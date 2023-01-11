Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
3 Turnaround Stocks With 148% to 195% Upside in 2023, According to Wall Street
With the exception of the energy sector, there weren't too many bright spots last year. Each of the three major U.S. stock indexes plummeted into a bear market, with the growth-focused Nasdaq Composite -- the index responsible for lifting the stock market to new highs in 2021 -- taking it on the chin with a loss of 33%.
NASDAQ
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 12th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. Splunk SPLK: This company that provides software solutions that enable enterprises to gain real-time operational intelligence by harnessing the value of their data, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 73.1% over the last 60 days.
NASDAQ
3 Top Breakout Stocks Worth a Buy in 2023
This year, astute investors should apply an active investing approach, which primarily involves zeroing in on those stocks whose prices vary within a narrow band. If the stock price falls below this channel, it could be the best time to sell it off. However, the best time to buy a stock as per this strategy is when it is about to break above this trading band. Such stocks offer the prospect of impressive gains.
NASDAQ
Strength Seen in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (PLRX): Can Its 8.3% Jump Turn into More Strength?
Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. PLRX shares soared 8.3% in the last trading session to close at $20.95. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 1.5% gain over the past four weeks. Shares price has rising...
NASDAQ
Strength Seen in Victoria's Secret (VSCO): Can Its 12.4% Jump Turn into More Strength?
Victoria's Secret VSCO shares ended the last trading session 12.4% higher at $38.50. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 17.4% loss over the past four weeks. Victoria’s Secret’s rally is buoyed by optimism...
NASDAQ
Jamf Holding (JAMF) Surges 6.3%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
Jamf Holding (JAMF) shares ended the last trading session 6.3% higher at $19.83. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 19.5% loss over the past four weeks. The stock is benefiting from the company’s...
NASDAQ
BP Doubles Oil Production From Its Thunder Horse Project
BP plc BP doubled crude oil production from its Thunder Horse project in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico, per a report by Reuters. For the first time in more than a year, production at the platform increased to more than 200,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (Boe/d) from the production of 100,000 Boe/d last May.
NASDAQ
Huntington Bancshares' Series A Preferred Stock Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark
In trading on Friday, shares of Huntington Bancshares Inc's 8.50% Series A Non-Cumulative Perpetual Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: HBANP) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.125), with shares changing hands as low as $18.70 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.01% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, HBANP was trading at a 98.12% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 7.83% in the "Financial" category. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible, with a conversion ratio of 83.668. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
NASDAQ
Friday 1/13 Insider Buying Report: TPL
As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at a recent insider purchase of note. On Tuesday, Texas Pacific Land's Director, Murray Stahl, made a $43,383 buy...
NASDAQ
Daqo New Energy (DQ) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Daqo New Energy (DQ) closed the most recent trading day at $45.16, moving +1.41% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.29% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10.96%. Coming into today, shares of the solar...
NASDAQ
Top Research Reports for JPMorgan Chase, Chevron & Salesforce
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), Chevron Corp. (CVX) and Salesforce, Inc. (CRM). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
NASDAQ
More Likely to 5X First: CRISPR Therapeutics vs. InMode
Owning growth stocks in a bear market can be painful; fearful investors often flee to safety, and growth stocks, typically less proven or sometimes unprofitable, can become very unpopular on Wall Street. But the whims of the market don't necessarily mean that a stock can't be a good investment; growth stocks with solid fundamentals can roar back during the next bull market, generating tremendous investment returns.
NASDAQ
Earnings Estimates Rising for Artisan Partners (APAM): Will It Gain?
Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM) could be a solid choice for investors given the company's remarkably improving earnings outlook. While the stock has been a strong performer lately, this trend might continue since analysts are still raising their earnings estimates for the company. Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects...
NASDAQ
Validea David Dreman Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 1/12/2023
The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals. TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI A.S. (ADR) (TKC) is a mid-cap value stock in the...
NASDAQ
JD.com, Inc. (JD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
JD.com, Inc. (JD) closed at $63.60 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.68% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.4% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.1%. Heading into today, shares of the...
NASDAQ
Nine Energy Service (NINE) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Nine Energy Service (NINE) closed the most recent trading day at $16.35, moving +0.99% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.1%. Coming into today, shares of the oilfield services company had...
NASDAQ
GES Breaks Above 4% Yield Territory
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Friday, shares of GUESS ?, Inc. (Symbol: GES) were yielding above the 4% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.9), with the stock changing hands as low as $22.18 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 4% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. GUESS ?, Inc. (Symbol: GES) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
NASDAQ
ATRI Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Friday, shares of Atrion Corp. (Symbol: ATRI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $625.81, changing hands as high as $632.22 per share. Atrion Corp. shares are currently trading up about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ATRI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Stock Market Volatility Pushed Lots of Investors to Trade Impulsively: Study
***Money is not a client of any investment adviser featured on this page. The information provided on this page is for educational purposes only and is not intended as investment advice. Money does not offer advisory services.***. More than a third of investors said they made impulsive decisions because of...
NASDAQ
Black Stone Minerals (BSM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Black Stone Minerals (BSM) closed the most recent trading day at $15.71, moving -1.5% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.29% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.8%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 10.96%. Coming into today, shares of the...
Comments / 0