US vows to defend space with Japan, deploy mobile Marines as China worries grow
The United States said Wednesday that attacks in space would invoke its defense treaty with Japan and announced the deployment of a more agile Marine unit on its ally's soil as alarm grows over China. Weeks after unveiling plans to ramp up security spending, Japan sent its defense and foreign...
kalkinemedia.com
Two of three abducted Mexican journalists freed
Two journalists abducted in a drug cartel stronghold in southern Mexico have been freed, but the whereabouts of a third is unknown, authorities said Thursday. Security forces located Jesus Pintor Alegre and Fernando Moreno Villegas in good health more than two weeks after they disappeared, the Guerrero state prosecutor's office said.
