theprescotttimes.com
The Town of Chino Valley administrative offices will be closed
Town administrative offices closed for Civil Rights Day. Chino Valley, AZ: The Town of Chino Valley administrative offices will be closed on Monday, Jan. 16 in observation of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. This federal holiday has been designated as a national day of service. We encourage members of Chino Valley to volunteer, if able, to improve the community.
theprescotttimes.com
ARRESTS MADE IN FRAUDULENT JEWELRY SALES SCAM HAPPENING ACROSS YAVAPAI COUNTY
ARRESTS MADE IN FRAUDULENT JEWELRY SALES SCAM HAPPENING ACROSS YAVAPAI COUNTY. Yavapai County Law Enforcement Arrests Two in Fraudulent Jewelry Sales Scam. Prescott, Arizona (January 12, 2023) - The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office (YCSO), Prescott Valley Police Department (PVPD), and Sedona Police Department (SPD) have made arrests in a fraudulent jewelry sales scam that has been happening across Yavapai County. Danut Perianu (29) of Fontana, California and Aurel Dumitru (24), an unknown transient, have been taken into custody for the sales of fraudulent gold jewelry and theft.
theprescotttimes.com
Town of Prescott Valley, CAFMA enter agreement for emergency traffic signal change devices
Town of Prescott Valley, CAFMA enter agreement for emergency traffic signal change devices. Prescott Valley and the Central Arizona Fire & Medical Authority are investing in the Town’s public safety with an Intergovernmental Agreement for technology that will allow first responders to reduce response times and navigate through traffic signals more safely.
SignalsAZ
Town of Prescott Valley, CAFMA Enter Agreement
theprescotttimes.com
Police Seek Public’s Help to Locate Missing Prescott Valley Man
The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate missing person, Timothy McClure. Timothy was last seen on December 30, 2022, and was last heard from via text message on January 12, 2023. Timothy is described as a 37-year-old white male, 5’11”, 215lbs, with brown...
theprescotttimes.com
POLICE TEAM EFFORT RESULTS IN ARREST OF FELON
In early January 2023, the Prescott Valley Police Drug Enforcement Team began to develop intelligence that Ryan Hauser, a wanted felon, was in our area. Hauser was located using information from Silent Witness and other sources. Once Hauser was located, our Drug Enforcement Team coordinated a plan with Prescott Police Department’s SWAT Team to take Hauser into custody. Hauser was taken into custody without incident along with his girlfriend Jasmine Graway. Both were found to be in possession of narcotics and booked.
prescottenews.com
Prescott Valley Police Seek Public’s Help to Identify Suspects
The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying three suspects who shoplifted from Fry’s Grocery Store, located at 3100 N Glassford Hill Road in Prescott Valley. On December 31, 2022, at approximately 7:20PM, three unknown adults entered the store and filled a shopping cart with about...
theprescotttimes.com
Senior Referral Network premiere kick off party
Senior Referral Network launched its kickoff premiere party at Touchmark Senior Living at the Ranch in their beautiful restaurant “The Finn” with million-dollar views overlooking Thumb Butte and Granite Mountain. About 200 guest attended enjoying appetizers from Panera Bread Company. The attendees were learning and networking regarding resources available from sponsors at educational tables.
knau.org
Former Prescott City Council member Billie Orr has died
Former Prescott Councilwoman Billie Orr has died. According to city officials, she served two terms on the council from 2015 to 2021 but resigned in January 2021 before moving out of the area for health-related reasons. Orr also served as council liaison to several committees and was selected by the...
theprescotttimes.com
Prescott Valley receives highest standard designation for annual finance audit
Prescott Valley receives highest standard designation for annual finance audit. The Town of Prescott Valley Finance Department is pleased to announce the results of its annual fiscal year audit, which earned an “unmodified opinion,” the highest standard that can be awarded through the audit process. An unmodified opinion...
Arizona Capitol Times
Forest Service resumes cleanup of abandoned mines near Prescott after pause
Now that funds are in hand and the Mexican spotted owl’s breeding season is over, the U.S. Forest Service has resumed its abandoned-mine cleanup project east of Prescott. The project, which was split into two because of funding issues and to avoid interfering with the owls, began in December 2021. Phase one cleaned up three of the six abandoned silver, gold and copper mines in the Cherry Creek Mining District: the Bunker, Golden Idol and Black Hawk mines.
knau.org
Man killed by train in Flagstaff Wednesday
A man was fatally struck by a westbound freight train in Flagstaff Wednesday night. Flagstaff police say the incident happened near Fanning Drive and East Route 66 around 6:30 p.m. The train was held at the intersection for more than two hours. Additional details weren’t immediately available this morning.
AZFamily
Prescott Valley police see spike in abandoned dogs since start of new year
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police in Prescott Valley say multiple dogs have been abandoned since the start of the new year, and are warning residents that doing so is a crime. Police say that since Jan. 1, animal control officers have picked up 13 dogs and puppies...
Sedona Red Rock News
Sedona’s building codes block affordable, sustainable housing
The city of Sedona is blocking its own efforts to develop both affordable housing and environmentally-friendly housing by adopting building and development codes that increase construction costs and ignore affordable and sustainable materials. Sedona’s Land Development Code asserts that the purpose of the standards laid out in the code is...
knau.org
NWS issues Winter Storm Warning for Arizona high country as big system approaches
Another round of winter storms is expected to hit Northern Arizona starting this weekend and continuing into next week. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning in effect from 5 p.m. Saturday to 5 p.m. Sunday above 5,500 feet. Extended periods of widespread rain and snow are...
ABC 15 News
Arizona police department sounding alarm about abandoning pets, a class 5 felony
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ — Prescott Valley Police Department is sounding the alarm about abandoned animals after an influx of them since the start of the year. Thirteen dogs and puppies have reportedly been found and picked up by the city’s animal control department in the first 11 days of the year, according to an announcement made on Facebook Wednesday morning. The animals were reportedly located in areas like construction sites and parks.
SignalsAZ
Winter Wandering: Top 5 Winter Hikes
It may be the middle of winter but there’s something about a warmish day, an impossibly blue sky, and the sounds of nature all around that makes you want to do a little winter hiking in Arizona. Here are Talking Glass Media’s Top 5 Winter Hikes to take when you need to shake off some cabin fever and hit the open trail.
Back-to-back storms impact Arizona now through early next week
The first storm starts to move in from the west late Saturday bringing more wind, rain, snow and cooler air to Arizona.
Two major winter storms heading to northern Arizona this weekend
WILLIAMS, Ariz. – Two major winter storms are on the way to northern Arizona this weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Flagstaff.
fox10phoenix.com
Prescott PD Detective accused of causing DUI crash while in unmarked police vehicle
PRESCOTT, Ariz. - A Prescott Police Detective was arrested after a crash while impaired on Jan. 6, the department said in an email on Jan. 9. Det. Dillenbeck was involved in a 2-car crash while driving an unmarked police vehicle into the intersection of SR-89 and Prescott Lakes Parkway around 4 p.m.
