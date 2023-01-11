Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
California witness says oblong-shaped object was hovering nearbyRoger MarshCalifornia State
Iconic Singer-Songwriter Lisa Marie Presley Passes Away at Hospital in Los AngelesLarry LeaseLos Angeles, CA
Lisa Marie Presley Tragically Dies Suddenly of Cardiac ArrestSuzanne Rothberg
Christian poet Lin Zhao’s resistance to Mao Zedong to be recalled at virtual event hosted by Wende Museum on February 1D.J. EatonCulver City, CA
Related
Dee Snider Says Ronnie James Dio + Robert Plant Aren’t ‘Real Performers’ But ‘Great Singers’
Twisted Sister's Dee Snider has never been shy about sharing his opinions, controversial or not and recently, on Twitter, he reasoned that Robert Plant (Led Zeppelin) and Ronnie James Dio (Dio, Black Sabbath, Rainbow) are "not real performers." He did maintain that he thinks they are incredibly talented singers, however, noting there's an important distinction between a performer/frontperson and being a singer.
Twisted Sister Announce One-Off 2023 Reunion Show
Twisted Sister called it a career as a touring band in 2016, but the group's members will strap on the instruments one more time later this month when they are inducted into the Metal Hall of Fame. It was previously announced that Twisted Sister would be one of this year's...
Twisted Sister to Reunite for Performance at Metal Hall of Fame Induction
Twisted Sister will make their first live appearance since 2016 when they are inducted into the Metal Hall of Fame on January 26th at The Canyon Club in Agoura Hills, California. The band’s classic lineup of frontman Dee Snider, guitarist Jay Jay French, guitarist Eddie Ojeda, bassist Mark Mendoza, and...
Lisa Marie Presley obituary
As the only child of Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie Presley, who has died aged 54, spent her life in the spotlight, much of it reflected from her father. She spent years as fodder for the tabloids, a frenzy fed by four marriages, including one to Michael Jackson at the apex of his notoriety and, later in life, delineated in three albums that first dissected her history, and later drew on her father’s musical roots. Her inheritance was not only musical; as his sole heir she became hugely rich, and in nominal control of his lucrative estate.
Jeff Beck's Cause Of Death Explained
People around the globe are shocked and saddened by the swift passing of Jeff Beck. Here's what to know.
Lars Ulrich, Dave Mustaine + Rock Community Mourn Death of ‘Metal Legend’ Bob Nalbandian
The rock world is mourning the death of journalist, documentarian and metalhead Bob Nalbandian. Blabbermouth reported that Nalbandian was recently diagnosed with mantle cell lymphoma and passed away on Dec. 30, 2022, in Redding, California. Nalbandian was known and loved for many things, but more than anything else, he was...
musictimes.com
Lisa Marie Presley Dead at 54: Real Cause of Death Tragic After Shocking Comatose
Lisa Marie Presley, the daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, has passed away. She was 54 years old. The world was shocked to hear her in comatose on Thursday, January 12, night. But was shocked further to read that she has not survived shortly after. The sole child of the...
Bundle of Joy! Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth to Rainbow Baby With Husband John Legend
Congratulations! Chrissy Teigen has given birth, welcoming a rainbow baby with her husband, John Legend. The “All of Me” artist, 44, announced the news onstage during a private concert, People reported on Friday, January 13. “What a blessed day,” John said, per the outlet, adding that they had welcomed “the little baby this morning.” While he explained that he “didn’t...
Jeff Beck Remembered: 10 of the Guitar Hero’s Finest Musical Moments
Jeff Beck, who died suddenly at the age of 78, was among the first and last of rock music’s epic guitar heroes. He played according to his own rules, with styles as unpredictable as the diverse genres through which he jammed, flanged, strummed and rolled. Capriciously innovative and unwilling to compromise — often to the detriment of having a single-minded career goal — Beck was one of Great Britain’s most noted musicians to come out of the psychedelic blues-based 1960s, an honor he shared with his fellow Yardbirds, Eric Clapton and Jimmy Page. For all of his frenetic soloing prowess, however, Beck was,...
This is how Nirvana's Nevermind would sound if the songs were written by Iron Maiden, Megadeth, Green Day and more
Steve Welsh has cleverly revisited all the songs from Nirvana's Nevermind in the style of 12 different bands
Jeff Beck death: Legendary rock guitarist dies aged 78
Jeff Beck has died, at the age of 78.The legendary rock guitarist, who played with the Yardbirds and fronted the Jeff Beck group, died on Tuesday (10 January) after “suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis”, his representative said.“On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck’s passing. After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday,” the statement said.“His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss.”The English musician, whose fingers and thumbs were famously insured for £7m, was an eight-time Grammy winner, earning his first seven...
Popculture
Jeff Beck Cause of Death Confirmed by His Representative
Legendary musician Jeff Beck passed away on Tuesday due to complications from bacterial meningitis, according to his family. A rep for Beck issued a statement to the press on Wednesday confirming his death and requesting privacy at this time. Beck was 78 years old. "On behalf of his family, it...
EW.com
Robbie Bachman, drummer of rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive, dies at 69
Robbie Bachman, the drummer who provided the backbeat for 1970s rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive's biggest hits — including "You Ain't Seen Nothin' Yet" and "Takin' Care of Business" — has died. He was 69. Bachman's older brother and bandmate, Randy Bachman, announced the musician's death Thursday evening. "Another...
New Details Emerge About The Hours Before Lisa Marie Presley's Death
Lisa Marie Presley reportedly died after suffering a second cardiac arrest.
Albia Newspapers
Johnny Depp 'devastated' and 'still processing' close pal Jeff Beck's death
Johnny Depp is "still processing" Jeff Beck's death. The influential rock guitarist "peacefully passed away" on Tuesday (10.01.23), at the age of 78, after contracting bacterial meningitis. And tributes continue to pour in for the legendary star, including one from Depp's band The Hollywood Vampires. It reads: "We are saddened...
The Bee Gees Put Together A Standout Cover Of The Beatles For Little-Known Film
Once you find that one special piece of media that seems to have it all, you have to wonder, “Imagine if I hadn’t found this.” Gold nuggets like this are everywhere, especially in the Robert Stigwood film Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. The appeal? Several talented artists putting their twist on Beatles songs, with the Bee Gees standing out as one of the best.
hubpages.com
5 Best Heavy Metal Songs of All Time
It's difficult to compile a list of the "best" heavy metal songs, as personal taste plays a big role in what people consider to be the best. That being said, here is a list of 5 popular heavy metal songs that have stood the test of time:. 1. "Paranoid" by...
Rock’s biggest names pay tribute to ‘guitar master’ Jeff Beck
Some of rock’s biggest names have paid tribute to Jeff Beck, describing him as one of the “all-time guitar masters”.Beck’s collaborators and contemporaries said the musician had “blazed a trail impossible to follow” and hailed the “powerful influence” he had had on many others.The renowned guitarist, known for his work with the Yardbirds and the Jeff Beck Group, died on Tuesday at the age of 78, his family said in a statement posted online.I can’t express how saddened I am to hear of @JeffBeckMusic’s passing. What a terrible loss for his family, friends & his many fans. It was...
Rockers Pay Tribute to Jeff Beck – Ozzy Osbourne, Jimmy Page, Tony Iommi + More
The rock 'n' roll community was hit with another tough loss today when Jeff Beck's family shared in a statement that the guitar legend had died at the age of 78. Fellow musicians have taken to social media to pay tribute to the late rocker, and express their admiration for his legacy.
NOFX Reveal Initial 2023 ‘Final Tour’ Dates
NOFX have been talking for a little while now about winding down their career, and now we've got the first dates of what is being billed as their "Final Tour." While all the dates have yet to be revealed, the band is promising 40 Cities with 40 Songs Per Day to mark their 40 years in the music business. Among the first wave of tour dates revealed with be a number of NOFX Punk in Drublic Festival appearances.
Comments / 0