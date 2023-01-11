A GoFundMe page has been launched for a Bayonne resident who improbably suffered a stroke after a bad case of the flu late last year and he’s still fighting for his life. “Hello, my name is Michael and I am trying to help raise money for Masamitsu Umeki. He is a close friend of mine that is currently fighting for his life in the ICU. At 5 AM, December 28, he was found by his younger brother unresponsive in bed with trouble breathing. He was brought to our local hospital and was shortly moved to another hospital a city away after discovering that they were unequipped to treat him,” Michael Malich wrote in the GoFundMe page description.

BAYONNE, NJ ・ 6 HOURS AGO