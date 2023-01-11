Read full article on original website
outlooknewspapers.com
Glendale and CV Get League Victories; Hoover Edged
First published in the Jan. 7 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The Glendale High School varsity boys’ soccer team routed host Muir High in Pasadena, 8-0, in a Pacific League game on Tuesday. Senior Andrey Simonyan registered two goals and one assist while junior Edgar Naghdalyan scored a...
outlooknewspapers.com
Bears, Bulldogs Fall in League Games
First published in the Jan. 7 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The Burroughs High School varsity girls’ soccer team narrowly lost a Pacific League game at Crescenta Valley, 2-1, on Tuesday. Senior Kiele Torrance opened the scoring with a goal in the first half but CVHS rallied in...
outlooknewspapers.com
Nitros, Falcons Collect League Victories
First published in the Jan. 7 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The Glendale High School varsity girls’ soccer team routed visiting Muir High of Pasadena, 4-0, to collect its first Pacific League win on Tuesday, as junior Alyssa Araya recorded a pair of goals. Senior Ysabella Sanchez finished...
outlooknewspapers.com
Falcons, Nitros, Tornados Win League Openers
First published in the Jan. 7 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The Crescenta Valley High School varsity girls’ water polo team defeated host Muir High in Pasadena, 13-6, in its Pacific League opener on Tuesday, as senior Izzy Nolte racked up a game-high six goals. Junior goalie Miranda...
outlooknewspapers.com
Bulldogs Lose League Opener; Bears Game Postponed
First published in the Jan. 7 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The Burbank High School varsity girls’ water polo team lost its Pacific League opener at Hoover High in Glendale, 9-7, on Tuesday. Senior Makala Kelley registered two goals and three steals while senior Elen Amiryan racked up...
outlooknewspapers.com
Ken Biermann
Ken Biermann, a teacher/coach to thousands, a mentor to many, a family member who was cherished and a friend to all, died January 5, 2023 in Glendale, CA from complications of COVID. He was born October 30, 1940, along with his twin sister, Judy, in Los Angeles, California to parents...
USC football to host Elite Prospect Day on Saturday, premier quarterback to attend
The Trojans football staff returns to the recruiting trail this weekend
NCAA Football: Fresno State at Southern California
Sep 17, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; The SC Trojans logo at midfield at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum before a game between the Fresno State Bulldogs and the Southern California Trojans. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
outlooknewspapers.com
City’s Rose Parade Float Delights More Than Just Burbankers
First published in the Jan. 7 print issue of the Burbank Leader. Nicole Cavender, Jennie O’Hagan and Lois Hiranaga are not exactly household names in Burbank, and yet, that trio proved to be the three most important people in the city for 10 minutes this past Sunday. Serving as...
outlooknewspapers.com
Las Candelas Wraps Up Year With Grant-Giving
First published in the Jan. 7 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. Las Candelas, a nonprofit organization based in Glendale, whose purpose is to give volunteer service and financial assistance to help improve the lives of children in vulnerable situations, ended 2022 by distributing substantial checks to Ascencia, YWCA Glendale and Pasadena, Hillsides Youth Moving On and Didi Hirsch Mental Health Center.
Charles White, USC's Heisman-winning tailback, dies at 64
Charles White, the Southern California tailback who won the Heisman Trophy in 1979, died Wednesday. He was 64.USC announced the death of White, who is still the Trojans' career rushing leader with 6,245 yards. The nine-year NFL veteran died of cancer in Newport Beach, California, the school said."He was the toughest player I've ever coached," said John Robinson, White's former head coach at USC and with the Los Angeles Rams. "He was really unusual in that regard. He was a great player and just loved playing the game. Those are the things I remember the most. He was a really...
Former USC Star, Heisman Trophy Winner Charles White Dies at 64
White won the Heisman in 1979 and was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1996.
Headlines: Old-School Shop ‘Tacos La Estrella’ On Figueroa Street in Highland Park Closing Tomorrow
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Highland Park: Highland Park’s community Facebook group “90042” is reporting that the famed old school corner taquería “Tacos La...
KCRA.com
2 Mega Millions tickets each worth roughly $1 million sold in California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Not the jackpot, but two people in California have roughly a million reasons to be happy after winning big Friday night in the Mega Millions. The two people in California each won one of two winning tickets that matched five of the numbers, just shy of matching the Meg Millions number. Each ticket goes for $982, 260.
Eater
Another Powerhouse LA Chain Jumps to a Coastal Orange County Space
Orange County this week, as the quickly-growing Canadian chain Joey is set to debut at Newport Beach’s Fashion Island in just a few days’ time. The restaurant first came to prominence in Woodland Hills and Downtown Los Angeles back in the summer of 2019, almost immediately becoming a millions-a-year staple for the Financial District set and tourists looking to enjoy a bit of everything from the wide-ranging menu. A follow-up location surfaced in Manhattan Beach in 2021, and now the group is bringing its sushi, pasta, burgers, salads, and more to coastal Orange County. The Orange County Register has even more details on the upcoming arrival, slated for January 19 at Fashion Island, which comes fresh on the heels of news that Sugarfish will also be opening up in 2023, just down the street in Corona del Mar.
easyreadernews.com
Manhattan/El Segundo big wave bombs
Photos by Steve Gaffney (SteveGaffney.com) Los Angeles County Lifeguards Matty Mohagen and Shane Gallas pushed the limits of paddling into big waves at the Manhattan-El Segundo border about 7:30 a.m. on January 6. The shore pound was 10 feet. The outside waves, breaking past the end of the jetty, were two to three times that size. Despite being a popular big wave spot, no one else attempted to paddle out. The waves looked too big to catch without being towed in by a PWC. Mohagen and Gallas each caught half a dozen waves, or about one wave an hour during their five-hour session.
NBC Los Angeles
Bed Bath & Beyond to Close Three More Stores in Los Angeles, Orange Counties
Home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond will be closing 62 more stores across 30 U.S. states, adding to the closures the company first announced last September. Eight more stores will close in California, the most in any state, including three in the Los Angeles and Orange counties. The company...
brentwoodnewsla.com
Popular Santa Monica Italian Restaurant Opening in Brentwood This Month
January opening for Rosti Tuscan Kitchen at 11740 San Vicente Boulevard. Rosti Tuscan Kitchen is returning to Brentwood and opening a location this month according to a post on their Instagram page. The post says, “CIAO, Los Angeles. We’re bringing an Italian countryside dining experience back to Brentwood. Coming January 2023! Celebrate our return home with $20 OFF your first order at Rosti Brentwood. Sign up for Rosti Rewards now and get $20 off!* *offer is valid for new rewards accounts only. Link in bio.”
outlooknewspapers.com
Mayfield Junior School Puts On Nativity Play, Christmas Concert
First published in the Dec. 29 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. Mayfield Junior School recently celebrated the Season with a Nativity Play and Christmas Concert. At Mayfield Junior School, opportunities are abundant throughout the year to continue cherished traditions. The Holy Child community transforms even more during Advent in preparation and celebration of the birth of Christ.
foxla.com
These Southern California elementary schools rank among state's most distinguished in 2023
LOS ANGELES - Several schools across Southern California ranked among the state's most distinguished elementary schools in 2023, according to State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond. The California Distinguished School list assessed more than 350 elementary schools statewide based on indicators included on the California School Dashboard such as...
