Bill would penalize Idaho cities, governments that don't fully enforce abortion laws

Idaho lawmaker ‘embarrassed,’ sorry for comparing women to dairy cows
BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — Newly elected Idaho Rep. Jack Nelsen, R-Jerome, apologized Thursday for saying in his first committee meeting that experience milking cows informed his opinions on women’s health. Nelsen said he’s “embarrassed” and “offended others.”. “The way I phrased my statement about...
Legislative assemblies to consider bills to shift state OR-ID border
MALHEUR COUNTY — During the first mandatory meeting of the year to discuss moving the Oregon-Idaho border, as proposed by Greater Idaho, Malheur County Court officials heard about how there are proposals being floated this year in both the Oregon and Idaho legislative assemblies, which are both just getting started. These proposals are said to mirror each other in that they each ask the other state’s Legislature to get together to start talking about the idea of lumping 15 politically conservative counties in eastern Oregon into the Idaho border. This is based on the reasoning that needs from the state are not being met due to political differences.
Gov. Little’s Puts “Idaho First” During State Speech, Propose $120 Million in Property Tax Relief
Monday, Governor Brad Little delivered his annual State during the State address to a joint session of the Idaho Legislature. Governor Brad Little prioritizes “Idaho First” in his State of the State address. The Governor unveiled his priorities that a significant part of his budget plan for the year would be putting $120 million toward property tax relief. Moreover, it also includes historic investments in education and public safety.
Oregon Senate Joint Memorial 2 (2023)
Idaho GOP Adopts Further Restrictions for Closed Primary Elections
The Idaho Republican Party adopted a rule intended to limit crossover voting in Republican primaries at its winter meeting. The final version is different from the original proposal after amendments from state central committee members. But Republicans at the meeting came away with conflicting interpretations of the rule — including...
An Idaho School Board Meeting Erupted Over a Pro-LGBTQ+ Proposal
An Idaho school board meeting ended in chaos this week after a Republican lawmaker threatened to take the district to court over a proposed transgender-inclusive policy. The Caldwell School Board in Southwest Idaho met on Monday night to discuss multiple policy proposals, but one in particular drew a crowd more than 90 strong: policy 3281, a draft from the Idaho School Boards Association that, if approved, would allow students to use facilities matching their gender identity, require staff to use proper pronouns for all students, protect students’ sexual privacy, and prohibit discrimination against same-sex couples in schools.
Idahoans Rejoice! Another LGBTQ Villian Is In Trouble In Idaho
We don't always take ourselves seriously when writing articles. Sometimes they're for fun, to inform, or just provide a quick smile. Today's article, however, is serious. When it comes to the most wanted criminals in Idaho, the list according to the Idaho Department Corrections is short. There are a total of nine individuals who made the "Most Wanted" list. Do you recognize any of these fugitives? Some have only been on the run for a few months. Take a good look at the photos below and let your local authorities know if you have absolutely any information.
Greater Idaho and Split California? What’s Up With That?
In Oregon, proponents of Greater Idaho have gotten a reading in the state legislature. Before Election Day last year, some in mainstream media were claiming the idea had lost momentum. Then some additional counties voted to join Idaho. Maybe the news reporters need to get outside Portland once in a while. If you’re counting, 11 counties want a divorce from the left coast.
Idaho Residents Will Need a "Star Card" - REAL ID Driver's License - To Board a Flight in the U.S. Starting May 7, 2025
Idaho's Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) says residents will need a "Star Card" - their version of the REAL ID driver's license that all other states are calling it - or a passport, or military ID - in order to board airline flights starting on May 7, 2025.
IDAHO LAW ENFORCEMENT: SELFLESSLY WILLING TO HELP
As another busy holiday season draws to a close and the new year gets underway, I am reminded of a critical segment of our population, who collectively never take a holiday and individually hopefully get some well-deserved time with their loved ones and needed rest and renewal. According to the Census of State and Local Law Enforcement Agencies, 2018 issued in October of 2022, Idaho has 112 law enforcement agencies with 3,209 sworn police officers who right wrongs and step in to keep Idahoans safe at all hours of everyday. This National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, January 9, and every day, I thank Idaho law enforcement and their families who give generously of their time, talents and resources to helping those in our communities.
Idaho man indicted for federal hate crime after allegedly driving car at LGBTQ residents
BOISE — A federal grand jury in Boise returned an indictment on Jan. 10, charging an Idaho man with a hate crime. The indictment alleges that on Oct. 12, Matthew Alan Lehigh, 31, attempted to cause bodily injury to two people in Boise by driving his car at them. This assault, the indictment alleges, was motivated by the actual and perceived sexual orientation of the victims.
Opinion: Idaho hospitals must provide medical care to pregnant people
For years, anyone showing up at an American hospital emergency room could get the life saving treatment they needed. No matter who they were, a federal law known as Emergency Medical Treatment & Labor Act made it clear: If you showed up at an emergency room, that hospital had an obligation to do what had to be done to stabilize you.
Montana man arrested in connection with US Capitol breach
A Great Falls man was arrested Jan. 5 and arraigned Thursday for allegedly participating in the U.S. Capitol breach on Jan. 6, 2021 in Washington, D.C., according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia. Patrick William O’Brien, 54, was charged with misdemeanor...
Idaho man indicted for hate crime against LGBTQ residents
Idaho man indicted for allegedly distributing fentanyl that resulted in a person’s death
BOISE — A federal grand jury in Boise returned an indictment on Jan. 11 charging an Idaho man with distribution of fentanyl resulting in serious bodily injury or death. The indictment alleges that on May 17, 2022, Tanner Lee Goforth, 36, knowingly and intentionally distributed a substance containing fentanyl and that substance resulted in the death of the victim.
9 Idaho Cities Where Home Prices Are Soaring
Idaho has experienced a population surge in recent years. From 2020 to 2021, the state led the U.S. in growth, with Americans moving to The Gem State to access affordable housing, natural beauty, safe...
Effort to Make Oregon Counties Part of Idaho Certified to Appear on Wallowa County Ballot in May
ENTERPRISE - The Wallowa County Clerk has certified that the "Greater Idaho" movement has submitted enough valid signatures to force its ballot initiative onto the May 2023 Wallowa County ballot. The movement seeks to add fifteen conservative, rural counties to Idaho by convincing the state legislatures of Oregon and Idaho...
Top 10 Crops that Make Idaho Billions are Surprising
Idaho is made up of some incredible, beautiful, wide-open, hard-working farmland. Hundreds of Idaho families rely on the funds that their crops produce, and produce they do. Stacker did this farmtastic study showing what states produce the most of what, then they took it even further by showing the monetary correlation with those crops.
FBI warns of trending crime
The Federal Bureau of Investigation is seeing more issues of sexual exploitation of children in Utah, Idaho and Montana.
Greater Idaho Movement Gains HUGE Momentum
The Greater Idaho movement continues to gain moment throughout the state of Oregon. Another county, Wallowa, has submitted enough valid signatures to allow it on the ballot this May. The measure number is 32;007. What Is The Greater Idaho Movement?. The movement is a grassroots effort to allow fifteen Oregon...
