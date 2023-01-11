Read full article on original website
CCC clears chairwoman of Greenfield business ties wrongdoing
Cannabis Control Commission Chairwoman Shannon O'Brien did not break any CCC regulations with her ties to a company that the commission regulates, a CCC investigation released Wednesday concluded.
One of the Top Counties for Retirement Living in MA is in Our Own Backyard
With so many options it's no surprise that many people enjoy visiting the Berkshires on a regular basis. Working in Great Barrington I see many out-of-state license plates, particularly in the summer season. During the summertime when I have to drive from WSBS Radio on Stockbridge Road to the Great Barrington VFW for our weekly "Sounds of Summer" concert, I have to remind myself that I need extra time due to the heavy tourist traffic. I can't blame folks for wanting to be part of our culture. When you look at all the Berkshires has to offer including fine dining, live music, and antique shops galore, along with a host of locally owned shops, Great Barrington along with Berkshire County in general is a hotbed for tourist activity.
The best barbeque spot in Massachusetts, according to Food Network
When it comes to barbeque food in Massachusetts, the Food Network has picked a favorite that many local residents may agree with.
Westfield cannabis retailer stresses local ties in community outreach meeting
WESTFIELD — Michael Albert, Richard Fiore and Jason Fiore, principals of the Pioneer Valley Trading Co. hosted a community outreach meeting on Jan. 11 in the Lang Auditorium at the Westfield Athenaeum, in support of their application to open a retail cannabis store at 475 Southampton Road, Westfield. The current tenant at that site, Dunkin’ Donuts, plans to move into a new restaurant being constructed at another location on Southampton Road.
Next generation still thinking Summer at Southwick eatery
SOUTHWICK — Like many area teenagers, Tim Grimaldi worked at the Summer House while in high school and college. He cleaned tables, maintained the grounds and worked his way through various positions, including server, cook and now supervisor. The difference for him is that his father and uncle own the Southwick restaurant his grandfather began more than 40 years ago.
Popular Chain Store Is Closing More Massachusetts Locations–Is Pittsfield One Of Them?
A popular nationwide chain store recently announced they intend to close 150 stores before the end of fiscal 2022 and that includes some stores in the great state of Massachusetts. Back in September of last year, popular home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond announced that they were planning on...
westernmassnews.com
Holyoke school rallying behind student who suffered cardiac arrest
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A school community is joining together to show support for one of their own after she collapsed in her home and had to be put in a medically induced coma. The Mater Dolorosa school community joined together this week to show support for seventh grader Nevaeh...
WCVB
Mass. lawmaker proposes bill to allow human composting
BOSTON — An unusual subject is getting some attention from at least one Massachusetts lawmaker: whether or not you should have the right to have your body composted after you die. A push is underway to bring human composting to Massachusetts. "I'm wanting to introduce the legislation because I...
millburysutton.com
Golf course purchased by Webster-based developer
SUTTON — A Webster-based developer that owns a shopping plaza in town has purchased Pleasant Valley Country Club. Michael O’Brien (operating under the corporate name of Galaxy Links LLC) bought the golf course from siblings John Magill Jr. and Elizabeth Shropshire (operating under the name 95 Armsby Road LLC) for $3,485,000.
Angel Santiago acquitted in 2013 death of Rutland nurse Diane Lamarche-Leader
WORCESTER — A Superior Court jury found Angel E. Santiago not guilty Thursday in connection with the 2013 death of Rutland nurse Diane Lamarche-Leader. Santiago, 30, did not react when he heard the verdict of the 12-member jury that had deliberated for most of the day Thursday. Santiago, who last lived on Fox Street...
GoFundMe launched for family of bicyclist killed in Holyoke hit and run
Family and friends of Jorge Calderon, a 22-year-old Lawrence man who was killed in a Holyoke hit and run, launched a GoFundMe to help raise money after a “great soul was taken too soon.”. Calderon’s family confirmed that the young man was the victim of the Jan. 5 Holyoke...
Westfield School Committee gives up skate park land to pave way for renovation
WESTFIELD — The School Committee voted unanimously this week to give up control of the land near Westfield Middle School where the city skateboard park is located, so the Parks Department can apply for grants to fund a renovation of the park. Community Development Director Peter J. Miller appeared...
iBerkshires.com
'Full Belly' Eatery in North Adams OK'd for Alcohol License
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The former Desperados is preparing to reopen as Full Belly Tex-Mex BBQ with the same management team that took over the restaurant last fall. B&B Restaurant Associates LLC was approved for a pouring license on Tuesday by the License Commission with Sandra Lopez as manager. Lopez and Linda Bonnivier are the partners of the LLC and hold the lease to 23 Eagle St. and Bonnivier and her husband, local chef Chris Bonnivier, are providing the capital.
Attention MA Shoppers: These are the Worst Times to Shop at Walmart
One recent convenience in Berkshire County that I have taken advantage of is the delivery-to-your-car service that retailers have been offering since the beginning of the pandemic. I do most of my shopping in central Berkshire County and being able to submit my order online and then show up at the market for delivery to my car is a big time saver.
“I’ve never in 36 years seen this amount of meth,” says Berkshire DA
One person was arrested Tuesday in Pittsfield after police found illegal drugs worth more than $31,000 in street value.
Westfield conservation board lifts enforcement order on E. Mountain Road wetlands
WESTFIELD — The Conservation Commission unanimously voted on Jan. 10 to lift the enforcement order on the East Mountain Road property owned by Mark and Chris Dupuis, after determining that all conditions for restoration from illegal tree clearing in wetland property had been met. Commission Chair David A. Doe...
Arrest log: Ludlow police arrested 44 people within 7 weeks
The police in Ludlow made 44 arrests and summons, including 15 domestic assault-related arrests, within 7 weeks.
thereminder.com
Frankie’s Pizza grand opening a dream come true for owner
LONGMEADOW – For Frank Ferrentino, food has always been a family affair. It’s a tradition he wants to carry into Frankie’s Pizza. The Longmeadow native and owner of the new pizzeria explained as the son of the co-owners of Tony’s Pizza and Restaurant on Boston Road in Springfield, serving food is in his blood. Opening his own shop at 809 Maple Rd. fulfilled a lifelong dream.
thereminder.com
Chief expresses concern regarding blighted properties in Wilbraham
WILBRAHAM – Town officials are looking to move in on cases of blighted buildings and address issues of properties that may become sources of concern within the community. Addressing the meeting of the Wilbraham Board of Selectmen on Jan. 9, Police Chief Edward Lennon says leaders are making use of the town’s various agencies to address current issues creating a single problem now that, left unchecked, could potentially multiply or at minimum grow larger where they stand.
Bridge on I-391 in Holyoke to be closed for repairs
The bridge on I-391 in Holyoke will be completely closed for repairs, beginning Tuesday.
