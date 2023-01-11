It may take some trial and error to get your symptoms under control. Eczema can be challenging to cope with, especially if it covers a large part of the body or is in a problematic area. The good news is that there are prevention strategies to prevent eczema flares. Working with a board-certified dermatologist to create a skincare routine, keeping a diary of triggers, and refraining from scratching are all great ways to prevent eczema.

