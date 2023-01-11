Read full article on original website
smithmountainlake.com
Missouri lawmaker pushes back on strict dress code for women in state house
Missouri lawmakers are tightening the dress code for women lawmakers, including specific requirements on how to cover their arms. Now some women are pushing back on the Republican-led change. Missouri Democratic state Rep. Ashley Aune shares the details with CNN. Dcc. Wire. Cnn. Missouri lawmakers adopt stricter dress code for...
smithmountainlake.com
Iowans sound off on school choice in packed subcommittee hearing
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) -- Iowans packed the statehouse Thursday for a chance to share their thoughts on Governor Reynold's school choice bill. Thursday's Senate Education Subcommittee Hearing was the first opportunity for members of the public to weigh in on the bill. Dozens spoke before the 90-minute hearing ended, with dozens more still waiting in line. Hundreds waited for the chance to speak online.
smithmountainlake.com
Oklahoma executes death row inmate Scott Eizember
MCALESTER, Oklahoma (KOCO) -- Oklahoma executed death row inmate Scott Eizember Thursday morning at the state penitentiary in McAlester. Scott Eizember was on death row for the 2003 murder of A.J. and Patsy Cantrell in Depew. The state said Eizember had been hiding in the Cantrell house, stalking their neighbor, who was his ex-girlfriend.
