Mila Crees Obituary
Newborn Mila Crees, of Harlan, Iowa, passed away January 10, 2023. All services are private. Pauley Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Survivors include her parents, Travis and Elle Crees of Harlan, IA; maternal grandparents, Rob and Tami Kloewer of Harlan, IA; paternal grandparents, Dan and Natalie Crees of Harlan, IA; maternal great-grandmothers, Jan Kloewer of Harlan, IA, Marie Pibal of Ankeny,IA, Betty Jo Royal of Harlan, IA; paternal great-grandparents, Dan and Jean Bieker of Harlan, IA, Joan Crees Lauritsen of Harlan, IA, aunts, uncles, other family and many special friends.
1380kcim.com
Friday’s Meet-And-Greet Was Last Stage Before Interviews For Carroll City Manager Finalists
The three finalists in the City of Carroll’s search for its next city manager are nearing the finish line. Last night (Friday), Fairfield City Administrator Aaron Kooiker, Glidden City Administrator Brooke Peterson, and Lake View City Administrator Scott Peterson met with residents and city leaders one last time before final interviews today (Saturday). Before his time in Fairfield, Kooiker served as the city administrator in Hull in northwest Iowa. Kooiker says Carroll’s top-notch reputation throughout Iowa drew him to the position.
Man dies after central Iowa crash on Highway 6
The victim was suffering from severe injuries and was extricated from the vehicle and then flown by air ambulance to Mercy hospital in Des Moines. He later died as a result of his injuries.
KCCI.com
2 charged in Iowa day care theft
STUART, Iowa — Police in Stuart are searching for two people who broke into a day care. Stuart police say security cameras captured 34-year-old Brittani Kinney and 45-year-old Joseph Reusswig stealing from the facility late last month. Both are charged with burglary and theft. Investigators believe they may be...
theperrynews.com
Gamble Block Apartments — Notice of Letting
Notice is hereby given that sealed bids will be received at Studio MELEE’s Office at 139 Fourth St. , West Des Moines, Iowa 50322 until 2 p.m. local time on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, for the proposed Gamble Block Apartments – Adaptive Reuse and Rehabilitation project at 1203 Second St., Perry, Iowa 50220, as described herein and, in the plans, and specifications.
1380kcim.com
Mrs. Leo (Alice) Staiert of Carroll
Mass of the Christian Burial for 94 year old Alice, Mrs. Leo Staiert, will be celebrated at 11a.m. Tuesday, at St. Lawrence Church in Carroll. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Carroll. Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 10:45a.m. Tuesday at St. Lawrence Church in Carroll. Funeral...
algonaradio.com
More Elk Sightings being Reported in Iowa
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says elk sightings are becoming more common in Iowa as the number of trail and outdoor cameras has increased. The D-N-R’s Tyler Harms says the source of the elk is not as certain as it used to be. But he says the wildlife...
1 dead after two-vehicle crash near Holstein
One person is dead after authorities said a car pulled in front of a semi at Holstein, Iowa.
Atlantic School Superintendent Steve Barber on Governor Reynolds Education Priorities
(Atlantic) At Wednesday’s School Board Meeting, Atlantic School’s Superintendent Steve Barber outlined Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds’ legislative priorities for this session. Barber says, as expected, the Governor’s number one priority is to pass some Educational Savings Account. Barber says that the Governor commented on creating flexibility...
Creston Police arrest Two Women for Assault
(Creston) Creston Police arrest two women on assault charges. According to the report, 24-year-old Kimberlyn Calie Bakerink of Bridgewater, and Georjia Rain Alizabeth McKown, of Creston faces charges of Assault with Intent to Inflict Serious Injury. Police transported both women to the Union County Jail. Both McKown and Bakerink posted bond and were released.
1380kcim.com
Carroll City Council Holds Closed Session Saturday For City Manager Candidate Interviews
Carroll city officials have released the agenda for a special council session on Saturday as they conduct final interviews with candidates in the search for a new Carroll city manager. City leaders will open the meeting at 8 a.m. at Carroll City Hall. The only item of business is a closed session under Iowa Code 21.5(1)(i), “To evaluate the professional competency of an individual whose appointment, hiring, performance, or discharge is being considered when necessary to prevent needless and irreparable injury to that individual’s reputation and that individual requests a closed session.” City council members, department heads, and community leaders will form panels to interview the three finalists: Fairfield City Administrator Aaron Kooiker, Glidden City Administrator Brooke Peterson, and Lake View City Administrator Scott Peterson. A hiring announcement is expected relatively quickly after the finalist interviews.
yourfortdodge.com
Local Musicians Play Bedside Concert for Humboldt Woman in Hospice Care
The call was made to local musician Jesse Wilson yesterday to see if he could help a Humboldt woman in Hospice care with a bucket list request. Within a couple hours Jesse had gotten ahold of his friend and fellow musician Scott Kirkhart and the two made the trip to Penny Poutre’s bedside for a special country music concert.
KCRG.com
Iowa official’s wife charged with 52 counts of voter fraud
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — Federal prosecutors have charged the wife of a northwestern Iowa county supervisor with 52 counts of voter fraud to help her husband’s ultimately unsuccessful race for a Republican nomination to run for Congress in 2020. The U.S. attorney’s office says 49-year-old Kim Phuong...
beeherald.com
Robbins Land and Cattle named 2022 Iowa Cattlemen Association’s outstanding commercial producer
Robbins Land and Cattle is no stranger to the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association. Since taking part in the Iowa Cattlemen’s Leadership Program in 2014, Justin Robbins and his wife, Lacie, have been active members of the organization via their farm in Scranton, serving in many leadership and volunteer roles.
1380kcim.com
Carroll City Officials Invite Public To Friday Meet-And-Greet With City Manager Finalists
Carroll city officials invite the public to attend a meet-and-greet reception tomorrow (Friday) evening to hear from the finalists in the community’s search for a new city manager. Earlier this week, Fairfield City Administrator Aaron Kooiker, Glidden City Administrator Brooke Peterson, and Lake View City Administrator Scott Peterson were announced as the top candidates identified by the Carroll City Council and Midwest Municipal Consulting. The finalists will be available from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Friday at the Santa Maria Winery in Carroll to share their experiences and answer questions from attendees. Formal interviews are scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 14. Interviewers include panels consisting of city council members, department heads, city staff, and community leaders. City officials expect to make a hiring announcement in the weeks following the last round of interviews.
1380kcim.com
Ballot Set For Feb. 7 Special Election To Fill District 5 Carroll County Supervisor Vacancy
Yesterday (Friday) was the deadline for candidates interested in running in the Feb. 7 special election to fill the vacant seat on the Carroll County Board of Supervisors. The Carroll County Republican Central Committee has nominated Cynthia Scaturico as their candidate, and the Carroll County Democrats Central Committee selected Tim Tracy. Scaturico holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Robert Morris University and is pursuing her master’s degree in natural resources sustainability from Virginia Tech. Tracy has a background in economic development across five chambers of commerce organizations and has been involved with the local Democratic party for years, including an unsuccessful bid in 2015 to become the Iowa Democratic Party chair. Candidates must reside in District 5, which encompasses the City of Carroll’s northeastern section, but voting is open to all eligible Carroll County residents. Absentee voting opens on Jan. 18 at the earliest or whenever ballots are finalized. Jan. 23 is the last day to request vote-by-mail ballots, and the final day to vote early at the courthouse is Feb. 6. The winning candidate will take the spot of former District 5 Supervisor Rich Ruggles, who announced he would be stepping away from the board in November.
Adair City Council Votes to Return Brad Wendt to his Role as Police Chief
(Adair) The Adair City Council voted to return Police Chief Brad Wendt to his duties at Wednesday’s meeting. Last Month, a Federal Grand Jury in Des Moines returned an indictment on December 14, charging Wendt with unlawfully obtaining and possessing machine guns. The accusation is merely an allegation, and Wendt is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.
1380kcim.com
Carroll City Council Hopes To Avoid Large Wastewater Project Via Dissolved Copper Discharge Study
At Monday’s meeting, the Carroll City Council directed the Public Works Department to initiate a study on effluent copper levels from the community’s wastewater treatment facility. According to Public Works Director Randy Krauel, staff recently completed collecting data to develop a Copper Biotic Ligand Model (BLM), which the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) uses to calculate site-specific copper discharge limits. Krauel says the plant currently releases too much copper in its effluent but is close to meeting regulations.
Cass County woman arrested for Child Endangerment
(Atlantic) An Atlantic woman faces a charge of Child Endangerment. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of 42-year-old Meghan Paulsen. Paulsen was arrested Friday on warrants. She turned herself into the Cass County Jail where she was booked and held pending her later release on bond. In...
