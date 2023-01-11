Read full article on original website
Popculture
Country Rock Band Retiring From Touring
Country rock band Reckless Kelly is planning to retire from touring. The group's fans still have an opportunity to see them in 2023 and 2024, but co-founders Willy Braun and Cody Braun told Rolling Stone on Dec. 15 they plan to be off the road completely by 2025. It is a shocking decision from a band known for playing up to 200 shows a year.
11 Country Music Artists Who Have Come Out As Gay
Here are some names the country community has rallied behind in recent years, as well as some good ol’ country music. Sam Williams, Son of Hank Williams Jr. Sam Williams, the son of Hank Williams Jr., sat down for Apple Music’s Proud Radio with Hunter Kelly, where he discussed the inspiration behind his “Titled Crown” music video, which details his upbringing, his relationship with his family, and ultimately serves as his public coming out.
Famed Rock Star Dies Just Days After Announcing Diagnosis
Just days after several publications, including our own, reported that drummer and Modest Mouse founding member Jeremiah Green had been suffering from cancer, Green has died of the disease. He was 45.
NME
Kelly Osbourne and Slipknot’s Sid Wilson welcome baby boy
Kelly Osbourne and Slipknot turntablist Sid Wilson have welcomed their first child, a boy named Sidney. Osbourne announced her pregnancy back in May 2022 by sharing a photo of herself holding a photo of an ultrasound on Instagram. At the time, she wrote, “I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why… I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma.”
musictimes.com
Dave Holland Dead: Rob Halford Reflects on Drummer's Inclusion During Judas Priest's Induction
Rob Halford reflected on his former Judas Priest bandmate, Dave Holland, years after his death. Decades after Judas Priest debuted, the members finally attended their induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Nov. 5 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. The current lineup - Halford, Ian Hill, Glenn Tipton, and Scott Travis - welcomed K.K. Downing and Les Binks, who were included in the recognition.
Remembering Jeff Carson: 5 Essential Songs from His Country Music Career
During the 1990s, country music was dominated by a new generation of talented artists ready to make their mark on the genre. Jeff Carson's rise to stardom arrived halfway through the decade with the release of his self-titled debut album and the heartfelt single "Not on Your Love," which became the singer-songwriter's first and only No. 1 hit.
Bachman-Turner Overdrive drummer and co-founder Robbie Bachman dies at 69
Robbie Bachman, the drummer and co-founder of the Canadian rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive, also known as BTO, had died at the age of 69
The greatest Slayer songs ever, picked by Corey Taylor, Ghost’s Tobias Forge, Dani Filth and more
Metal's all-star players pick the Slayer songs that changed metal
George Harrison Said American Recording Studios Were Always Ahead of The Beatles Technologically, but They Didn’t Really Care
George Harrison claimed American recording studios were always ahead of The Beatles technologically. However, the band didn't exactly care.
Ozzy Osbourne Reveals Least Favorite Question, Grammy's Afterparty Plans
'It takes a lot to hold me down.'
NME
Rebecca Black shares release date for debut album ‘Let Her Burn’
Rebecca Black has today (January 10) shared the release date for her debut album, ‘Let Her Burn’. The musician, whose first song ‘Friday‘ was a viral hit on YouTube in 2011, revealed on social media that the album would arrive on February 9. You can pre-order it here.
‘Marcel The Shell With Shoes On’ Co-Creator & Star Jenny Slate On Making A Moving Miniature Microcosm: “You Can Be Lost In It”
Jenny Slate is pretty memorable as an entitled dry-cleaning client twirling a chihuahua around her head in Everything Everywhere All at Once, but it’s her role as an animated shell with one googly eye that really captured attention this season. In Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, we’re given a full-length feature version of the character Slate co-created with director Dean Fleischer Camp back in 2010. Voicing Marcel and leaning into her improv skills to help cook up the comedy character’s quirky and poignant dialogue, Slate explains why she thinks Marcel’s miniature perspective has inspired so many, and why this...
webisjericho.com
Guitarist Nita Strauss Shares Bad Advice She Received When She Started Her Career
Earlier this month, guitarist Nita Strauss shared an update after undergoing surgery for a torn meniscus. “With all the mobility and strength work we’re doing, I’m going to be doing 360 jumps off stage risers in time, but now better and stronger than before,” she wrote on social media.
NME
Watch Iggy Pop perform with Duff McKagan, Chad Smith, and Josh Klinghoffer on ‘Kimmel’
Iggy Pop performed a raucous rendition of his single ‘Frenzy‘ alongside Duff McKagan, Chad Smith and Josh Klinghoffer on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday night (January 9) – watch it below. The Godfather of Punk was introduced by host Kimmel as ‘Iggy Pop And The Losers’ before...
webisjericho.com
Slipknot Discusses Plans For Unreleased “Look Outside Your Window” Album
Back in 2008, Slipknot percussionist Shawn “Clown” Crahan, singer Corey Taylor, guitarist Jim Root and DJ Sid Wilson recorded 11 unreleased songs around the time the band was recording “All Hope Is Gone.”. The songs are said to be more psychedelic in nature, and Crahan said plans...
Listen to Peter Gabriel’s New Song ‘Panopticom’
Peter Gabriel has released “Panopticom,” the first song from his upcoming album, i/o. Gabriel wrote and produced the song himself, with various session musicians providing guitar, bass, drums and backing vocals. Notably, the track includes electronic elements contributed by Brian Eno. Structurally, “Panopticom" builds slowly, with ominous synth...
CMT
Jelly Roll Celebrates First Country No.1 With Single, “Son Of A Sinner”
Genre-transcending artist Jelly Roll [Jason DeFord] is officially a country music chart-topper. The world-renowned rapper turned country-rocker received his first No.1 with his debut country single, “Son of a Sinner.” The gold-certified track graced the top of the Country Aircheck chart, Country Radio, and Billboard. Although “Son of...
