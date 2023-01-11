Read full article on original website
2 arrested after deputies find 'blue pill of death' during drug bust in Scottsburg
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sheriff's deputies in southern Indiana said they found the "blue pill of death" during a recent drug bust. Thursday, the Scott County Sheriff's Office served warrants in Scottsburg and found more than 400 blue-covered pills with fentanyl, $8,000 in cash and drug paraphernalia, according to a social media post from the department.
Salem Man Arrested in Scottsburg Bust of More than 400 Fentanyl Pills
On January 12, an ongoing drug investigation resulted in the arrests of two (2) suspected drug dealers in a residential neighborhood and removing over 400 fentanyl pills from the streets. The investigation into the suspected drug location, located in the City of Scottsburg, culminated in the execution of a search...
Two Arrested in Drug Related Death of 33-Year-Old Scottsburg Woman
Indiana State Police Trooper Kyle Taylor arrested two people on multiple felony charges early Wednesday morning after a suspected drug-related death. Late Tuesday evening, Trooper Kyle Taylor responded to a possible drug overdose with deputies from the Scott and Washington County Sheriff’s Departments. The residence is on SR 39...
Jasper Man interfered with reporting a crime and other charges, According to Police
Jasper- It was an early morning arrest for the Jasper Police Department. JPD officials report two individuals, a man and woman, went to the ER for injuries sustained in what they believe to have been an unrelated altercation between the two. Upon police investigation, officers arrested 36-year-old Dustin Kearby on...
ISP-Versailles detectives arrest Washington Co. man for Child Molesting
Salem, IN — Indiana State Police Detectives arrested a 39-year-old Washington County man on multiple felony counts of Child Molesting after a month-long investigation. The investigation began on December 8, 2022, when the allegations were first reported to the Salem Police Department. After the initial report, the case was...
Washington County man arrested for child molestation charges that spanned over 4 years
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A southern Indiana man is accused of inappropriately touching a child for four years. Kurtis Walters, 39, of Salem, was arrested Wednesday by Indiana State Police. Investigators said they started an investigation in early December and found Walters inappropriately touched a child under the age...
Former Louisville firefighter charged with murder in suspected DUI crash on I-264
A man is being charged with murder and drunk driving for his role in a deadly crash on Interstate 264. One person died after multiple vehicles collided near the airport Thursday night. Louisville Metro Police Department said officers responded to a crash on I-264 westbound around 10:15 p.m. They said...
Sheriff’s Office: 1 dead, 1 injured after two-vehicle wreck in Perry Co.
PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - One person is dead and another was taken to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Perry County on Friday. According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on State Road 237 near Sparkle Road. Perry County Sheriff Alan Malone told 14...
Washington County Inmate Roster – 1-13-23
Operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent to at least .08 gram of alcohol but less than .15 gram of alcohol. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person. Operating a vehicle with a controlled substance in the person’s body.
LMPD arrests man in connection to 2nd Street death
It occurred in Old Louisville. Man arrested for abusing a corpse after victim found 'dismembered' in Old Louisville building.
ISP release photo of Perry Co. crash that killed one and injured one
Perry County Sheriff, Alan Malone, says there was a head-on collision on State Road 237 near Sparkle Road on Friday night.
Interstate 71 northbound shut down in Henry County after semitruck overturns
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Interstate 71 northbound is shut down in Henry County after a semitruck overturned on Saturday afternoon, according to Kentucky State Police. Carroll County Sheriff's Office said a semitruck overturned near mile marker 39. It is unknown how long clean up will take, according to police. KSP...
Scott County Inmate Roster – 1-13-23
Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours. IC 35-48-4-2(F)FL2 ~ DEALING SCHEDULE I, II, III CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE – AT LEAST TWENTY-EIGHT GRAMS. IC 35-48-4-13(b)FL6 ~ MAINTAINING A COMMON NUISANCE. IC 35-44.1-2-2(FL6) ~ OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE. IC 31-9-2-17 ~ CHILD ABUSE/ NEGLECT. View Profile >>>. BOWLING,...
Indiana Man Leaves His Meth at a Store, Gets Arrested After Coming Back to Get it
Let me start off by saying, I have never smoked, injected, or inhaled an illegal drug of any kind in my life. With that in mind, I can't say with absolute certainty that I wouldn't do what this man in Madison, Indiana did recently when he left a bag of meth in the bathroom of a business, but I'd like to think I wouldn't.
Scipio man arrested on stolen weapon charges
COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Columbus Police Department (CPD) arrested a Jennings County man on several charges Wednesday evening after a stolen rifle was found in his car during a traffic stop. Law enforcement pulled over a vehicle driven by Jesse D. Taylor, 37, of Scipio, near Second and California...
Jackson County Inmate Roster – 1-14-23
Inmates booked into the Jail within the last 24 hours. Inmates released from the Jail within the last 24 hours.
Juvenile arrested after vehicle pursuit in Greensburg
GREENSBURG, Ind. — Police arrested a juvenile after a vehicle pursuit through parts of Greensburg. Officers were first called around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday. A juvenile was reported to have attacked his father while they were in a vehicle on East Freeland Road. When police pulled up, they said the man was outside of the […]
Bullitt County Jail discontinues use of electric 'taser gloves,' pending policy review
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Bullitt County jailer said officers will no longer use the electric gloves that were the focus of a WDRB Investigates story last month. Jailer Bryan Whittaker said the "taser gloves" aren't being used while the jail conducts a review of all policies. Made by a...
59-year-old man charged with murder after fatal crash on I-264W late Thursday night
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have arrested the driver of a car involved in a fatal crash on Interstate 264 West near Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport late Thursday night. Alicia Smiley, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, said LMPD's Traffic Unit responded to a collision around 10:15 p.m. Thursday....
