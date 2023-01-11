Yesterday (Friday) was the deadline for candidates interested in running in the Feb. 7 special election to fill the vacant seat on the Carroll County Board of Supervisors. The Carroll County Republican Central Committee has nominated Cynthia Scaturico as their candidate, and the Carroll County Democrats Central Committee selected Tim Tracy. Scaturico holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Robert Morris University and is pursuing her master’s degree in natural resources sustainability from Virginia Tech. Tracy has a background in economic development across five chambers of commerce organizations and has been involved with the local Democratic party for years, including an unsuccessful bid in 2015 to become the Iowa Democratic Party chair. Candidates must reside in District 5, which encompasses the City of Carroll’s northeastern section, but voting is open to all eligible Carroll County residents. Absentee voting opens on Jan. 18 at the earliest or whenever ballots are finalized. Jan. 23 is the last day to request vote-by-mail ballots, and the final day to vote early at the courthouse is Feb. 6. The winning candidate will take the spot of former District 5 Supervisor Rich Ruggles, who announced he would be stepping away from the board in November.

CARROLL COUNTY, IA ・ 12 HOURS AGO