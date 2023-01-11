Read full article on original website
Draymond Green Shares Harsh Advice for Trae Young
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green had advice for Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young
Josh Giddey’s Elevated Play has OKC Thunder in Winning Position
Oklahoma City is just a half-game back from the play-in game due to the elevated play of Josh Giddey and the young Thunder.
Erik Spoelstra Says Heat LeBron James Would Have Been The Best Player At Every Position If He Played There
Erik Spoelstra had huge praise for LeBron James.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Hall of Fame Running Back Dies
Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
Greg Sankey blasts Kevin Warren after leaving for Chicago Bears
The Chicago Bears hired Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren to be the team’s president and CEO this week. The move caught a lot of attention from all over, including from SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. Warren presided as commissioner of the Big Ten Conference from 2020-2023. Over those three years, the Big Ten moved up the Read more... The post Greg Sankey blasts Kevin Warren after leaving for Chicago Bears appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Report: Jim Harbaugh has ‘strong mutual interest’ with 1 NFL team
One team may be emerging as the most serious suitor for Jim Harbaugh, at least in terms of the two sides having mutual interest. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Saturday that the Denver Broncos coaching search is centered around Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, former Saints coach Sean Payton, and Harbaugh. Harbaugh and the... The post Report: Jim Harbaugh has ‘strong mutual interest’ with 1 NFL team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
