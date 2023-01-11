ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

FOX 2

Deadly crash investigated on I-70 in St. Charles County

ST. CHARLES, Mo. — A fatal crash has closed westbound I-70 near Lake St. Louis in St. Charles County. It is not yet clear when the highway will reopen, and there are traffic backups in the area. The Missouri State Highway Patrol expects to open some lanes to help with rush-hour traffic. They are diverting […]
SAINT CHARLES COUNTY, MO
advantagenews.com

More details in Alton woman’s murder

A Missouri man is being held in St. Louis County on a $1 million cash bond, accused of killing and dismembering an Alton woman nearly 20 years ago. 63-year-old Mike A. Clardy of Maryland Heights is charged with second-degree murder and abandonment of a corpse in the death of 35-year-old Deanna Howland whose remains were found at a rest stop along I-70 in Wright City.
ALTON, IL
KMOV

1 dead in accident on WB I-70 in O’Fallon, Mo.

O’FALLON, Mo. (KMOV) - A two vehicle crash on westbound I-70 in O’Fallon, Mo. has left one person dead. All westbound lanes of I-70 at Bryan Road were closed through morning rush hour and re-opened at 10:30a.m. The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s (MSHP) accident reconstruction team is investigating....
O'FALLON, MO
KFVS12

Some southern Ill. sheriffs refuse to enforce assault weapons ban

Sgt. Parrott discusses campaign to fight human trafficking; 2022 traffic numbers. Sgt. Clark Parrott with the Missouri State Highway Patrol discusses the department's campaign to fight human trafficking, as well as the 2022 traffic numbers. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. A Steele, Mo. man was sentenced for attempted robbery of...
ILLINOIS STATE
5 On Your Side

Homeowner injured, vehicle stolen Friday in home invasion

O'FALLON, Mo. — An O'Fallon, Missouri homeowner was seriously injured early Friday morning in an armed home invasion. According to the O'Fallon Police Department, officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle at about 1 a.m. Friday in the area of the Winghaven subdivision after it passed by a license plate reader.
O'FALLON, MO
The Center Square

Illinois quick hits: Some sheriffs won't enforce gun ban; ISP reports reduced expressway shootings

Some sheriffs won't enforce gun ban Some counties in Illinois have indicated they have no plans to enforce the newly enacted ban on more than 170 different semi-automatic guns. The Protect Illinois Communities Act was signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday. The law halts the sale of certain guns and magazines in the state and requires owners of certain weapons to register them before the end of 2023. The first Illinois sheriff to announce in a letter to residents that he will not enforce...
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

IL Sheriffs’ Association warns of scams invoking assault weapon ban

FORD COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Sheriffs’ Association issued a warning on Friday that scammers are trying to take advantage of the recently passed assault weapon ban and Sheriffs’ opposition to it. Barb King, Chief Confidential Administrator for the Ford County Sheriff’s Office, said people are being contacted by phone with a request to […]
FORD COUNTY, IL
KIX 105.7

A $15 Million Dollar Missouri Ranch Is Right Out of ‘Yellowstone’

I'll be the first to admit, "Yellowstone" is more my wife's television show than it is mine. Yet something about a show with Kevin Costner, the conflict and drama, and the beautiful scenery featuring expansive views of the open west sucks me in every time she has it on. I'd go so far as to say the land is a character on the show itself. If you've ever fancied living on a ranch and living the good life, or if you just want to experience an amazing piece of property you have to check out Missouri's Double Down ranch, it looks like it could be right out of the television show.
MISSOURI STATE
