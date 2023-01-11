Asbury Park and the Monmouth County Boys & Girls Club offering recreation swimming lessons to city residents

ASBURY PARK, NJ — The City of Asbury Park and the Boys & Girls Club of Monmouth County have teamed up to provide swimming lessons to Asbury Park residents on Saturdays starting January 14 and continuing to February 18.

The swimming lessons will take place at the Boys & Girls Club of Monmouth County, located at 1201 Monroe Ave., and will be offered to beginners, intermediate and advanced levels.

It is $25 per person to participate. Lessons for adults ages 18 and up will take place from 8 to 9 a.m.

Youth classes for ages five to 17 will take place from 9 to 10 a.m.

To sign up, contact Leesha Floyd at 732-502-5759 or email recreation@cityofasburypark.com.



