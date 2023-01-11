Read full article on original website
Related
Experts Say You Should Stop Using This Type Of Oil ASAP (It Causes Inflammation And Weight Gain!)
Vegetable oils, such as soybean, corn, and canola oil, have long been a staple in many people’s diets. These oils are commonly used for cooking, baking, and as ingredients in processed foods. However, many health experts agree that vegetable oils may contribute to inflammation and weight gain, which means you may want to cut them out of your diet (which should be rich in anti-inflammatory foods) as much as possible in order to keep your body happy and healthy.
2 Vitamins You Should Be Taking Daily For A Healthier Body And Brain Over 40
In an ideal world, we’d all get the perfect amount of nutrients straight from our diet every day. Of course, though, that isn’t the case for everyone, which is where daily supplements come in. Taking the right vitamins every day in order to make sure you’re nourishing your body with everything it needs to thrive and function properly can make all the difference in your overall health, from your heart to your brain to bones. And they can be especially helpful as we age and our body’s absorption and production of certain things begins to decline. In fact, there are two vitamins that health experts say every woman over 40 can take in order to keep their health in check: Vitamin D and B12.
Why People Who Don’t Eat Enough Of This Vitamin Struggle To Lose Weight
Health weight loss requires several ingredients: a great workout routine, proper sleep, and, of course, a balanced diet. That last part can be tricky to get down. Cutting out high-sugary foods and fatty snacks is typically a no-brainer, but figuring out the right foods to nourish your body isn’t always easy. Overall, ensuring you’re getting the right amounts of essential vitamins and minerals in your diet is crucial. In fact, there’s one vitamin you may not be getting enough of that could be holding you back from your weight loss goals: Vitamin D.
CNET
Melatonin Can Do More Harm Than Good. Try These 3 Sleep Supplements Instead
This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. Melatonin is typically what most people reach for to help aid their sleep. Like so many others, I've tried it out in an effort to get better rest at night.
EatingWell
What Happens to Your Body When You Do Intermittent Fasting
Intermittent fasting has become one of the most buzzed-about diets over the last several years. (The other? Keto, we're looking at you.) In its simplest terms, intermittent fasting—or IF, for short—doesn't sound revolutionary: You designate a certain number of hours per day where you don't eat. But what...
CNET
Is My Poop Healthy? What Your Stool Is Telling You About Your Diet
Poop is the thing no one wants to talk about, but everyone does. I get it; poop is gross. But it's one of the biggest indicators of your health. Paying attention to your bowel movements can help track your health and spot food intolerances you may have missed. Variation in...
What are muscle knots? An exercise physiologist explains what those tight little lumps are and how to get rid of them
Imagine you’ve just completed a tough upper-body workout. Your muscles feel a bit tired, but all in all you’re able to go about the rest of your day just fine. The next morning, you wake up and realize the back of your shoulder blade feels stiff. When you rub your shoulder muscles, it feels like you’re prodding a little gumball under your skin. Every time you try to move it around, the area feels tight, with slight pangs of pain.
msn.com
How good is pecan for you? Find out what the experts say, get serving sizes, and health concerns
Slide 1 of 6: Quantity recommendation by Faith SekeIt is highly recommended to consume a handful of pecans a day, this equates to about 20 kernels. If possible this should be reduced to about 15 kernels because pecans are a high calorie food and can add to weight gain.→ See benefits of Pecan from this expert→ Love Pecan? Get nutritional facts, tips from health experts, and moreThis is for information purpose only, and should not be considered as a substitute for medical expertise. These are opinions from an external panel of individual doctors, and not to be considered as opinion of Microsoft. Please seek professional help regarding any health conditions or concerns.
TikTok Is Raving About Magnesium. Do You Need a Magnesium Supplement?
Magnesium is a mineral that is necessary for keeping the muscles, nerves, bones and heart healthy. It’s rare for healthy people to have magnesium deficiencies, however, if you are concerned about this, you should talk with your doctor to check your magnesium levels. Health experts recommend boosting magnesium levels...
Comments / 0