Read full article on original website
Related
Verify: Is camping in Missouri state parks now illegal?
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A new Missouri law makes unauthorized camping on state land a crime- punishable by up to 15 days in jail and hundreds of dollars in fines. Several viewers reached out to the Verify team concerned about their camping plans. The law, effective January 1st, states...
The St. Louis County town demolished for developments that never happened
Allenton, Missouri, has been designated as a ghost town by the St. Louis Paranormal Research Society, but is it? Allenton is currently part of the Eureka city limits. Six Flags St. Louis is nearby.
Left On Red In Some Circumstances Could Become Legal In Missouri
Missouri is one of the few states in America that currently prohibit all left turns on red. That could change later this year if the Missouri legislature passes a proposed bill. According to the Springfield News-Leader, many states allow a left turn at a red light when you're on a...
Deadly crash investigated on I-70 in St. Charles County
ST. CHARLES, Mo. — A fatal crash has closed westbound I-70 near Lake St. Louis in St. Charles County. It is not yet clear when the highway will reopen, and there are traffic backups in the area. The Missouri State Highway Patrol expects to open some lanes to help with rush-hour traffic. They are diverting […]
advantagenews.com
More details in Alton woman’s murder
A Missouri man is being held in St. Louis County on a $1 million cash bond, accused of killing and dismembering an Alton woman nearly 20 years ago. 63-year-old Mike A. Clardy of Maryland Heights is charged with second-degree murder and abandonment of a corpse in the death of 35-year-old Deanna Howland whose remains were found at a rest stop along I-70 in Wright City.
ksmu.org
Missouri attorney general announces $800,000 settlement with Springfield-area timeshare exit companies
Calling it a “major win for consumers,” Attorney General Bailey said in a written statement that Vacation Consulting Services, along with three other companies owned by businessman Brian Scroggs, failed to let consumers out of their timeshare vacation agreements as promised. Defendants agreed to settle the case for...
RFT Asks: How Would Stephen Webber Fight Missouri's 'Extremism'?
The Democrat dishes on why Trump-era politics moved him to run for state senate a second time
KMOV
1 dead in accident on WB I-70 in O’Fallon, Mo.
O’FALLON, Mo. (KMOV) - A two vehicle crash on westbound I-70 in O’Fallon, Mo. has left one person dead. All westbound lanes of I-70 at Bryan Road were closed through morning rush hour and re-opened at 10:30a.m. The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s (MSHP) accident reconstruction team is investigating....
KFVS12
Some southern Ill. sheriffs refuse to enforce assault weapons ban
Sgt. Parrott discusses campaign to fight human trafficking; 2022 traffic numbers. Sgt. Clark Parrott with the Missouri State Highway Patrol discusses the department's campaign to fight human trafficking, as well as the 2022 traffic numbers. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. A Steele, Mo. man was sentenced for attempted robbery of...
Missouri lawmakers aim to eliminate taxes on social security benefits
Missouri is one of only 11 states in the country that taxes social security benefits, and now one lawmaker wants to use the state's extra cash to change that.
KMOV
St. Charles County sees nearly 40% of metro’s single-family housing permits in 2022, building boom continues
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - As the housing market continues to cool following historically low-interest rates, supply and labor shortages during the pandemic, St. Charles County remains one of the most competitive places in the metro area. According to county data, St. Charles County accounted for nearly 40% of the...
St. Louis County Council chair concerned after hearing recommendations for Jamestown Mall
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The chair of the St. Louis County Council is skeptical of a new study on what to do with the abandoned Jamestown Mall in north St. Louis County. Jamestown is in Councilwoman Shalonda Webb’s district. She was able to get the council to agree to spend $6 million to demolish the one-million-acre site.
St. Louis City, County officials respond to new law banning camps, sleep on state-owned land
A new Missouri law prohibits people from sleeping, camping or setting up shelter on state-owned land.
Homeowner injured, vehicle stolen Friday in home invasion
O'FALLON, Mo. — An O'Fallon, Missouri homeowner was seriously injured early Friday morning in an armed home invasion. According to the O'Fallon Police Department, officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle at about 1 a.m. Friday in the area of the Winghaven subdivision after it passed by a license plate reader.
Parkway South students upset after racist cyberbullying
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A group of nine Black students at a St. Louis County high school said they were the victims of online racism and cyberbullying. St. Louis County NAACP President John Bowman said the incident happened in a group chat on Snapchat, a social media platform, during winter break for Parkway South High School.
Illinois quick hits: Some sheriffs won't enforce gun ban; ISP reports reduced expressway shootings
Some sheriffs won't enforce gun ban Some counties in Illinois have indicated they have no plans to enforce the newly enacted ban on more than 170 different semi-automatic guns. The Protect Illinois Communities Act was signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday. The law halts the sale of certain guns and magazines in the state and requires owners of certain weapons to register them before the end of 2023. The first Illinois sheriff to announce in a letter to residents that he will not enforce...
Former owner of contracting company responsible for O'Fallon home explosion speaks up
O'FALLON, Mo. — For the first time, we are hearing directly from the owner of the company that hit a gas line, causing a home explosion in O'Fallon. The Stout family said they have been living in limbo for the past 10 months. It all started when a home...
Ex-Mayor of East St Louis Defends Against Being Called “Worst City in Illinois”
Part of my job here at the radio station, aside from finding new ways to introduce Led Zeppelin songs, is writing about local events. Getting the word out about small businesses or community events is something I enjoy quite a bit. Another part of my job is taking calls from...
IL Sheriffs’ Association warns of scams invoking assault weapon ban
FORD COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Sheriffs’ Association issued a warning on Friday that scammers are trying to take advantage of the recently passed assault weapon ban and Sheriffs’ opposition to it. Barb King, Chief Confidential Administrator for the Ford County Sheriff’s Office, said people are being contacted by phone with a request to […]
A $15 Million Dollar Missouri Ranch Is Right Out of ‘Yellowstone’
I'll be the first to admit, "Yellowstone" is more my wife's television show than it is mine. Yet something about a show with Kevin Costner, the conflict and drama, and the beautiful scenery featuring expansive views of the open west sucks me in every time she has it on. I'd go so far as to say the land is a character on the show itself. If you've ever fancied living on a ranch and living the good life, or if you just want to experience an amazing piece of property you have to check out Missouri's Double Down ranch, it looks like it could be right out of the television show.
KIX 105.7
Sedalia, MO
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
105.7 KIX plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sedalia, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0