For Al Roker, a beer made in Upstate New York may be on the radar. Roker, America’s favorite weather anchor and a SUNY Oswego alumnus, gave a shoutout to Saranac Brewery’s Utica Club this week on the “Today” show. The weatherman discussed the Central New York brew while talking about beer with his colleagues.

UTICA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO