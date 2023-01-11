ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehigh County, PA

lvpnews.com

Gavin Holihan named first assistant district attorney

District Attorney Jim Martin announced Jan. 3 that Gavin P. Holihan will join the office as the first assistant district attorney. That position was previously held by Jeffrey S. Dimmig, who has returned to his duties as a chief deputy district attorney. Holihan, a 1988 graduate of Franklin and Marshall...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
sauconsource.com

Lower Saucon Residents File Appeal Over Landfill Rezoning

A group of Lower Saucon Township residents who oppose a rezoning amendment adopted by township council that paves the way for an expansion of the Bethlehem Landfill filed an appeal in the Northampton County Court of Common Pleas Friday. The appeal filed by Easton attorney Gary Asteak on behalf of...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
wrnjradio.com

Warren County man pleads guilty to car burglaries

NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – A Warren County man has entered a guilty plea to burglary, according to Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart. Joseph DeRissio, 25, of Phillipsburg pled guilty to three counts of third-degree burglary on Jan. 3 before the Honorable Michael C. Gaus, J.S.C. at the Sussex County Courthouse in Newton, Taggart said.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
thevalleyledger.com

Update on Northampton County Prison – 1/11/2023

The Director of Corrections reports that, as of January 11th, there is one case of COVID-19 among inmates at Northampton County Prison (NCP); no positive cases are reported among staff. Since the start of the pandemic, 494 inmates have tested positive; 493 have finished their quarantine periods or are no...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
morethanthecurve.com

Dr. Val Arkoosh has resigned from the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners. Details on how to fill the vacancy

Montgomery County has announced that County Commissioner Dr. Val Arkoosh has resigned from office effective January 17th. MoreThanTheCurve.com reported earlier today that Governor-elect Josh Shapiro has appointed Dr. Arkoosh to be the Secretary of the Department of Human Services. To resign, Dr. Arkoosh notified President Judge of Montgomery County Carolyn Tornetta Carluccio.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Former Reading veterinary hospital could become church

READING, Pa. – The buildings that housed the former VCA Detwiler Animal Hospital could become a church, if approved by the Reading Zoning Hearing Board. The board heard a request Wednesday night from Aaron Horst, Denver, Lancaster County, for a special exception to allow a place of worship at 22 Kenhorst Blvd.
READING, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Firefighters respond to a two-alarm blaze that displaced two residents the afternoon of Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, in the 1600 block of North Irving Street in Hanover Township, Lehigh County. No one was reported injured.

2-alarm fire displaces residents of Lehigh County home. Firefighters respond to a two-alarm blaze that displaced two residents the afternoon of Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, in the 1600 block of North Irving Street in Hanover Township, Lehigh County. No one was reported injured. Get Photo. 4 / 8. 2-alarm fire...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
tmabucks.com

Bucks County Receives $2.5M In Grants For Newtown Rail Trail

The County of Bucks recently announced state and federal grants totaling $2.5 million will help fund the second phase of construction of the Newtown Rail Trail as it stretches into Northampton Township. The Bucks County Commissioners approved receipt of the grants – one from the state Department of Transportation for...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Schuylkill County teen dies after crash

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A teenager from Schuylkill County is dead after a crash in Dauphin County. The 17-year-old from Tower City was killed in the wreck around 7:30 a.m. Thursday. State police say the teen was driving a car that was involved in a three-vehicle crash on Route...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Missing Lehigh County man found safe

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — On Thursday night, Pennsylvania State Police Bethlehem announced that shortly after issuing a Missing Endangered Person Advisory, they located 78-year-old John Mead. Troopers say Mead was found around 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 12.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WNEP-TV 16

UPDATE: Kohberger back in Idaho court, his former PA attorney speaks out

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE: The man from the Poconos accused in a quadruple murder in Idaho was back in an Idaho courtroom Thursday morning. Bryan Kohberger of Monroe County appeared in an Idaho courtroom for what's called a status hearing. It's a procedural step in what will be a long and exhaustive process as prosecutors try to prove that Kohberger is the man who killed four University of Idaho students in November.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Two missing brothers found dead in Luzerne County reservoir

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police have announced two missing brothers were found dead in a Luzerne County reservoir Thursday. State police say after a 48-hour search, Daniel Fisk 67, of Noxen, and Kris Fisk, 56, of Hanover Township, were found dead in the Pikes Creek Reservior Thursday morning. The two brothers […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Whitehall man stole money from disabled relative in Bucks County, jury finds

A Lehigh County man was found guilty on Wednesday of stealing from a disabled relative in Bucks County. Patrick Wayne Alderton, of Whitehall Township, was found guilty on five charges, including theft by failure to make required disposition of funds received, theft by unlawful taking of property, unlawful use of a computer, receiving stolen property and misapplication of entrusted property, according to a news release from the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Montgomery County issues Code Blue

NORRISTOWN, Pa. - A Code Blue has been issued for Montgomery County for the period beginning Friday, January 13, 2023, at 9 p.m. and ending on Monday, January 16, 2023, at 9 a.m. During this time, either the temperature or the wind chill is expected to be below 20 degrees Fahrenheit.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Stabbing under investigation in Lancaster

Police in Lancaster are investigating a stabbing. Emergency dispatchers say a male victim entered the Turkey Hill on Hershey Avenue just after 4 a.m. Saturday, and told the clerk he was stabbed. The victim was taken to Lancaster General Hospital.
LANCASTER, PA
Newswatch 16

Crash snarls traffic in Lackawanna County

A wreck in Lackawanna County caused traffic troubles on part of a highway Friday afternoon. Interstate 84 westbound was shut down beginning at mile marker 3 in Lackawanna County due to the crash. PennDOT said the crash was cleared before 2:30 p.m. Check real-time road conditions with the WNEP Traffic...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Pa. State Police find missing 78-year-old man

BATH, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police were searching for 78-year-old John Mead of Bath, Pennsylvania. Mead is five feet nine inches tall, weighs around 250 pounds, had a bald head, and blue eyes. He was last seen in the area of Bayberry Ct., East Allen Township, Lehigh County at approximately 10:30 p.m.
BATH, PA

