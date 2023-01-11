ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst, MA

WSBS

One of the Top Counties for Retirement Living in MA is in Our Own Backyard

With so many options it's no surprise that many people enjoy visiting the Berkshires on a regular basis. Working in Great Barrington I see many out-of-state license plates, particularly in the summer season. During the summertime when I have to drive from WSBS Radio on Stockbridge Road to the Great Barrington VFW for our weekly "Sounds of Summer" concert, I have to remind myself that I need extra time due to the heavy tourist traffic. I can't blame folks for wanting to be part of our culture. When you look at all the Berkshires has to offer including fine dining, live music, and antique shops galore, along with a host of locally owned shops, Great Barrington along with Berkshire County in general is a hotbed for tourist activity.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
MassLive.com

Westfield cannabis retailer stresses local ties in community outreach meeting

WESTFIELD — Michael Albert, Richard Fiore and Jason Fiore, principals of the Pioneer Valley Trading Co. hosted a community outreach meeting on Jan. 11 in the Lang Auditorium at the Westfield Athenaeum, in support of their application to open a retail cannabis store at 475 Southampton Road, Westfield. The current tenant at that site, Dunkin’ Donuts, plans to move into a new restaurant being constructed at another location on Southampton Road.
WESTFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Next generation still thinking Summer at Southwick eatery

SOUTHWICK — Like many area teenagers, Tim Grimaldi worked at the Summer House while in high school and college. He cleaned tables, maintained the grounds and worked his way through various positions, including server, cook and now supervisor. The difference for him is that his father and uncle own the Southwick restaurant his grandfather began more than 40 years ago.
SOUTHWICK, MA
westernmassnews.com

Holyoke school rallying behind student who suffered cardiac arrest

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A school community is joining together to show support for one of their own after she collapsed in her home and had to be put in a medically induced coma. The Mater Dolorosa school community joined together this week to show support for seventh grader Nevaeh...
HOLYOKE, MA
WCVB

Mass. lawmaker proposes bill to allow human composting

BOSTON — An unusual subject is getting some attention from at least one Massachusetts lawmaker: whether or not you should have the right to have your body composted after you die. A push is underway to bring human composting to Massachusetts. "I'm wanting to introduce the legislation because I...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
millburysutton.com

Golf course purchased by Webster-based developer

SUTTON — A Webster-based developer that owns a shopping plaza in town has purchased Pleasant Valley Country Club. Michael O’Brien (operating under the corporate name of Galaxy Links LLC) bought the golf course from siblings John Magill Jr. and Elizabeth Shropshire (operating under the name 95 Armsby Road LLC) for $3,485,000.
WEBSTER, MA
iBerkshires.com

'Full Belly' Eatery in North Adams OK'd for Alcohol License

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The former Desperados is preparing to reopen as Full Belly Tex-Mex BBQ with the same management team that took over the restaurant last fall. B&B Restaurant Associates LLC was approved for a pouring license on Tuesday by the License Commission with Sandra Lopez as manager. Lopez and Linda Bonnivier are the partners of the LLC and hold the lease to 23 Eagle St. and Bonnivier and her husband, local chef Chris Bonnivier, are providing the capital.
NORTH ADAMS, MA
WSBS

Attention MA Shoppers: These are the Worst Times to Shop at Walmart

One recent convenience in Berkshire County that I have taken advantage of is the delivery-to-your-car service that retailers have been offering since the beginning of the pandemic. I do most of my shopping in central Berkshire County and being able to submit my order online and then show up at the market for delivery to my car is a big time saver.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
thereminder.com

Frankie’s Pizza grand opening a dream come true for owner

LONGMEADOW – For Frank Ferrentino, food has always been a family affair. It’s a tradition he wants to carry into Frankie’s Pizza. The Longmeadow native and owner of the new pizzeria explained as the son of the co-owners of Tony’s Pizza and Restaurant on Boston Road in Springfield, serving food is in his blood. Opening his own shop at 809 Maple Rd. fulfilled a lifelong dream.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
thereminder.com

Chief expresses concern regarding blighted properties in Wilbraham

WILBRAHAM – Town officials are looking to move in on cases of blighted buildings and address issues of properties that may become sources of concern within the community. Addressing the meeting of the Wilbraham Board of Selectmen on Jan. 9, Police Chief Edward Lennon says leaders are making use of the town’s various agencies to address current issues creating a single problem now that, left unchecked, could potentially multiply or at minimum grow larger where they stand.
WILBRAHAM, MA

