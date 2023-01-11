Read full article on original website
Former First Assistant District Attorney of Bucks County to be Nominated for Key Position by Shapiro
The former member of the local District Attorney's office may soon hold an even more important role. A former district attorney from Bucks County is set to be nominated for a huge government role by Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro. Steve Ulrich wrote about the nomination for PoliticsPA. Michelle Henry, the former...
WFMZ-TV Online
Becky Bartlett stepping down as Deputy Director of Administration for Northampton County
Becky Bartlett, who has served as Deputy Director of Administration in Northampton County for five years and as the County’s Chief Information Officer, will step down later this month. Bartlett said she will be leaving county government effective Jan. 27, according to a news release from the county. In...
lvpnews.com
Gavin Holihan named first assistant district attorney
District Attorney Jim Martin announced Jan. 3 that Gavin P. Holihan will join the office as the first assistant district attorney. That position was previously held by Jeffrey S. Dimmig, who has returned to his duties as a chief deputy district attorney. Holihan, a 1988 graduate of Franklin and Marshall...
sauconsource.com
Lower Saucon Residents File Appeal Over Landfill Rezoning
A group of Lower Saucon Township residents who oppose a rezoning amendment adopted by township council that paves the way for an expansion of the Bethlehem Landfill filed an appeal in the Northampton County Court of Common Pleas Friday. The appeal filed by Easton attorney Gary Asteak on behalf of...
wrnjradio.com
Warren County man pleads guilty to car burglaries
NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – A Warren County man has entered a guilty plea to burglary, according to Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart. Joseph DeRissio, 25, of Phillipsburg pled guilty to three counts of third-degree burglary on Jan. 3 before the Honorable Michael C. Gaus, J.S.C. at the Sussex County Courthouse in Newton, Taggart said.
thevalleyledger.com
Update on Northampton County Prison – 1/11/2023
The Director of Corrections reports that, as of January 11th, there is one case of COVID-19 among inmates at Northampton County Prison (NCP); no positive cases are reported among staff. Since the start of the pandemic, 494 inmates have tested positive; 493 have finished their quarantine periods or are no...
morethanthecurve.com
Dr. Val Arkoosh has resigned from the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners. Details on how to fill the vacancy
Montgomery County has announced that County Commissioner Dr. Val Arkoosh has resigned from office effective January 17th. MoreThanTheCurve.com reported earlier today that Governor-elect Josh Shapiro has appointed Dr. Arkoosh to be the Secretary of the Department of Human Services. To resign, Dr. Arkoosh notified President Judge of Montgomery County Carolyn Tornetta Carluccio.
WFMZ-TV Online
'We need our normal again': Friends, neighbors of missing Montgomery County woman react to latest development
LIMERICK TWP., Pa. - Ten days since the disappearance of Jennifer Brown, friends and neighbors are trying to keep the 43-year-old in the front of people's minds. They say they plan to go to different shopping plazas in Limerick Township Saturday and put flyers on people's cars. They tell 69...
WFMZ-TV Online
Former Reading veterinary hospital could become church
READING, Pa. – The buildings that housed the former VCA Detwiler Animal Hospital could become a church, if approved by the Reading Zoning Hearing Board. The board heard a request Wednesday night from Aaron Horst, Denver, Lancaster County, for a special exception to allow a place of worship at 22 Kenhorst Blvd.
LehighValleyLive.com
Firefighters respond to a two-alarm blaze that displaced two residents the afternoon of Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, in the 1600 block of North Irving Street in Hanover Township, Lehigh County. No one was reported injured.
2-alarm fire displaces residents of Lehigh County home. Firefighters respond to a two-alarm blaze that displaced two residents the afternoon of Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, in the 1600 block of North Irving Street in Hanover Township, Lehigh County. No one was reported injured. Get Photo. 4 / 8. 2-alarm fire...
tmabucks.com
Bucks County Receives $2.5M In Grants For Newtown Rail Trail
The County of Bucks recently announced state and federal grants totaling $2.5 million will help fund the second phase of construction of the Newtown Rail Trail as it stretches into Northampton Township. The Bucks County Commissioners approved receipt of the grants – one from the state Department of Transportation for...
Schuylkill County teen dies after crash
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A teenager from Schuylkill County is dead after a crash in Dauphin County. The 17-year-old from Tower City was killed in the wreck around 7:30 a.m. Thursday. State police say the teen was driving a car that was involved in a three-vehicle crash on Route...
Missing Lehigh County man found safe
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — On Thursday night, Pennsylvania State Police Bethlehem announced that shortly after issuing a Missing Endangered Person Advisory, they located 78-year-old John Mead. Troopers say Mead was found around 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 12.
WNEP-TV 16
UPDATE: Kohberger back in Idaho court, his former PA attorney speaks out
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE: The man from the Poconos accused in a quadruple murder in Idaho was back in an Idaho courtroom Thursday morning. Bryan Kohberger of Monroe County appeared in an Idaho courtroom for what's called a status hearing. It's a procedural step in what will be a long and exhaustive process as prosecutors try to prove that Kohberger is the man who killed four University of Idaho students in November.
Two missing brothers found dead in Luzerne County reservoir
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police have announced two missing brothers were found dead in a Luzerne County reservoir Thursday. State police say after a 48-hour search, Daniel Fisk 67, of Noxen, and Kris Fisk, 56, of Hanover Township, were found dead in the Pikes Creek Reservior Thursday morning. The two brothers […]
Whitehall man stole money from disabled relative in Bucks County, jury finds
A Lehigh County man was found guilty on Wednesday of stealing from a disabled relative in Bucks County. Patrick Wayne Alderton, of Whitehall Township, was found guilty on five charges, including theft by failure to make required disposition of funds received, theft by unlawful taking of property, unlawful use of a computer, receiving stolen property and misapplication of entrusted property, according to a news release from the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office.
WFMZ-TV Online
Montgomery County issues Code Blue
NORRISTOWN, Pa. - A Code Blue has been issued for Montgomery County for the period beginning Friday, January 13, 2023, at 9 p.m. and ending on Monday, January 16, 2023, at 9 a.m. During this time, either the temperature or the wind chill is expected to be below 20 degrees Fahrenheit.
WGAL
Stabbing under investigation in Lancaster
Police in Lancaster are investigating a stabbing. Emergency dispatchers say a male victim entered the Turkey Hill on Hershey Avenue just after 4 a.m. Saturday, and told the clerk he was stabbed. The victim was taken to Lancaster General Hospital.
Crash snarls traffic in Lackawanna County
A wreck in Lackawanna County caused traffic troubles on part of a highway Friday afternoon. Interstate 84 westbound was shut down beginning at mile marker 3 in Lackawanna County due to the crash. PennDOT said the crash was cleared before 2:30 p.m. Check real-time road conditions with the WNEP Traffic...
abc27.com
Pa. State Police find missing 78-year-old man
BATH, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police were searching for 78-year-old John Mead of Bath, Pennsylvania. Mead is five feet nine inches tall, weighs around 250 pounds, had a bald head, and blue eyes. He was last seen in the area of Bayberry Ct., East Allen Township, Lehigh County at approximately 10:30 p.m.
