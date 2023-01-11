Text accusing exiting lawyer of sitting on her keister during maternity leave leads to second departure

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Retired Galesburg nurse’s sentencing for Ponzi scheme delayed
70-year-old Reva Stachniw of Galesburg has had her sentencing date in Federal Court delayed after being found guilty in August of participating in a multi-million dollar Ponzi scheme. The retired nurse was found guilty by a jury, alongside 58-year-old Ron Throgmartin on a count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud,...
KCRG.com
Maquoketa High School teacher ordered to take down BLM flag
It is the second day of jury selection in the trial of the Cedar Rapids man accused of killing his family. Iowa Attorney General Bird files suit against C6-Zero following facility explosion. Updated: 5 hours ago. Iowa's Attorney General is suing the business at the center of a massive workplace...
ourquadcities.com
Stolen boat lands suspect in hot water: Police allege conspiracy
Facebook Messenger, surveillance video were part of investigation. A 48-year-old Davenport man faces felony charges after police allege he had a stolen fishing boat after conspiring with another suspect via Facebook Messenger. Chad Finn faces charges of first-degree theft and conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony, court records say. On...
KWQC
Man pleads guilty to running over girlfriend, killing her, in Bettendorf
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A Goose Lake man charged with running over his girlfriend, killing her, during an argument in Bettendorf in February has pleaded guilty. Scott County court records show Logan P. Voss, 25, pleaded guilty Monday to involuntary manslaughter, a Class D felony punishable by five years in prison, and operating while under influence-first offense, a serious misdemeanor.
osfhealthcare.org
OSF HealthCare announces new vice president and chief nursing officer
OSF HealthCare is pleased to announce that Lisa Garcia, BSN, RN, has accepted the position of vice president and chief nursing officer for OSF HealthCare Saint Clare Medical Center in Princeton and OSF HealthCare Saint Luke Medical Center in Kewanee. In her new position, Lisa will be accountable for leading...
One Pile of Dog Poop Can Cost Davenport Pet Parents A Lot of Money
Dog owners in Davenport, for the sake of your bank accounts, you need to make sure you're always cleaning up your pet's poops. My apartment building has had a seemingly worsening problem of people letting their dogs go number two outside in the parking lot and not taking the time to clean it up. So then unless I want to step in a steaming pile of ew, I have to hopscotch my way to my car.
Details released in fatal three car accident
The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office has released details as well as the names of the individuals involved in a three-vehicle crash that left two people dead near Galena on January 9. Deputies were notified of a three-vehicle crash with multiple injuries on U.S. Route 20 W about 1/10th of a mile west of William […]
ourquadcities.com
Alleman High alum loves life in theater
Samuel Maynard is only 19, but he already has eight years of theater experience and has first full-time job near New York City. The Moline native graduated from Alleman High School in Rock Island with honors in 2021 (and a 4.1 GPA), earned his associate’s in arts from Black Hawk College in December 2022, and before moving out to the East Coast recently, Maynard worked at the Bartlett Performing Arts Center (Moline High School) as the director of operations.
University of Minnesota researchers visit Rock Island's Watch Tower Plaza for soil samples
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — A pair of researchers visited Watch Tower Plaza in Rock Island on Thursday, Jan. 12 as part of a study to determine how the Mississippi River's flow changes over time. Eric Barefoot, a Geologist with the University of Minnesota Twin Cities and Jimmy Wood, a...
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Davenport
Davenport might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Davenport.
City of Rock Island bringing back 'Rock Island Unplugged' after 3 years
The City of Rock Island is bringing back its "Rock Island Unplugged" event after a three-year absence to give residents and officials a chance to connect outside of City Hall. The public question-and-answer forum will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at the Stern Center on 3rd Avenue — the last time the event was held was in October 2019.
You Won’t Believe What’s Coming To The Former Schnuck’s In Bettendorf
We know the future of the former Schnuck's and Marshall's location in Duck Creek Plaza in Bettendorf. Did you want a Trader Joe's in that spot in Bettendorf? Prepare yourself for this bombshell. The Schnuck's in Duck Creek Plaza has sat empty for over two years after it closed back...
Davenport’s New Restaurant Verde A Spicy Good Place For Taco Tuesday
Un-ironically, I spent a Taco Tuesday at Verde a contemporary Mexican restaurant located off the foot of the Iowa side of the New 74 bridge. Verde opened close enough to 2 years ago. The dream child of Chef Connor Larson, has been growing legs and learning how to not crawl but run in this shaky economy.
Knox County property transfers for Jan. 5-11, 2023. See a list of home and other sales
The Knox County Assessment Office submits the following Illinois real estate transfer declaration transactions recorded in Knox County the week of Jan. 5-11, 2023. Only the primary name as listed on the submitted sales report is published. Additional owners’ names that would be on the full deed may not appear in this list.
Regional hospital purchases 40 acres in Galesburg. Here’s what we know
Graham Health System’s expansion into Galesburg continues as the growing medical company has acquired more land on the far north side of town. The Canton-based health care group, which recently opened a convenient care clinic in Galesburg, has purchased approximately 40 acres of land near the intersection of North Seminary Street and Carl Sandburg Drive for an undisclosed use. Most recently utilized as farm land, the large tract spans from Burger King south to the Circle Drive subdivision, and west to houses that face Broad Street.
KWQC
Update on the demolition of the old I-74 bridge
The agreement aims to resolve longstanding claims that the requirement to use authorized dealerships can interfere with agricultural production. Rock Island Police Department received several reports of car break-ins over the weekend in the neighborhood of Douglas Park. New indoor theme park coming to Duck Creek Plaza. Updated: 10 hours...
KWQC
Demolition of the old I-74 bridge set to be completed by 2024
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The old I-74 Bridge is now officially a quarter of the way taken down. With massive gaps on the Moline side and nearly all the cement taken out, the project is well underway. For those who used to drive on the old I-74 Bridge to and...
KWQC
104-acre development planned on Veterans Memorial Parkway
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A massive mixed-use development is being proposed that could bring new residents to North Davenport. Davenport-based Shamrock LC acquired a one-hundred-and-four-acre plot of land, on Veterans Memorial Parkway and wants to use it for both housing and retail spaces. The original property sold for nearly $32,000...
Downtown Moline Brewing Company Has Permanently Closed It’s Doors
This downtown Moline bar has permanently closed its doors to the public, and its handcrafted beer will no longer be served in the Quad Cities. "What happened to the Moline location? One week they were about to start serving food then the next week they were closed…gone….see ya!" -Facebook Comment.
