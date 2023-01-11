ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesquite News Roundup: Volunteers needed for homelessness study

The city of Mesquite, in collaboration with Housing Forward, is looking for volunteers to participate in the Point-In-Time Count (PIT Count) event. The PIT Count is a count of sheltered and unsheltered people experiencing homelessness in the city and nearby areas. The count will take place on Jan. 26 from 6-11 p.m. Interested volunteers can register at https://housingforward.pointintime.info/ and contact us at 972-216-6425 for more information.
easttexasradio.com

Collin County Man Charged With Distributing Fentanyl In The Eastern District Of Texas

PLANO, Texas – U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston announced that the Eastern District of Texas charged Eric William Mather, 36, of Plano, with drug trafficking violations. Mather, also known as “Truth,” was named in a fourth superseding indictment returned by a federal grand jury on Nov. 9, 2022, in the Eastern District of Texas. The indictment charges Mather with multiple federal violations, including conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and to launder money. Mather’s appearance was on Jan. 12, 2023, before U.S. Magistrate Judge Christine Nowak.
CBS DFW

Remembering Amber Hagerman, 27 years later

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Twenty-seven years ago, Amber Hagerman jumped on her pink bicycle for what would turn out to be the last time. The nine-year-old was kidnapped, and four days later her body found four miles away near the Forest Hill Apartments in North Arlington on Jan. 13, 1996. Police said a man in a black pickup abducted her from the parking lot of an abandoned grocery store. That store was located at 1600 E. Abram Street. Witnesses later reported the suspect was white or Hispanic.Witness to her abduction, retiree Jim Kevil remembered the day she was taken. "I saw [Amber] riding...
CBS DFW

Former Blue Mound secretary indicted for allegedly stealing city funds

BLUE MOUND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A grand jury has indicted the former city secretary in Blue Mound on theft charges after the city's mayor says the secretary gave herself a large raise.Cynthia Daniels was booked into jail last month, and faces three counts of theft. The indictment does not indicate how much Daniels allegedly took, but the charges on two counts put it between $2,500 and $30,000.The investigation into Daniels started last year according to city Mayor Darlene Copeland, who said while fulfilling an open records request for employee salaries, staff discovered Daniels was being paid at a rate of $70,000...
dallasexpress.com

Local Vagrant Prefers Being Homeless

A local vagrant was recently recorded saying that he would rather remain homeless in Dallas than find housing. The video was captured by Jake Colglazier, executive director of Keep Dallas Safe. Colglazier catalogs and live streams illegal homeless encampments throughout Dallas every week, and this video was taken from one of those live streams.
CBS DFW

Fort Worth police detective arrested for suspicion of driving while intoxicated, department says

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A Fort Worth police detective has been arrested for suspicion of driving while intoxicated, the department announced Thursday.Detective Tanner Martin was off-duty when he was arrested by the Benbrook Police Department Jan. 12.The Fort Worth Police Department said that upon learning of Martin's arrest, their internal affairs unit immediately began an investigation.Tanner has since been placed on restricted duty and stripped of all police powers during the course of the investigation, the department said. He has been with the department for seven years and was assigned to the crimes against children unit at the time of his arrest."The Fort Worth Police Department will continue to hold employees accountable who do not meet the standards expected of a Fort Worth Police Officer and in doing so, will continue to be transparent and open with our community."
CBS19

OFFICIALS: Man arrested for coming to East Texas to 'make 14-year-old girl his wife'

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — The Henderson County Sheriff's Office arrested a man for reportedly coming to the Athens area to make a 14-year-old girl his wife. According to the HCSO, on Thursday, the Henderson County Crimes Against Children Investigators received information regarding the man, identified as Joseph Melton, 22, of Cedar Hill, instructing the teenager to go into a local store where he would pick her up.
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 4800 Elise Faye Heggins Street

On January 12, 2023, at approximately 2:25 a.m., Dallas Police officers responded to a stabbing call in the 4800 block of Elise Faye Heggins Street. The preliminary investigation determined that 52-year-old Johnnie Earl Morgan, Jr. was stabbed multiple times by the suspect. Dallas Fire-Rescue transported Morgan to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries. The suspect 34-year-old Jerry Lee Massey is in custody and has been charged with murder. This remains an ongoing investigation that will be documented under case number 006683-2023.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Volunteers Needed to Help Remove Wreaths From DFW National Cemetery

Generous North Texans came through with enough donations to make sure every headstone at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery had a wreath for the holidays, but now it's time to clean up. Wreaths Across America says it needs volunteers to help pick up the more than 50,000 wreaths. In 2021, it...
dpdbeat.com

Homicide on N. Jim Miller Road

On January 10, 2023, at about 1:55 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 400 block N. Jim Miller Road. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived, they found Kendreal Jones, 17, lying on the ground with a gunshot wound. DFR responded and transported Jones to a local hospital where he died from his injuries. There is no suspect in custody. This remains an ongoing investigation.
Frisco Purse Snatchers Arrested Following Police Chase

Two people were arrested and charged with two purse-snatching incidents. One of the men was arrested following a police chase in Dallas County. According to an announcement by the Frisco Police, Tyler Payne, 31, and Thomas Cofer, 41, are being charged with theft and aggravated robbery in regard to the two incidents at Target and H-E-B back in Nov. 2022.
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 11000 Block of Plano Rd

The suspect is described as a male between the ages of 20 and 30. On December 10, 2022, at around 7:45 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 11000 block of Plano Road. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found Nelson Gonzales Flores, 47-years-old, shot...
dpdbeat.com

Homicide on McCree Road

On January 11, 2023, at about 6:30 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 11600 block of McCree Road. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound at the location. The man died from his injury. There is no suspect in custody. This remains an ongoing investigation.
dallasexpress.com

North Dallas Robbery Leaves Man Dead

A man with a gunshot wound was found in a North Dallas parking lot Tuesday, and law enforcement is asking for help. The Dallas Police Department said it received a call Tuesday night a little before 11 p.m. When paramedics arrived at the 7700 block of McCallum Boulevard, they found a man who was fatally injured.
