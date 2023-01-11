Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
'I’ll Never Forgive You. There’s Nothing Worse than a Half-black': Woman publically posts Racist Dad's LetterMaya DeviKeller, TX
This Texas foundation has given away $2 billion. Find out if you are eligible to applyAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Collin County residents are worried that Universal Studios in Frisco will cause rent spikes and traffic jamsJalyn SmootFrisco, TX
Raise a Glass to the Rise of Mocktails: The Trend Taking Over Bars and RestaurantsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Clouded Leopard Nova Found Safe After Intentional Enclosure Tear at Dallas Zoo Sparks Criminal InvestigationSilence DoGoodDallas, TX
Related
starlocalmedia.com
Mesquite News Roundup: Volunteers needed for homelessness study
The city of Mesquite, in collaboration with Housing Forward, is looking for volunteers to participate in the Point-In-Time Count (PIT Count) event. The PIT Count is a count of sheltered and unsheltered people experiencing homelessness in the city and nearby areas. The count will take place on Jan. 26 from 6-11 p.m. Interested volunteers can register at https://housingforward.pointintime.info/ and contact us at 972-216-6425 for more information.
easttexasradio.com
Collin County Man Charged With Distributing Fentanyl In The Eastern District Of Texas
PLANO, Texas – U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston announced that the Eastern District of Texas charged Eric William Mather, 36, of Plano, with drug trafficking violations. Mather, also known as “Truth,” was named in a fourth superseding indictment returned by a federal grand jury on Nov. 9, 2022, in the Eastern District of Texas. The indictment charges Mather with multiple federal violations, including conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and to launder money. Mather’s appearance was on Jan. 12, 2023, before U.S. Magistrate Judge Christine Nowak.
Dallas police: search for clouded leopard at Dallas Zoo now a criminal investigation
The clouded leopard that escaped its enclosure is being called “suspicious” and may have been an intentional act, said the Dallas Police Department during a second press briefing, Friday afternoon.
keranews.org
Volunteers wanted: Nonprofits are looking for help with an annual homeless census
The nonprofits organizing an annual headcount of people experiencing homelessness in North Texas are looking for nearly 2,000 volunteers. The data those volunteers gather will shape policy for the rest of the year. On January 26, an army of volunteers will spread out across North Texas to find people experiencing...
Remembering Amber Hagerman, 27 years later
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Twenty-seven years ago, Amber Hagerman jumped on her pink bicycle for what would turn out to be the last time. The nine-year-old was kidnapped, and four days later her body found four miles away near the Forest Hill Apartments in North Arlington on Jan. 13, 1996. Police said a man in a black pickup abducted her from the parking lot of an abandoned grocery store. That store was located at 1600 E. Abram Street. Witnesses later reported the suspect was white or Hispanic.Witness to her abduction, retiree Jim Kevil remembered the day she was taken. "I saw [Amber] riding...
Former Blue Mound secretary indicted for allegedly stealing city funds
BLUE MOUND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A grand jury has indicted the former city secretary in Blue Mound on theft charges after the city's mayor says the secretary gave herself a large raise.Cynthia Daniels was booked into jail last month, and faces three counts of theft. The indictment does not indicate how much Daniels allegedly took, but the charges on two counts put it between $2,500 and $30,000.The investigation into Daniels started last year according to city Mayor Darlene Copeland, who said while fulfilling an open records request for employee salaries, staff discovered Daniels was being paid at a rate of $70,000...
dallasexpress.com
Local Vagrant Prefers Being Homeless
A local vagrant was recently recorded saying that he would rather remain homeless in Dallas than find housing. The video was captured by Jake Colglazier, executive director of Keep Dallas Safe. Colglazier catalogs and live streams illegal homeless encampments throughout Dallas every week, and this video was taken from one of those live streams.
Fort Worth police detective arrested for suspicion of driving while intoxicated, department says
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A Fort Worth police detective has been arrested for suspicion of driving while intoxicated, the department announced Thursday.Detective Tanner Martin was off-duty when he was arrested by the Benbrook Police Department Jan. 12.The Fort Worth Police Department said that upon learning of Martin's arrest, their internal affairs unit immediately began an investigation.Tanner has since been placed on restricted duty and stripped of all police powers during the course of the investigation, the department said. He has been with the department for seven years and was assigned to the crimes against children unit at the time of his arrest."The Fort Worth Police Department will continue to hold employees accountable who do not meet the standards expected of a Fort Worth Police Officer and in doing so, will continue to be transparent and open with our community."
Police investigate after Dallas Zoo missing leopard is found
DALLAS — (AP) — Dallas Zoo officials said Friday that a missing clouded leopard was found after a daylong search. Evidence was found that the fence of the small cat's habitat had been “intentionally” cut, police said. The zoo tweeted that the cat named Nova, who...
OFFICIALS: Man arrested for coming to East Texas to 'make 14-year-old girl his wife'
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — The Henderson County Sheriff's Office arrested a man for reportedly coming to the Athens area to make a 14-year-old girl his wife. According to the HCSO, on Thursday, the Henderson County Crimes Against Children Investigators received information regarding the man, identified as Joseph Melton, 22, of Cedar Hill, instructing the teenager to go into a local store where he would pick her up.
Victims killed in Fort Worth shooting identified
The two teens killed in a January 4th shooting in Fort Worth have now been identified. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner confirms Adrian Daniels was 14 and Breck Williams was 17.
kwbu.org
A Dallas nonprofit offers car repairs that would otherwise drive owners into debt
Car repairs are never convenient, and for many people they can also create a major financial predicament. In Dallas, reporter Christopher Connelly from member station KERA has the story of a small charity that fixes the vehicles that could otherwise drive their owners into debt. CHRISTOPHER CONNELLY, BYLINE: About a...
dpdbeat.com
Homicide at 4800 Elise Faye Heggins Street
On January 12, 2023, at approximately 2:25 a.m., Dallas Police officers responded to a stabbing call in the 4800 block of Elise Faye Heggins Street. The preliminary investigation determined that 52-year-old Johnnie Earl Morgan, Jr. was stabbed multiple times by the suspect. Dallas Fire-Rescue transported Morgan to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries. The suspect 34-year-old Jerry Lee Massey is in custody and has been charged with murder. This remains an ongoing investigation that will be documented under case number 006683-2023.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Volunteers Needed to Help Remove Wreaths From DFW National Cemetery
Generous North Texans came through with enough donations to make sure every headstone at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery had a wreath for the holidays, but now it's time to clean up. Wreaths Across America says it needs volunteers to help pick up the more than 50,000 wreaths. In 2021, it...
dpdbeat.com
Homicide on N. Jim Miller Road
On January 10, 2023, at about 1:55 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 400 block N. Jim Miller Road. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived, they found Kendreal Jones, 17, lying on the ground with a gunshot wound. DFR responded and transported Jones to a local hospital where he died from his injuries. There is no suspect in custody. This remains an ongoing investigation.
English-Korean street signs first step in making Dallas' 'Koreatown' official
DALLAS — The area near Royal Lane and Harry Hines has been considered Dallas' Koreatown for years — home to the largest Korean American community in Texas. The mix of restaurants and businesses represents an immigrant community estimated at some 100,000 strong. But, the city never made "Koreatown" official.
Frisco Purse Snatchers Arrested Following Police Chase
Two people were arrested and charged with two purse-snatching incidents. One of the men was arrested following a police chase in Dallas County. According to an announcement by the Frisco Police, Tyler Payne, 31, and Thomas Cofer, 41, are being charged with theft and aggravated robbery in regard to the two incidents at Target and H-E-B back in Nov. 2022.
dpdbeat.com
Homicide at 11000 Block of Plano Rd
The suspect is described as a male between the ages of 20 and 30. On December 10, 2022, at around 7:45 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 11000 block of Plano Road. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found Nelson Gonzales Flores, 47-years-old, shot...
dpdbeat.com
Homicide on McCree Road
On January 11, 2023, at about 6:30 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 11600 block of McCree Road. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound at the location. The man died from his injury. There is no suspect in custody. This remains an ongoing investigation.
dallasexpress.com
North Dallas Robbery Leaves Man Dead
A man with a gunshot wound was found in a North Dallas parking lot Tuesday, and law enforcement is asking for help. The Dallas Police Department said it received a call Tuesday night a little before 11 p.m. When paramedics arrived at the 7700 block of McCallum Boulevard, they found a man who was fatally injured.
Comments / 0