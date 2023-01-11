ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

hudsoncountyview.com

GoFundMe launched for Bayonne resident who suffered stroke after bad case of the flu

A GoFundMe page has been launched for a Bayonne resident who improbably suffered a stroke after a bad case of the flu late last year and he’s still fighting for his life. “Hello, my name is Michael and I am trying to help raise money for Masamitsu Umeki. He is a close friend of mine that is currently fighting for his life in the ICU. At 5 AM, December 28, he was found by his younger brother unresponsive in bed with trouble breathing. He was brought to our local hospital and was shortly moved to another hospital a city away after discovering that they were unequipped to treat him,” Michael Malich wrote in the GoFundMe page description.
BAYONNE, NJ
roi-nj.com

St. Joseph’s Health CEO Kevin Slavin announces retirement

After 42 years of serving New Jersey, Kevin Slavin, the CEO and president of St. Joseph’s Health, announced he will retire at the end of 2023. Slavin led the health system during one of the most challenging times in health care, serving as the CEO at St. Joseph’s throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. He also served as chairperson of the board for the New Jersey Hospital Association during 2020, at the height of the pandemic, playing a critical role in the statewide response to COVID-19.
PATERSON, NJ
94.5 PST

Safe to drink? Some NJ water affected by lead and ‘forever’ cancer chemicals

U.S. Rep Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J. 5th District, continues to push for federal funding to help clean up water supplies in New Jersey. During a visit to Fair Lawn on Friday, he announced a new $3.4 million federal investment to help the Bergen County borough install new water treatment technology in three wells currently offline from increased levels of lead and "forever chemicals" linked to cancer known as PFAS.
FAIR LAWN, NJ
hudsontv.com

North Bergen Walmart Debuts HIV-Focused Specialty Pharmacy

Walmart’s first, HIV-focused, specialty pharmacy in Hudson County has opened in North Bergen on Tonnelle Avenue at 88th Street. It is the company’s fourth such pharmacy nationwide and reflects Walmart’s commitment to bringing an end to HIV-AIDS. In addition to providing customers with exceptional services for their...
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

HRH: Dispute over Bayonne Medical Center isn’t over despite what CarePoint & Alaris claim

Hudson Regional Hospital is asserting that the dispute over the Bayonne Medical Center isn’t over, despite what CarePoint Health and Alaris Health announced on Monday. ” … We previously terminated CarePoint’s lease for Bayonne Medical Center, sought their dispossession from the property, and rejected their proposal to insert an outside manager affiliated with a group known as Surgicore into the operations of the hospital. These issues remain in litigation in Delaware and there was a court hearing there just last month,” HRH said in a statement late this afternoon.
BAYONNE, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

N.J. Public Charter Schools Association awards $1.25M for new Jersey City charter school

The New Jersey Public Charter School Association has awarded $1.25 million for the new Kindle Education Public Charter School in Jersey City. “The Association is proud to award these high-performing charter schools with these grants to increase the number of high-quality educational seats in the State and expand opportunities for all students, particularly traditionally underserved students, to attend public charter schools,” NJPCSA President Harry Lee said in a statement.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Three N.J. cities top national survey for % of residents who rent their homes

Three New Jersey cities top a nationwide list for the percentage of residents who rent their homes, with a fourth in the top 10, according to a survey released Thursday. Newark, the state’s largest city, has the nation’s highest percentage of renters, with 79.15%, followed by Elizabeth, at 75.5%, and Paterson, at 75.32%, according to the survey based on U.S. Census data. Jersey City ranked sixth, at 71.7%, according to the survey.
NEWARK, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Hudson County exec. candidate Craig Guy names Florence Henderson as campaign chair

Hudson County executive candidate Craig Guy has named community advocate Florence Henderson as the chairwoman for his campaign. “Florence and I have been friends for many years and I am honored that she is joining our team. Florence and I met when I was serving as the executive officer in the West District in the Jersey City Police Department, and her neighborhood was part of my beat,” Guy, outgoing County Executive Tom DeGise’s chief of staff, said in a statement.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
NBC New York

Migrants Complain of ‘Rotten' NYC Shelter Meals — But Mayor Implies They're Just Picky

Raw, cold and expired. That's how refugees living at the Row Hotel in Manhattan describe the food they're being served by the city. Those who are being housed in the Times Square hotel point to pasta covered in spoonfuls of grease and meatballs that are frozen in the middle when they're served. They are also pushing back against shelter staff who told the New York Post that they are wasting taxpayer dollars by refusing to eat the free meals.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hudson Reporter

Bayonne’s planned 1888 Studios granted site reconfiguration

The Bayonne Planning Board has approved an application by 1888 Studios, LLC to reconfigure their final site plans for the planned major motion picture and television studio. The studio is to be constructed on the former Texaco site at the terminus of Avenue A. At the southernmost tip of Bayonne, the site is surrounded by the Bayonne Bridge to the east, the Caschem West site to the north, and the Kill Van Kull to the west and south.
BAYONNE, NJ
Mid-Hudson News Network

Twenty-five years to life for murder of Tarrytown mother

WHITE PLAINS – A 32-year-old New York City man was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for the 2018 murder of a Tarrytown mother. Westchester County District Attorney and Tarrytown Police Chief John Barbelet said Cynell Brown shot and killed Jessica Wiltse, 34, in her home at about 7:10 a.m. on February 27, 2018. He shot her twice – the chest and arm – with a .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol in her White Plains Road home. She was pronounced dead at Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla.
TARRYTOWN, NY
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in North Bergen, NJ

Found in the northern section of Hudson County, New Jersey, is the enthralling township of North Bergen. It was incorporated as a township in 1843, and its history goes back to the 1600s when it was first inhabited. According to the 2020 U.S. census, North Bergen had more than 63,000...
NORTH BERGEN, NJ

