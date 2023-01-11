ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asbury Park, NJ

Asbury Park and the Monmouth County Boys & Girls Club offering recreation swimming lessons to city residents

TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 3 days ago

ASBURY PARK, NJ — The City of Asbury Park and the Boys & Girls Club of Monmouth County have teamed up to provide swimming lessons to Asbury Park residents on Saturdays starting January 14 and continuing to February 18.

The swimming lessons will take place at the Boys & Girls Club of Monmouth County, located at 1201 Monroe Ave., and will be offered to beginners, intermediate and advanced levels.

It is $25 per person to participate. Lessons for adults ages 18 and up will take place from 8 to 9 a.m.

Youth classes for ages five to 17 will take place from 9 to 10 a.m.

To sign up, contact Leesha Floyd at 732-502-5759 or email recreation@cityofasburypark.com.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kxnuR_0kBIfNgM00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TAPinto.net

Union County Adds Four Rahway Locations to Veterans Parking Program

RAHWAY, NJ — Of the nine original locations set aside for the Union County Veterans Parking program, only one was in Rahway, in the Memorial Grove Area of Rahway River Park. Now, at the start of 2023, the county has added five new locations, four of which are located in Rahway. The Union County Veterans Parking program, administered by the Union County Office of Veteran’s Services, seeks to raise awareness about the presence of military veterans living in Union County. The parking program designates specific parking spots reserved for veterans who display an official Union County Veterans Parking placard.  The nine original locations are:  Archery Range...
UNION COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Somerville Elks Tailgate Highlights: BBQ Alligator, Raffle for Santa

SOMERVILLE, NJ - The only thing missing was the football game; otherwise, the Somerville Elks and their guests had everything covered at their 8th annual Tailgate Fundraiser on Saturday, from a roasted pig, Cajun seafood boil and BBQ alligator to a corn hole tournament, mechanical pig race and an auction for a special appearance by Santa this Christmas. Hillsborough resident Connie McCarthy was the top bidder, pledging $3,500 for the privilege of hosting Santa this Christmas at a private reception for her family, which includes 10 grandchildren and six great-grandchilden. Santa - aka Bruce Wessel - is a Manville resident who has stood in for Santa...
SOMERVILLE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Juvenile boy reported missing in Asbury Park

ASBURY PARK, NJ — A juvenile boy was reported missing Saturday evening, the Asbury Park Police Department announced in a Nixle alert.  Police are asking for the public's help in locating A’Yon Lentz, a 12-year-old Black male. A'Yon was last seen on Friday, January 13 at 5 p.m. at Vita Garden Apartments, located at 120 Monmouth Ave.   He is frequently seen in the areas of Vita Garden and Lincoln Village apartmnts, said police.  The alert states that he was possibly last seen wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans and black boots. He is 5'04'' and weighs 120 pounds.  A'Yon was not carrying a cell phone at the time of his dissaparece, according to police.   Anyone with any information on A’yon's location are asked to contact Detective Lemar Whittaker of the Asbury Park Police Department at (732)774-1300 or Detective Dawn Correia of the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office at (732)431-7160. 
ASBURY PARK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Kenilworth Residents Succeed at Elks National Hoop Shoot District Contest

KENILWORTH, NJ – Three Kenilworth residents Gianna Orlando, James Beronio and Jonathan Lopez back in December entered the Union Elks Foul Shooting Contest and won advancing to the district round. The Elks Hoop Shoot is a free throw program for youth ages 8-13. All three kids won the divisions and became district winners. Gianna Orlando won the 8/9-year-old girls division, James Beronio won the 10/11-year-old boys and Jonathan Lopez won the 12/13-year-old boys. One of the biggest highlights of the event was in the 12/13-year-old boys bracket when Jonathan made 24 out of 25 shots. Gianna went 16 for 25 and James went 20 for 25. Early in February Gianna, James and Jonathan will compete in South Plainfield with the chance to become state champions.   Have a news tip, feedback or story idea? Email tcuppari@tapinto.net. Don’t miss any TAPinto Kenilworth news. Go to tapinto.net/enews to sign up for our free e-newsletter, delivered each morning to your inbox. Interested in marketing your business on TAPinto Kenilworth? Email tcuppari@tapinto.net.
KENILWORTH, NJ
TAPinto.net

Union County Expands Veterans Parking Program in 2023

Please read below for a press release issued by the Union County Board of County Commissioners regarding veterans parking: FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:  Contact: Kelly Martins, 908-527-4419 Director, Office of Public Information Tina Casey, Deputy Director, 908-527-4346 Union County, NJ – January 13, 2023 -- The Union County Board of County Commissioners is pleased to announce that the Union County Veterans Parking program has expanded to 14 locations in 2023, where specially designated parking spots are reserved for veterans who display an official Union County Veterans Parking placard in their car. The program is administered by the Union County Office of Veteran’s Services and helps raise...
UNION COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Windows of Understanding Public Art Project Returns to New Brunswick

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ – David Lago carefully ascended the ladder with a long strip of canvas in one hand and a glue gun in the other. With his high top Chuck Taylors securely balanced on the top rung, he placed a few drops of glue to the corners and pressed the canvas into place. The New Brunswick High School art teacher on Friday afternoon delicately then placed five more pieces into place on the interior windows of Barca City Café & Bar, facing out toward the passing pedestrians on Easton Avenue. The six-paneled “Bridging the Gap” art piece was created by Lago...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Approving Contracts To Aid Seniors

OCEAN COUNTY – Dozens of contracts to provide services to aid seniors are being approved by the Ocean County Board of Commissioners. “If a senior in Ocean County needs food, we provide it, if they need outreach services, we can help, if they need legal assistance, we are there for them,” Director of the Ocean County Board of Commissioners Joseph H. Vicari said. He is the chairman of the Ocean County Office of Senior Services. “Ocean County does all it can to make sure our seniors continue to live independently in their homes.”
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Ogre and Out: Summit's Pebble Players Stage 'Shrek Jr., The Musical' Beginning Jan. 20

SUMMIT, NJ - Hilltop City fans of 'Shrek' can now see the movie's beloved characters come to life ogre and ogre again, as Summit's Pebble Players are set to stage 'Shrek Jr., The Musical' at The Oakes Memorial Center, beginning January 20 and continuing through January 29. Based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks Animation film, 'Shrek Jr., The Musical' is a Tony Award-winning fairy tale adventure, "Once upon a time, there was a little ogre named Shrek. ..." And thus begins the tale of an unlikely hero who finds himself on a life-changing journey alongside a wisecracking Donkey and a feisty princess who resists her rescue. Throw...
SUMMIT, NJ
TAPinto.net

Kenilworth Public Library to Close for MLK Holiday

KENILWORTH. NJ - In observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, the library will be closed on Monday, January 16, 2023. The Kenilworth Public Library is located at 548 Boulevard. More information about the library can be found at www.kenilworthlibrary.org or by calling 908 276-2451.   Related Articles: Kenilworth Public Library Children's Department January Events   Have a news tip, feedback or story idea? Email tcuppari@tapinto.net. Don’t miss any TAPinto Kenilworth news. Go to tapinto.net/enews to sign up for our free e-newsletter, delivered each morning to your inbox. Interested in marketing your business on TAPinto Kenilworth? Email tcuppari@tapinto.net.
KENILWORTH, NJ
TAPinto.net

Less Than 50 Days to Nutley's St. Patrick's Day Parade

NUTLEY, NJ - Get ready for Nutley's most popular and well attended parade - the Nutley Irish American Association hosts the annual St. Patrick's Day parade Saturday, March 4, 2023.  The TAPinto Nutley team has been to every parade since we launched in 2016, and this year we're doing something a little different. You'll have to wait until parade day to find out. In the meantime, did through your closets for your favorite green clothes. Head to the dollar store for hats, beads, and sparkly shamrock stuff. Then get ready for a family friendly event.  Stay tuned to TAPinto Nutley for parade information ahead of the big day.  Related Articles: Nutley 2022 St. Patrick's Day Parade A Success, Date Set for 2023 Event Tom McEnery Remembered by the Nutley Irish American Association and Friends Nutley Irish American Association Announces Dignitaries for 2023 St. Patrick's Day Parade
NUTLEY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Jan 14 Vendor List Announced for Morris County Winter Farmers Market

MORRIS TOWNSHIP, NJ - The Morris Winter Farmers Market is here. The market will take place through April 30. The Winter Farmers’ Market, sponsored by Grow it Green Morristown will take place in the parking lot of the Convent Train Station on Convent Road in Morris Township  The hours are 9:30am - 1pm.   Sign up to get all the news as it happens at www.TAPinto.net/enews and follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MorristownTAP/ and on Twitter at @MorristownTAP and on Instagram at @tapintomorristown Download the TAPinto App!   Click here for Android.  Click here for iOS
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Union's Longtime Director of the Senior Center Retires

UNION, NJ – Union’s longtime supervisor of the township’s Senior Center retired recently and friends, family, peers, and coworkers came out Thursday evening to wish her well. Phyllis Monguso served the Township of Union for over 38 years.  She said she began working in the Recreation Department, then moved to the adult school at Union High School before moving to the Senior Center.  “I had a wonderful career here,” said Monguso.  “I loved doing what I did, and the seniors will always hold a special place in my heart.”  Over 200 people attended a goodbye party for Monguso at Galloping Hill Caterers.  “I’m...
UNION, NJ
TAPinto.net

Millburn High School Teacher & Hartshorn Elementary School Principal Receive Mikie Sherrill’s 2022 Every Day Heroes Awards

MILLBURN, NJ — Millburn High School (MHS) Special Needs teacher Bridgette Nevola and Hartshorn Elementary Principal Kenneth Frattini each recently received Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill’s 2022 Every Day NJ-11 Heroes awards. According to Sherrill’s website, “I launched the 2022 Heroes recognition program to recognize members of our community who have made a difference in NJ-11 over the past year.” She added, “This was an opportunity to remind our everyday heroes— teachers, healthcare providers, first responders, family members, volunteers or others who have impacted another person's life positively— that our community is incredibly grateful for all of their work.” Bridgette Nevola Nevola, who was nominated by a...
MILLBURN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Ridgewood Recap: Later School Start Times Presentation in the Works, $60.5 Million for Clean Water, Feed the Frontlines at Nasdaq

RIDGEWOOD, NJ - The start of the year is bringing about lots of new policies at both the village council and board of education. Council members voted to introduce ordinances that fund $60.5 million in water treatment plants and board of education members requested a presentation of potential later school start times. Ridgewood's Feed the Frontlines rang the closing bell at Nasdaq, celebrating the work of more than 300 volunteers in providing meals to neighbors in need. The Ridgewood High School New Players are presenting their annual concert fundraiser this weekend. Stay up-to-date on these and other local stories at the links...
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
TAPinto.net

What's Closed? What's Open on MLK Day? Will Garbage Day Change?

MERCER COUNTY, NJ  — On this year's observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day., Monday, January 16, Hamilton and Robbinsville township government offices as well as most Mercer County government offices will be closed. Be sure to take our your garbage though as normally scheduled Monday pick-up in Hamilton and Robbinsville will be happening.  The Robbinsville Library and Hamilton Public Library will be closed. However, with kids out of school and parents possibly off of school, there are plenty activities to do together.  The Mercer County Tennis Center will open from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m  Mercer County Ice Skating Center will be open for senior...
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Essex County Executive DiVincenzo Announces the Replacement of the Locust Avenue Bridge in Bloomfield is Complete

Bloomfield, NJ – On Thursday, January 12th, Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr. announced that the project to replace the Locust Avenue Bridge in Bloomfield with a new structure has been completed. The bridge modernization was included in a larger project to replace four culverts and bridges throughout Essex County. It is part of the County Executive’s ongoing initiative to modernize infrastructure and enhance safety for pedestrians and motorists. “Residents rely on our County bridges and roads to get to work, go to school and travel about their daily routines. It has been my ongoing priority to ensure that our infrastructure...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

848
Followers
1K+
Post
65K+
Views
ABOUT

TAPinto is a network of more than 90 franchised online local news and digital marketing platforms that provide original local news reporting 24/7 and enable businesses to reach local, engaged readers effectively and affordably.

 http://www.tapinto.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy