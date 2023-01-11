Profession commodities dealer Peter L. Brandt is now claiming that Bitcoin is placing in a “low for this cycle now,” in response to a brand new TradingView put up. This name for a bear market backside is already being met with skepticism, however given the chilling accuracy at which Brandt had made associated to his cryptocurrency bets prior to now, there may very well be extra validity than buyers are prepared to just accept.

1 DAY AGO