Hyde, Crowder return to practice; Tagovailoa declared out for Dolphins

Orchard Park, N.Y. (WGR 550) - Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde returned to the practice field on Wednesday almost four months after injuring his neck and being placed on Injured Reserve.

Hyde was injured during the team’s Week 2 win on "Monday Night Football" over the Tennessee Titans in Orchard Park.

In addition to Hyde, wide receiver Jamison Crowder also returned to practice. Crowder is also currently on Injured Reserve after suffering an broken ankle injury back on Oct. 2 in Baltimore against the Ravens.

Head coach Sean McDermott announced the news about both players during his weekly media availability on Wednesday prior to the team practicing just outside the ADPRO Sports Training Center.

Both players will remain on Injured Reserve, but their 21-day window to be activated to the 53-man roster is now open. McDermott also said neither will play in Sunday’s Wild Card Round matchup against the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium.

That news came just about 30 minutes after it was announced by Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel that starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will not play Sunday, and that Skylar Thompson will start under center against the Bills.

Tagovailoa suffered, at least, his second-recorded concussion of the season back on Christmas Day against the Green Bay Packers, and hasn't played since.

McDaniel has not ruled out normal backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, but said he will still prepare to play Thompson at quarterback. Bridgewater dislocated his pinky finger just over two weeks ago in a loss to the New England Patriots.

