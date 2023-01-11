Read full article on original website
Related
coloradopolitics.com
Races for Colorado's next Republican, Democratic party chairs take shape | TRAIL MIX
For the first time in six years, both of Colorado's major political parties will have new leadership after this spring's party elections. The state's Democrats and Republicans are scheduled to begin reorganization meetings starting next month at the county and district levels, culminating in statewide meetings in late March and early April, when they'll pick state party chairs and other officers to serve two-year terms.
coloradopolitics.com
Lamborn's Hisey selection best serves constituents | BIDLACK
One of the challenges of being a twice-weekly writer of columns for Colorado Politics is some days there are just way too many interesting things to write about. We live in an interesting, if oft troubling, world. I'm tempted to write about the brand new congressman from New York, George...
coloradopolitics.com
The consummate honorable Colorado politician | SLOAN
My favorite Scott McInnis story transpired shortly after the former Congressman assumed his latest role as Mesa County Commissioner, back in 2015. He spoke to me on several occasions about the deplorable condition of the Colorado-Utah state marker on Highway 50, lamenting how a visitor’s first welcome to the Centennial State from the west was a crumbling, decaying, graffiti-strewn slab that depressingly belied its original glory. He grew ever more frustrated as his attempts to address the problem of refurbishing the marker were met with the usual, and grating, bureaucratic obstacles.
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado's General Assembly blasts back into action | CAPITOL M
Welcome back to Gold Dome High and the 2023 legislative session!. It's already off to a good start. First: To whomever came up with the idea for Colorado Counties, Inc. socks, Capitol M is in awe. Second: Hats off to Senate President Steve Fenberg, who decided that he wanted to...
coloradosun.com
Yurt operator at a Colorado state park disappeared with guests’ money
Jill Brabec and her family were packed and ready for their unplugged, ski-in Thanksgiving trip to their favorite yurt in State Forest State Park. The little trailer at the edge of the park where they typically checked in with Never Summer Nordic Yurts was empty and dark. The sign on the door — “Be back soon!” — was not freshly hung. They poked around the campground across the way. Knocked on all the doors they could find. They went into nearby Walden, wondering if anyone knew where the operators of Never Summer Nordic might be.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Mulhall column: Wolf voters’ remorse?
In the spring of 2020, the PI published a column of mine titled “The wolves’ tailor” in which I urged a “No” vote on the 2020 Colorado Gray Wolf Re-introduction Initiative (Proposition 114). Proposition 114 passed 50.91% to 49.09%. Last month, CBS News Colorado wrote...
coloradopolitics.com
'Our work begins now' | CAPITOL QUOTES
The first week of the 2023 legislative session saw big promises and elicited big emotions from members of the Colorado legislature. Newly-inducted state leaders attempted to set the tone for the year ahead with days of opening speeches, ranging from the dozens of incoming freshmen state lawmakers to the reelected governor.
coloradopolitics.com
Phil Weiser sworn in for second term as Colorado's attorney general
In Phil Weiser’s first term as Colorado’s attorney general, he has been involved with suing major pharmaceutical companies for their roles in the nation’s opioid crisis, brought a lawsuit against e-cigarette maker JUUL with accusations of marketing to children and won a ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court upholding the ability to remove presidential electors who vote against their state’s winner.
The Happiest Prisoner on Death Row Tells a Sad Tale from Colorado
The tragic case of Joe Arridy is one that lives in infamy for the state of Colorado and everyone involved. Once called, "the happiest man on death row," Arridy is believed to have been falsely accused and convicted of a brutal crime that resulted in his execution and a dark time for Colorado as a whole.
Dine with Stuffed Animals at One of Colorado’s Oldest Restaurants
Colorado is full of history and fortunately, some of the state's earliest manmade landmarks, stores, restaurants, and attractions are still around. One of these historic places that is still standing and operating is not just unique for the fact that it's one of the oldest restaurants in the state, but because of what else is in the restaurant gazing upon you while you enjoy your meal.
iheart.com
Colorado Has One Of The 20 Best Steakhouses In America
America loves beef, and the best way to enjoy it is a juicy, nicely-cooked steak. Thankfully, the country is full of steakhouses dedicated to serving you a hearty meal complete with delicious sides, add-ons, and beverages. There are some joints, however, that are a cut above the rest. That's why...
People in Colorado Are Moving to These More Appealing Cities
I'm not saying you should consider leaving Fort Collins, but if you did, where would you go? Usually when you think of friends or family moving away from here, it's usually for a job or college, or maybe a relationship of some sort, that takes them to another state far away.
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado program to spend $40M to incentivize innovative affordable housing
A new housing housing program will spend $40 million on constructing affordable homes throughout the state — focused on innovative housing structures, such as modular and 3D printed homes. The Colorado's new Innovative Housing Incentive Program, announced by Gov. Jared Polis on Friday, is expected to help create up...
tripsavvy.com
12 Best Small Towns in Colorado
In Colorado, some of the least-populated towns have attractions that are anything but quaint, with spectacular features like record-setting hot springs, unruly whitewater rapids, and mountain biking trails that skirt cliffsides. Then, throw in some sultry boom-and-bust mining town lore and elk that roam the streets each fall, and it’s apparent that small-town charm looks different in the Centennial State.
coloradopolitics.com
Humanitarian Awards highlight symphony’s MLK Jr. Tribute Concert | NONPROFIT REGISTER
DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. COLORADO HOLIDAY COMMISSION. News: Buffalo Soldiers of the American West in Colorado, along with seven individuals, were honored when the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Colorado Holiday Commission partnered with the Colorado Symphony to observe the birthday of the slain civil rights leader. Recipients of...
coloradopolitics.com
Give Colorado’s small businesses a break | Colorado Springs Gazette
“Could it get any worse for small business?” asks the state’s top small-business advocacy group in a statement sent to the press this week. The answer to that question, says the National Association of Independent Business in Colorado, is “unfortunately, yes.”. It adds, “And perhaps the Colorado...
Bedrock Colorado is a Real Place and Was Featured in a ‘90s Movie
Colorado has a lot of small, old, and sometimes abandoned towns. However, did you know that there's a town named Bedrock in Colorado that was featured in a popular '90s movie? Let's take a look at the real-life town of Bedrock, Colorado. What is Bedrock Colorado?. Bedrock, Colorado is pretty...
koamnewsnow.com
CO: AVALANCHES TRIGGERED BY SKIERS WITHIN MINS
Skiers trigger two back-to-back avalanches in Colorado's Loveland Pass Thursday afternoon. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Citizen's lucky find leads to excavation of two large fossils in Colorado
Thanks to a citizen discovery, two large fossils have been unearthed in Colorado's Royal Gorge Region. According to the Royal Gorge Regional Museum and History Center, the tibia and fibula of an unidentified "longneck sauropod" dinosaur have been excavated after a citizen stumbled onto them and reported the find to the Bureau of Land Management. The museum hopes to use these fossils to provide an up-close look to the public...
KKTV
WATCH: Colorado man accused of killing father
After hours of discussion, the motion to move forward passed 5-4. It will appear in front of council in two weeks. WATCH: Detox medical expert talks benefits of 'Dry January' and how to spot alcohol abuse. Updated: 6 hours ago. Someone won big after buying a Mega Millions ticket in...
