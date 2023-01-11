Read full article on original website
Related
How to Prevent Eczema Flares and Spreading
It may take some trial and error to get your symptoms under control. Eczema can be challenging to cope with, especially if it covers a large part of the body or is in a problematic area. The good news is that there are prevention strategies to prevent eczema flares. Working with a board-certified dermatologist to create a skincare routine, keeping a diary of triggers, and refraining from scratching are all great ways to prevent eczema.
Hives vs. Eczema: What Are the Differences?
Hives and eczema both involve itchy skin rashes and are related to allergies. While they may share some similarities, these two conditions are distinct in their symptoms, underlying causes, and treatment. This article will discuss the key differences between hives and eczema in their symptoms, causes, diagnosis, and treatment. Symptoms.
What Are Hemorrhagic Ovarian Cysts?
A hemorrhagic ovarian cyst (a small fluid-filled sac that can form in the ovaries of women of reproductive age) occurs when a cyst bleeds. This condition may be painful, but hemorrhagic cysts are usually not dangerous and do not result in complications when treated appropriately. Smaller hemorrhagic cysts may not cause any symptoms and can often resolve on their own. Larger cysts may cause more intense pain and may require surgical removal.
What Is Dupuytren's Contracture?
Dupuytren's contracture (DC)—also called Dupuytren's disease—is a condition that causes an abnormal thickening of the fascia (the layer of tissue under the skin) in the palm at the base of the fingers. The thickened area will develop as either a hard lump or a thick band of skin.
Osteoporosis: Prognosis, Complications, and Treatment
Osteoporosis causes progressive bone loss that can lead to fractures, breaks, and deformities. While the condition worsens over time, proper treatment can help reduce complications and alleviate symptoms. This article discusses the prognosis, complications, and treatment options associated with osteoporosis. Stages of Osteoporosis. There are four stages of osteoporosis. Each...
Tinea Unguium Symptoms
Initially, nail fungus is painless; however, if left untreated, it can lead to pain, especially when you wear shoes. Instead, you may notice the following tinea unguium symptoms:. Nail discoloration, which might be white, yellow, or brown. Debris buildup under the nail. Nail surface that becomes soft, dry, or powdery.
How Severe Eczema Is Treated
Finding the right treatment for the relief of symptoms and the prevention of flare-ups when you have severe eczema is crucial. The skin can become red and swollen, and the itch can be extreme and disruptive. In some cases, eczema can affect over 40% of the body's surface area. This...
How Do Epilepsy Clinical Trials Work?
Epilepsy clinical trials study possible interventions for seizure prevention. Interventions might include medications, procedures, or behavioral changes. Researchers often conduct lab studies to establish risks and benefits before moving to human trials. Those with epilepsy participate in clinical trials to receive cutting-edge treatment and contribute to valuable research. This article...
Epilepsy Devices for Seizure Detection and Treatment
If you have epilepsy, your body sends signals before the onset of a seizure. These signals can range from subtle changes in heart rate to more noticeable auras (warnings or feelings of an oncoming seizure). Not everyone can clue into these signals—particularly children or people with intense seizures that may incapacitate them quickly.
What Is Berberine?
Berberine is a compound (specifically an isoquinoline alkaloid) found in some plants. It is yellow, so it has been used as a dye. Berberine is also used in traditional Chinese medicine. Some of the plants that contain berberine include Coptis chinensis (Huanglian), Rhizoma coptidis, Hydrastis canadensis (goldenseal), Berberis aquifolium (Oregon...
What Is Facet Hypertrophy?
Facet hypertrophy is a common problem that causes the facet joints in your spine to enlarge. New bone growth and bone spurs can also develop as the joint tries to repair the damaged cartilage. The swelling and new growth can narrow the spinal canal and compress nearby nerves, causing pain. This problem does not have a cure. It gets worse over time. The goal of treatment is to manage pain and slow disease progress.
Jaw Clicking
Jaw clicking can be a symptom of several conditions that affect your jaw joints, or temporomandibular joints (TMJ). These conditions, called temporomandibular disorders (TMDs), can be caused by issues with the joint or muscles around it. Sometimes jaw clicking resolves on its own, without treatment. In the most severe cases, surgery might be required.
