Indianapolis, IN

Yardbarker

Grizzlies star Ja Morant names his favorite NBA player

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant experienced a breakout campaign last season. In 2022-23, he has taken things to the next level. The 23-year-old has gone from winning the league’s ‘Most Improved’ crown to being a legitimate MVP candidate. He's averaging 27.6 points, 7.9 assists and 5.9 rebounds per game while lead the Grizzlies to the top of the Western Conference.
MEMPHIS, TN
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
OnlyHomers

Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country

Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
OnlyHomers

NFL Star Suffers Broken Back

The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
numberfire.com

Aaron Nesmith (illness) questionable for Pacers on Friday

Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith is considered questionable to play Friday in the team's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Nesmith sat out Wednesday due to a non-COVID illness. Now, the team has listed him questionable for Friday night's affair to kick off the weekend. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours. If Nesmith returns, Jalen Smith could revert to the bench.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX Sports

Dallas visits Portland after Lillard's 50-point game

Dallas Mavericks (23-19, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (19-22, 11th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Portland faces the Dallas Mavericks after Damian Lillard scored 50 points in the Portland Trail Blazers' 119-113 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Trail Blazers are 13-13 against Western Conference...
PORTLAND, OR
FOX Sports

Lauri Markkanen scores 28 points, Jazz beat Magic 112-108

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Lauri Markkanen scored 28 points and blocked Franz Wagner’s 3-pointer in the closing moments to power the Utah Jazz past the Orlando Magic, 112-108 on Friday night. Jordan Clarkson, who had 23 points, scored the go-ahead layup, and rookie Walker Kessler made two...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
The Comeback

MLB world react to massive umpire news

While fans hoping to see robot umpires during the upcoming 2023 Major League Baseball season will still have to wait, they also won’t have to look too far to find them. Robot umpires will reportedly be implemented in all 30 Triple-A stadiums during the 2023 season. Buster Olney of ESPN reported on Thursday that “The Read more... The post MLB world react to massive umpire news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker

Watch: Ja Morant throws down highlight dunk vs Indiana Pacers

When Ja Mortant plays, you can't look away. When the Memphis Grizzlies were in Gainbridge Fieldhouse to take on the Indiana Pacers on Saturday night, Morant put on a show. He had a huge block on Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin early in the third quarter, which looked like one of the most impressive displays of athleticism fans would see all season. Morant's head was at the level of the rim.
Indianapolis, IN

