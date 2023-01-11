ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, IL

Text accusing exiting lawyer of sitting on her keister during maternity leave leads to second departure

By Debra Cassens Weiss
ABA Journal
 3 days ago
KCRG.com

Maquoketa High School teacher ordered to take down BLM flag

It is the second day of jury selection in the trial of the Cedar Rapids man accused of killing his family. Iowa Attorney General Bird files suit against C6-Zero following facility explosion. Updated: 5 hours ago. Iowa's Attorney General is suing the business at the center of a massive workplace...
MAQUOKETA, IA
ourquadcities.com

Stolen boat lands suspect in hot water: Police allege conspiracy

Facebook Messenger, surveillance video were part of investigation. A 48-year-old Davenport man faces felony charges after police allege he had a stolen fishing boat after conspiring with another suspect via Facebook Messenger. Chad Finn faces charges of first-degree theft and conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony, court records say. On...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Man pleads guilty to running over girlfriend, killing her, in Bettendorf

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A Goose Lake man charged with running over his girlfriend, killing her, during an argument in Bettendorf in February has pleaded guilty. Scott County court records show Logan P. Voss, 25, pleaded guilty Monday to involuntary manslaughter, a Class D felony punishable by five years in prison, and operating while under influence-first offense, a serious misdemeanor.
BETTENDORF, IA
osfhealthcare.org

OSF HealthCare announces new vice president and chief nursing officer

OSF HealthCare is pleased to announce that Lisa Garcia, BSN, RN, has accepted the position of vice president and chief nursing officer for OSF HealthCare Saint Clare Medical Center in Princeton and OSF HealthCare Saint Luke Medical Center in Kewanee. In her new position, Lisa will be accountable for leading...
KEWANEE, IL
97X

One Pile of Dog Poop Can Cost Davenport Pet Parents A Lot of Money

Dog owners in Davenport, for the sake of your bank accounts, you need to make sure you're always cleaning up your pet's poops. My apartment building has had a seemingly worsening problem of people letting their dogs go number two outside in the parking lot and not taking the time to clean it up. So then unless I want to step in a steaming pile of ew, I have to hopscotch my way to my car.
DAVENPORT, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Details released in fatal three car accident

The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office has released details as well as the names of the individuals involved in a three-vehicle crash that left two people dead near Galena on January 9. Deputies were notified of a three-vehicle crash with multiple injuries on U.S. Route 20 W about 1/10th of a mile west of William […]
GALENA, IL
ourquadcities.com

Alleman High alum loves life in theater

Samuel Maynard is only 19, but he already has eight years of theater experience and has first full-time job near New York City. The Moline native graduated from Alleman High School in Rock Island with honors in 2021 (and a 4.1 GPA), earned his associate’s in arts from Black Hawk College in December 2022, and before moving out to the East Coast recently, Maynard worked at the Bartlett Performing Arts Center (Moline High School) as the director of operations.
MOLINE, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Regional hospital purchases 40 acres in Galesburg. Here’s what we know

Graham Health System’s expansion into Galesburg continues as the growing medical company has acquired more land on the far north side of town. The Canton-based health care group, which recently opened a convenient care clinic in Galesburg, has purchased approximately 40 acres of land near the intersection of North Seminary Street and Carl Sandburg Drive for an undisclosed use. Most recently utilized as farm land, the large tract spans from Burger King south to the Circle Drive subdivision, and west to houses that face Broad Street.
GALESBURG, IL
KWQC

Update on the demolition of the old I-74 bridge

The agreement aims to resolve longstanding claims that the requirement to use authorized dealerships can interfere with agricultural production. Rock Island Police Department received several reports of car break-ins over the weekend in the neighborhood of Douglas Park. New indoor theme park coming to Duck Creek Plaza. Updated: 10 hours...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KWQC

Demolition of the old I-74 bridge set to be completed by 2024

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The old I-74 Bridge is now officially a quarter of the way taken down. With massive gaps on the Moline side and nearly all the cement taken out, the project is well underway. For those who used to drive on the old I-74 Bridge to and...
MOLINE, IL
KWQC

104-acre development planned on Veterans Memorial Parkway

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A massive mixed-use development is being proposed that could bring new residents to North Davenport. Davenport-based Shamrock LC acquired a one-hundred-and-four-acre plot of land, on Veterans Memorial Parkway and wants to use it for both housing and retail spaces. The original property sold for nearly $32,000...
DAVENPORT, IA
97X

Downtown Moline Brewing Company Has Permanently Closed It’s Doors

This downtown Moline bar has permanently closed its doors to the public, and its handcrafted beer will no longer be served in the Quad Cities. "What happened to the Moline location? One week they were about to start serving food then the next week they were closed…gone….see ya!" -Facebook Comment.
MOLINE, IL

