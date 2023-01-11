ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RIP Lisa Levang: Local activist falls ill, leaves Assembly meeting, dies at hospital

By Suzanne Downing
 3 days ago
Lisa Levang, a frequent observer of the Anchorage Assembly meetings who became an activist during the Covid lockdowns of 2020 and 2021, died on Tuesday night at about 9:30 pm, after falling ill during the Assembly meeting and being taken to Alaska Regional Hospital by ambulance.

Assemblywoman Jamie Allard heard about it from members of the audience that Levang was having a medical issue, and asked if the Assembly could take a moment to pray for her. Assembly chairwoman Suzanne LaFrance turned to Assemblyman Chris Constant, who shook his head. LaFrance allowed a short recess.

Levang’s husband, John Yurman, later wrote on Facebook: “At around 9:30 Tuesday night Lisa Levang my lovely wife, the most wonderful person I have ever known went home to our Wonderful Savior. All I can say now is that she was with friends and it was peaceful. I will be in touch…..”

Levang started attending meetings of the Assembly after watching the degeneration of local government under Mayor Ethan Berkowitz. She was also a frequent commenter here at Must Read Alaska. She was always cheerful and upbeat, maintaining a good sense of humor, even when things were going in a disagreeable direction on the Assembly.

