Grey’s Anatomy Drops an Emotional Trailer for Ellen Pompeo’s Final Episodes. Is This the End of the Line for Meredith Grey?

Lisa Rinna is leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after eight seasons on the show and is questioning who “is going to do the work” and move storylines as she did. The Days of our Lives alum predicts that Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke are “going to have a tough time” in Season 13. “I think Sutton and Garcelle are going to have a tough time, because they’re going to have to show up and work,” Rinna told Interview. Rinna continued, “I did a lot of work. Because I’m a worker bee and I’ll just do it. I’ll say it. I...

BEVERLY HILLS, CA ・ 53 MINUTES AGO