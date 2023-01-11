ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC's Tatiana Suarez eyes Rose Namajunas: 'I'd make it a nightmare for her' at flyweight or strawweight

Tatiana Suarez believes she’s a bad matchup for Rose Namajunas at strawweight or flyweight.

Suarez (8-0 MMA, 5-0 UFC) is set to make her highly anticipated return against Montana De La Rosa (12-7-1 MMA, 5-3-1 UFC) next month at UFC Fight Night 220, which takes place Feb. 25 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

The undefeated standout wrestler will make her flyweight debut after an almost four-year absence caused by injuries, but Suarez plans on returning to her original home for the fight after. After hearing rumblings of former strawweight champ Namajunas potentially moving up to flyweight, that’s one fight Suarez would stay at 125 pounds for.

“I wouldn’t mind making that my next fight at 125,” Suarez said in an interview with The Schmo. “If I’m being honest, I would love that fight at any weight class, because I do believe that I could beat her. I believe that 100 percent. I think that I could beat her. I think that my grappling is just so superior to her grappling, and I think I’d make it a nightmare for her in either weight class. I’d be strong at 125 or 115.”

Suarez hasn’t competed since June 2019 when she defeated Nina Nunes by unanimous decision at UFC 238. After the fight, the 32-year-old suffered a neck injury, which sidelined her for two years. She was then booked against Roxanne Modafferi at UFC 266 in September 2021, but a knee injury forced her to withdraw from the bout.

Suarez holds wins over former champ Carla Esparza and top contender Alexa Grasso.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more.

