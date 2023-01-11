Read full article on original website
hudsoncountyview.com
GoFundMe launched for Bayonne resident who suffered stroke after bad case of the flu
A GoFundMe page has been launched for a Bayonne resident who improbably suffered a stroke after a bad case of the flu late last year and he’s still fighting for his life. “Hello, my name is Michael and I am trying to help raise money for Masamitsu Umeki. He is a close friend of mine that is currently fighting for his life in the ICU. At 5 AM, December 28, he was found by his younger brother unresponsive in bed with trouble breathing. He was brought to our local hospital and was shortly moved to another hospital a city away after discovering that they were unequipped to treat him,” Michael Malich wrote in the GoFundMe page description.
roi-nj.com
St. Joseph’s Health CEO Kevin Slavin announces retirement
After 42 years of serving New Jersey, Kevin Slavin, the CEO and president of St. Joseph’s Health, announced he will retire at the end of 2023. Slavin led the health system during one of the most challenging times in health care, serving as the CEO at St. Joseph’s throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. He also served as chairperson of the board for the New Jersey Hospital Association during 2020, at the height of the pandemic, playing a critical role in the statewide response to COVID-19.
VIDEO: Amid strike, nurses forced to say goodbye to special patient from picket line
Nurses on strike at Mount Sinai left the picket line on Wednesday to say a very special goodbye to a young patient heading home from the NICU.
Safe to drink? Some NJ water affected by lead and ‘forever’ cancer chemicals
U.S. Rep Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J. 5th District, continues to push for federal funding to help clean up water supplies in New Jersey. During a visit to Fair Lawn on Friday, he announced a new $3.4 million federal investment to help the Bergen County borough install new water treatment technology in three wells currently offline from increased levels of lead and "forever chemicals" linked to cancer known as PFAS.
hudsontv.com
North Bergen Walmart Debuts HIV-Focused Specialty Pharmacy
Walmart’s first, HIV-focused, specialty pharmacy in Hudson County has opened in North Bergen on Tonnelle Avenue at 88th Street. It is the company’s fourth such pharmacy nationwide and reflects Walmart’s commitment to bringing an end to HIV-AIDS. In addition to providing customers with exceptional services for their...
hudsoncountyview.com
HRH: Dispute over Bayonne Medical Center isn’t over despite what CarePoint & Alaris claim
Hudson Regional Hospital is asserting that the dispute over the Bayonne Medical Center isn’t over, despite what CarePoint Health and Alaris Health announced on Monday. ” … We previously terminated CarePoint’s lease for Bayonne Medical Center, sought their dispossession from the property, and rejected their proposal to insert an outside manager affiliated with a group known as Surgicore into the operations of the hospital. These issues remain in litigation in Delaware and there was a court hearing there just last month,” HRH said in a statement late this afternoon.
hudsoncountyview.com
N.J. Public Charter Schools Association awards $1.25M for new Jersey City charter school
The New Jersey Public Charter School Association has awarded $1.25 million for the new Kindle Education Public Charter School in Jersey City. “The Association is proud to award these high-performing charter schools with these grants to increase the number of high-quality educational seats in the State and expand opportunities for all students, particularly traditionally underserved students, to attend public charter schools,” NJPCSA President Harry Lee said in a statement.
Three N.J. cities top national survey for % of residents who rent their homes
Three New Jersey cities top a nationwide list for the percentage of residents who rent their homes, with a fourth in the top 10, according to a survey released Thursday. Newark, the state’s largest city, has the nation’s highest percentage of renters, with 79.15%, followed by Elizabeth, at 75.5%, and Paterson, at 75.32%, according to the survey based on U.S. Census data. Jersey City ranked sixth, at 71.7%, according to the survey.
owegopennysaver.com
New York State Department of Health updates New Yorkers on Influenza and urges vaccination
The New York State Department of Health continues to emphasize the importance of getting a flu shot for everyone aged six months and older, as influenza activity remains widespread in New York. This is the twelfth consecutive week of widespread activity reported this season. “We are still in a triple-demic...
hudsoncountyview.com
Hudson County exec. candidate Craig Guy names Florence Henderson as campaign chair
Hudson County executive candidate Craig Guy has named community advocate Florence Henderson as the chairwoman for his campaign. “Florence and I have been friends for many years and I am honored that she is joining our team. Florence and I met when I was serving as the executive officer in the West District in the Jersey City Police Department, and her neighborhood was part of my beat,” Guy, outgoing County Executive Tom DeGise’s chief of staff, said in a statement.
These NJ cities have the highest percentage of renters in the US
Home ownership in New Jersey is expensive and a lot of people can’t afford to buy their own home; that is probably part of the reason New Jersey has so many renters. In fact, we hold down the top three slots in the cities with the most renters in the country.
NBC New York
Migrants Complain of ‘Rotten' NYC Shelter Meals — But Mayor Implies They're Just Picky
Raw, cold and expired. That's how refugees living at the Row Hotel in Manhattan describe the food they're being served by the city. Those who are being housed in the Times Square hotel point to pasta covered in spoonfuls of grease and meatballs that are frozen in the middle when they're served. They are also pushing back against shelter staff who told the New York Post that they are wasting taxpayer dollars by refusing to eat the free meals.
'If you don't get help, you'll die.' Mother of 4 shares story of modern-day slavery in Westchester
Hilda Chabuka tells News 12 she was forced to work around the clock and was denied sleep, toiletries and even doctor visits.
Bayonne’s planned 1888 Studios granted site reconfiguration
The Bayonne Planning Board has approved an application by 1888 Studios, LLC to reconfigure their final site plans for the planned major motion picture and television studio. The studio is to be constructed on the former Texaco site at the terminus of Avenue A. At the southernmost tip of Bayonne, the site is surrounded by the Bayonne Bridge to the east, the Caschem West site to the north, and the Kill Van Kull to the west and south.
Union County is holding a big health care job fair for all NJ residents
If you’re looking for a new job in health care, this could be for you. Union County is holding a health care job fair on Friday, Jan. 27 starting at 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Warinanco Sports Center in Warinanco Park, 1, Park Drive in Roselle. Companies...
One of N.J.’s largest school districts says students no longer need to wear masks
The school district in New Jersey’s third-largest city is rescinding the mask mandate in has had in place since Jan. 3. Paterson schools required students and teachers to wear masks after the resumption of classes following the holiday break amid rising cases of COVID-19 in the region. But, Schools...
Jersey City social services center to receive $2.1 million for renovations to help homeless
A Jersey City social services center will be receiving $2.1 million for renovations to provide meals, laundry facilities and showers for those who are homeless after the Jersey City Council approved a lease agreement for the property at Wednesday night’s meeting. The agreement, approved 8-1, will have the city...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Twenty-five years to life for murder of Tarrytown mother
WHITE PLAINS – A 32-year-old New York City man was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for the 2018 murder of a Tarrytown mother. Westchester County District Attorney and Tarrytown Police Chief John Barbelet said Cynell Brown shot and killed Jessica Wiltse, 34, in her home at about 7:10 a.m. on February 27, 2018. He shot her twice – the chest and arm – with a .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol in her White Plains Road home. She was pronounced dead at Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla.
CRASH: Woman ODs on LI parkway, responding trooper exposed to opioids; both hospitalized
A Long Island woman was arrested Thursday after she allegedly crashed her car on the Wantagh State Parkway while driving high and exposed a trooper to opioids.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in North Bergen, NJ
Found in the northern section of Hudson County, New Jersey, is the enthralling township of North Bergen. It was incorporated as a township in 1843, and its history goes back to the 1600s when it was first inhabited. According to the 2020 U.S. census, North Bergen had more than 63,000...
