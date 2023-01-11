ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Bill would penalize Idaho cities, governments that don't fully enforce abortion laws

By LAURA GUIDO lguido@idahopress.com
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

Related
eastidahonews.com

Idaho lawmaker ‘embarrassed,’ sorry for comparing women to dairy cows

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — Newly elected Idaho Rep. Jack Nelsen, R-Jerome, apologized Thursday for saying in his first committee meeting that experience milking cows informed his opinions on women’s health. Nelsen said he’s “embarrassed” and “offended others.”. “The way I phrased my statement about...
IDAHO STATE
Big Country News

Legislative assemblies to consider bills to shift state OR-ID border

MALHEUR COUNTY — During the first mandatory meeting of the year to discuss moving the Oregon-Idaho border, as proposed by Greater Idaho, Malheur County Court officials heard about how there are proposals being floated this year in both the Oregon and Idaho legislative assemblies, which are both just getting started. These proposals are said to mirror each other in that they each ask the other state’s Legislature to get together to start talking about the idea of lumping 15 politically conservative counties in eastern Oregon into the Idaho border. This is based on the reasoning that needs from the state are not being met due to political differences.
IDAHO STATE
orangeandbluepress.com

Gov. Little’s Puts “Idaho First” During State Speech, Propose $120 Million in Property Tax Relief

Monday, Governor Brad Little delivered his annual State during the State address to a joint session of the Idaho Legislature. Governor Brad Little prioritizes “Idaho First” in his State of the State address. The Governor unveiled his priorities that a significant part of his budget plan for the year would be putting $120 million toward property tax relief. Moreover, it also includes historic investments in education and public safety.
IDAHO STATE
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Oregon Senate Joint Memorial 2 (2023)

Legislative assemblies to consider bills to shift state OR-ID border. MALHEUR COUNTY — During the first mandatory meeting of the year to discuss moving the Oregon-Idaho border, as proposed by Greater Idaho, Malheur County Court officials heard about how there are proposals being floated this year in both the Oregon and Idaho legislative assemblies, which are both just getting started. These proposals are said to mirror each other in that they each ask the other state’s Legislature to get together to start talking about the idea of lumping 15 politically conservative counties in eastern Oregon into the Idaho border. This is based on the reasoning that needs from the state are not being met due to political differences.
OREGON STATE
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Idaho GOP Adopts Further Restrictions for Closed Primary Elections

The Idaho Republican Party adopted a rule intended to limit crossover voting in Republican primaries at its winter meeting. The final version is different from the original proposal after amendments from state central committee members. But Republicans at the meeting came away with conflicting interpretations of the rule — including...
IDAHO STATE
them.us

An Idaho School Board Meeting Erupted Over a Pro-LGBTQ+ Proposal

An Idaho school board meeting ended in chaos this week after a Republican lawmaker threatened to take the district to court over a proposed transgender-inclusive policy. The Caldwell School Board in Southwest Idaho met on Monday night to discuss multiple policy proposals, but one in particular drew a crowd more than 90 strong: policy 3281, a draft from the Idaho School Boards Association that, if approved, would allow students to use facilities matching their gender identity, require staff to use proper pronouns for all students, protect students’ sexual privacy, and prohibit discrimination against same-sex couples in schools.
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Idahoans Rejoice! Another LGBTQ Villian Is In Trouble In Idaho

We don't always take ourselves seriously when writing articles. Sometimes they're for fun, to inform, or just provide a quick smile. Today's article, however, is serious. When it comes to the most wanted criminals in Idaho, the list according to the Idaho Department Corrections is short. There are a total of nine individuals who made the "Most Wanted" list. Do you recognize any of these fugitives? Some have only been on the run for a few months. Take a good look at the photos below and let your local authorities know if you have absolutely any information.
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Greater Idaho and Split California? What’s Up With That?

In Oregon, proponents of Greater Idaho have gotten a reading in the state legislature. Before Election Day last year, some in mainstream media were claiming the idea had lost momentum. Then some additional counties voted to join Idaho. Maybe the news reporters need to get outside Portland once in a while. If you’re counting, 11 counties want a divorce from the left coast.
IDAHO STATE
minicassia.com

IDAHO LAW ENFORCEMENT: SELFLESSLY WILLING TO HELP

As another busy holiday season draws to a close and the new year gets underway, I am reminded of a critical segment of our population, who collectively never take a holiday and individually hopefully get some well-deserved time with their loved ones and needed rest and renewal. According to the Census of State and Local Law Enforcement Agencies, 2018 issued in October of 2022, Idaho has 112 law enforcement agencies with 3,209 sworn police officers who right wrongs and step in to keep Idahoans safe at all hours of everyday. This National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, January 9, and every day, I thank Idaho law enforcement and their families who give generously of their time, talents and resources to helping those in our communities.
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

Idaho man indicted for federal hate crime after allegedly driving car at LGBTQ residents

BOISE — A federal grand jury in Boise returned an indictment on Jan. 10, charging an Idaho man with a hate crime. The indictment alleges that on Oct. 12, Matthew Alan Lehigh, 31, attempted to cause bodily injury to two people in Boise by driving his car at them. This assault, the indictment alleges, was motivated by the actual and perceived sexual orientation of the victims.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Opinion: Idaho hospitals must provide medical care to pregnant people

For years, anyone showing up at an American hospital emergency room could get the life saving treatment they needed. No matter who they were, a federal law known as Emergency Medical Treatment & Labor Act made it clear: If you showed up at an emergency room, that hospital had an obligation to do what had to be done to stabilize you.
IDAHO STATE
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Montana man arrested in connection with US Capitol breach

A Great Falls man was arrested Jan. 5 and arraigned Thursday for allegedly participating in the U.S. Capitol breach on Jan. 6, 2021 in Washington, D.C., according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia. Patrick William O’Brien, 54, was charged with misdemeanor...
WASHINGTON, DC
Post Register

Idaho man indicted for hate crime against LGBTQ residents

Boise, ID (CBS2) — On Wednesday, January 10, 2023, a federal grand jury returned an indictment charging Matthew Alan Lehigh, 31, with a hate crime. According to the indictment in Boise on October 12, 2022, Lehigh attempted to injure two people by driving his car at them. The alleged incident was motivated by the sexual orientation of the victims.
BOISE, ID
eastidahonews.com

Idaho man indicted for allegedly distributing fentanyl that resulted in a person’s death

BOISE — A federal grand jury in Boise returned an indictment on Jan. 11 charging an Idaho man with distribution of fentanyl resulting in serious bodily injury or death. The indictment alleges that on May 17, 2022, Tanner Lee Goforth, 36, knowingly and intentionally distributed a substance containing fentanyl and that substance resulted in the death of the victim.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Top 10 Crops that Make Idaho Billions are Surprising

Idaho is made up of some incredible, beautiful, wide-open, hard-working farmland. Hundreds of Idaho families rely on the funds that their crops produce, and produce they do. Stacker did this farmtastic study showing what states produce the most of what, then they took it even further by showing the monetary correlation with those crops.
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

Greater Idaho Movement Gains HUGE Momentum

The Greater Idaho movement continues to gain moment throughout the state of Oregon. Another county, Wallowa, has submitted enough valid signatures to allow it on the ballot this May. The measure number is 32;007. What Is The Greater Idaho Movement?. The movement is a grassroots effort to allow fifteen Oregon...
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy