Greater Milwaukee Today
Community rallies around beloved Waukesha Elk Lodge member
WAUKESHA — A loyal customer in Waukesha has the community’s support after a car accident. Billy “Shorty” Hunkins, 73, was struck by a car while he was walking on Wednesday, Jan. 4. He left a nearby business and was crossing the street when he was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound on St. Paul Avenue. The driver remained at the accident site. Shorty suffered significant injuries such as a small brain bleed, broken bones and will need numerous surgeries. He is currently medically sedated.
Huge Wisconsin Toy Store in 100-Year-Old Barn Even ‘Big’ Kids Will Love
I've had a very specific recurring toy store dream since I was a child growing up in Madison, Wisconsin and I think I just found the place for it to play out in real life. When I first laid eyes on a photo of the big toy store, I felt a little twinge in my heart. I wondered if my 7-year-old daughter and 10-year-old son would walk into this place and start having the same recurring dream I'd been having for decades.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Jackson Park Boathouse To Become Open-Air Pavilion » Urban Milwaukee
Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee. The Jackson Park Boathouse will be redeveloped as a pavilion as part of a larger flood mitigation project in the park being undertaken by the Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District (MMSD). The overall project is focused on removing concrete from...
ozaukeepress.com
EXTERIOR CHANGES TO Port Wisconsin
EXTERIOR CHANGES TO Port Wisconsin — the former Country Inn and Suites on Port Washington’s north side — are largely completed, but supply chain issues have delayed some of the interior renovations being made as the hotel works to become a Holiday Inn Express. Photo by Sam Arendt.
Piggly Wiggly grocery store on Capitol Drive closing
The Piggly Wiggly grocery store on Capitol Drive in Milwaukee is closing. The store, located at 709 E. Capitol Dr., is offering 10% off all items storewide.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
South Shore Park Mandarin duck photographer robbed
ST. FRANCIS, Wis. - A photographer from Appleton came to the Milwaukee area Wednesday, Jan. 11 to snap photos of a rare Mandarin duck that has been spotted at South Shore Park, and the experience turned out to be memorable for all the wrong reasons. Someone pulled a gun on Brent Balken and tried stealing his photography equipment shortly after he left the park.
WISN
Milwaukee tenant 'fed up' with landlord's response to water-damaged apartment
MILWAUKEE — Water damage is running rampant in a Milwaukee apartment that flooded nearly three weeks ago. It happened inside Aaron Redd's unit on North 27th Street near Roosevelt Drive at Christmas time. "I mean, like a flood of water coming down the walls," Redd described to WISN 12...
CBS 58
Meet our pet of the week and learn about working out with your pet!
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Meet our pet of the week, "Honorable Judge Fluffy Whiskers," and learn about working out with your pet!. More from the Wisconsin Humane Society can be found HERE.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Mandarin duck spotted at Milwaukee's South Shore Park
MILWAUKEE - A rare mandarin duck was spotted at South Shore Park in Milwaukee's Bay View neighborhood Wednesday, Jan. 11. The bird is typically found in parts of Asia. It drew people to the Lake Michigan shore, including FOX6's Gino Salomone. "It's a mandarin duck, and the only other place...
Sheboygan mental health center may close due to plan to pull funding
For the past 21 years, Open Door, a peer support and recovery center in Sheboygan, has been providing vital services to adults dealing with mental health and substance abuse disorders.
WBAY Green Bay
First responders detail “challenging rescue” in Calumet County woods
CALUMET COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - First responders rescued a man who fell in some swampy woods in Calumet County Thursday. The Chilton Fire Department detailed the rescue on Facebook. First responders and firefighters were called to Jefferson Rd Thursday. They hiked a half-mile into a swamp to find the man.
Milwaukee Mom Waits for Answers while the State Profits from her Pain
For many, January 1st marks new beginnings and renewed optimism, a time for reflection and appreciation. Many people around the world ushered in the New Year surrounded by family and loved ones with hope and optimism for what lies ahead. But for thousands of Milwaukee parents, it just marked one more year without their children as they wait for answers from Child Protective Services.
fortatkinsononline.com
Whitewater: Co-op grocery reaches second of three-stage plan; location search underway
Members of a group calling itself the Whitewater Grocery Co., or “GroCo,” say they have reached several milestones as they work toward bringing a co-op or “community-owned market” to Whitewater. Seated Friday at the Irvin L. Young Memorial Library, Whitewater, three members of GroCo’s eight-member board...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Missing Cudahy woman found safe; last seen at St. Luke's South Shore Hospital
CUDAHY, Wis. - The Cudahy Police Department say Lisa Hurt, a woman reported critically, has been found safe. There was concern after Lisa was last seen Thursday, Jan. 12 after she was discharged from St. Luke's South Shore Hospital. Lisa was sent by private ambulance to St. Luke's South Shore...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Waukesha police blotter: Missing dentures
Wednesday, 8:19 p.m. — A woman called police asking for assistance in finding her dentures that may have fallen behind the TV stand in the 2700 block of North University Drive. The oral prosthetic was located after a thorough search of her bedroom. She was advised on the proper use of emergency communications, and she agreed that losing her dentures doesn’t rise to the level of a proper emergency.
One Wisconsin City Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
wiproud.com
Which Wisconsin city ranks #1 as the most dangerous in the state?
Your first guess might be Wisconsin’s biggest city, Milwaukee, but you would be incorrect. Milwaukee actually ranks #3 on onlyinyourstate.com’s list of Most Dangerous Cities In Wisconsin. In the #2 spot is the Village of Brown Deer, with 398 violent crimes for every 100,000 residents. Yeah, that math...
cwbradio.com
Vos Says He Won't Agree to Updating Shared Revenue Program Without Spending Reforms From Local Governments
(By Evan Casey, Wisconsin Public Radio) Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said he won't agree to updating Wisconsin's shared revenue program without spending reforms from local governments, even as Milwaukee officials believe they've already cut millions of dollars from their budget. According to Evan Casey with Wisconsin Public Radio,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brookfield Kohl's theft; shoes, athletic apparel stolen
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police are looking for two people suspected of stealing from the Kohl's near 124th and North on Sunday, Jan. 8. The pair went into the store around 7:45 p.m. and stole multiple pairs of shoes and athletic apparel, police said. They drove off in a black crossover.
