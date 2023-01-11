I'll be the first to admit, "Yellowstone" is more my wife's television show than it is mine. Yet something about a show with Kevin Costner, the conflict and drama, and the beautiful scenery featuring expansive views of the open west sucks me in every time she has it on. I'd go so far as to say the land is a character on the show itself. If you've ever fancied living on a ranch and living the good life, or if you just want to experience an amazing piece of property you have to check out Missouri's Double Down ranch, it looks like it could be right out of the television show.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO