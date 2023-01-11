ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Washington, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Greater Milwaukee Today

Community rallies around beloved Waukesha Elk Lodge member

WAUKESHA — A loyal customer in Waukesha has the community’s support after a car accident. Billy “Shorty” Hunkins, 73, was struck by a car while he was walking on Wednesday, Jan. 4. He left a nearby business and was crossing the street when he was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound on St. Paul Avenue. The driver remained at the accident site. Shorty suffered significant injuries such as a small brain bleed, broken bones and will need numerous surgeries. He is currently medically sedated.
WAUKESHA, WI
WOMI Owensboro

Huge Wisconsin Toy Store in 100-Year-Old Barn Even ‘Big’ Kids Will Love

I've had a very specific recurring toy store dream since I was a child growing up in Madison, Wisconsin and I think I just found the place for it to play out in real life. When I first laid eyes on a photo of the big toy store, I felt a little twinge in my heart. I wondered if my 7-year-old daughter and 10-year-old son would walk into this place and start having the same recurring dream I'd been having for decades.
DELAFIELD, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Jackson Park Boathouse To Become Open-Air Pavilion » Urban Milwaukee

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee. The Jackson Park Boathouse will be redeveloped as a pavilion as part of a larger flood mitigation project in the park being undertaken by the Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District (MMSD). The overall project is focused on removing concrete from...
MILWAUKEE, WI
ozaukeepress.com

EXTERIOR CHANGES TO Port Wisconsin

EXTERIOR CHANGES TO Port Wisconsin — the former Country Inn and Suites on Port Washington’s north side — are largely completed, but supply chain issues have delayed some of the interior renovations being made as the hotel works to become a Holiday Inn Express. Photo by Sam Arendt.
PORT WASHINGTON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

South Shore Park Mandarin duck photographer robbed

ST. FRANCIS, Wis. - A photographer from Appleton came to the Milwaukee area Wednesday, Jan. 11 to snap photos of a rare Mandarin duck that has been spotted at South Shore Park, and the experience turned out to be memorable for all the wrong reasons. Someone pulled a gun on Brent Balken and tried stealing his photography equipment shortly after he left the park.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Mandarin duck spotted at Milwaukee's South Shore Park

MILWAUKEE - A rare mandarin duck was spotted at South Shore Park in Milwaukee's Bay View neighborhood Wednesday, Jan. 11. The bird is typically found in parts of Asia. It drew people to the Lake Michigan shore, including FOX6's Gino Salomone. "It's a mandarin duck, and the only other place...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greta Nunez

Milwaukee Mom Waits for Answers while the State Profits from her Pain

For many, January 1st marks new beginnings and renewed optimism, a time for reflection and appreciation. Many people around the world ushered in the New Year surrounded by family and loved ones with hope and optimism for what lies ahead. But for thousands of Milwaukee parents, it just marked one more year without their children as they wait for answers from Child Protective Services.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Waukesha police blotter: Missing dentures

Wednesday, 8:19 p.m. — A woman called police asking for assistance in finding her dentures that may have fallen behind the TV stand in the 2700 block of North University Drive. The oral prosthetic was located after a thorough search of her bedroom. She was advised on the proper use of emergency communications, and she agreed that losing her dentures doesn’t rise to the level of a proper emergency.
WAUKESHA, WI
wiproud.com

Which Wisconsin city ranks #1 as the most dangerous in the state?

Your first guess might be Wisconsin’s biggest city, Milwaukee, but you would be incorrect. Milwaukee actually ranks #3 on onlyinyourstate.com’s list of Most Dangerous Cities In Wisconsin. In the #2 spot is the Village of Brown Deer, with 398 violent crimes for every 100,000 residents. Yeah, that math...
MILWAUKEE, WI
cwbradio.com

Vos Says He Won't Agree to Updating Shared Revenue Program Without Spending Reforms From Local Governments

(By Evan Casey, Wisconsin Public Radio) Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said he won't agree to updating Wisconsin's shared revenue program without spending reforms from local governments, even as Milwaukee officials believe they've already cut millions of dollars from their budget. According to Evan Casey with Wisconsin Public Radio,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Brookfield Kohl's theft; shoes, athletic apparel stolen

BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police are looking for two people suspected of stealing from the Kohl's near 124th and North on Sunday, Jan. 8. The pair went into the store around 7:45 p.m. and stole multiple pairs of shoes and athletic apparel, police said. They drove off in a black crossover.
BROOKFIELD, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy