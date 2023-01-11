ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Country Rock Band Retiring From Touring

Country rock band Reckless Kelly is planning to retire from touring. The group's fans still have an opportunity to see them in 2023 and 2024, but co-founders Willy Braun and Cody Braun told Rolling Stone on Dec. 15 they plan to be off the road completely by 2025. It is a shocking decision from a band known for playing up to 200 shows a year.
Whiskey Riff

11 Country Music Artists Who Have Come Out As Gay

Here are some names the country community has rallied behind in recent years, as well as some good ol’ country music. Sam Williams, Son of Hank Williams Jr. Sam Williams, the son of Hank Williams Jr., sat down for Apple Music’s Proud Radio with Hunter Kelly, where he discussed the inspiration behind his “Titled Crown” music video, which details his upbringing, his relationship with his family, and ultimately serves as his public coming out.
NME

Kelly Osbourne and Slipknot’s Sid Wilson welcome baby boy

Kelly Osbourne and Slipknot turntablist Sid Wilson have welcomed their first child, a boy named Sidney. Osbourne announced her pregnancy back in May 2022 by sharing a photo of herself holding a photo of an ultrasound on Instagram. At the time, she wrote, “I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why… I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma.”
musictimes.com

Dave Holland Dead: Rob Halford Reflects on Drummer's Inclusion During Judas Priest's Induction

Rob Halford reflected on his former Judas Priest bandmate, Dave Holland, years after his death. Decades after Judas Priest debuted, the members finally attended their induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Nov. 5 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. The current lineup - Halford, Ian Hill, Glenn Tipton, and Scott Travis - welcomed K.K. Downing and Les Binks, who were included in the recognition.
NME

Rebecca Black shares release date for debut album ‘Let Her Burn’

Rebecca Black has today (January 10) shared the release date for her debut album, ‘Let Her Burn’. The musician, whose first song ‘Friday‘ was a viral hit on YouTube in 2011, revealed on social media that the album would arrive on February 9. You can pre-order it here.
Deadline

‘Marcel The Shell With Shoes On’ Co-Creator & Star Jenny Slate On Making A Moving Miniature Microcosm: “You Can Be Lost In It”

Jenny Slate is pretty memorable as an entitled dry-cleaning client twirling a chihuahua around her head in Everything Everywhere All at Once, but it’s her role as an animated shell with one googly eye that really captured attention this season. In Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, we’re given a full-length feature version of the character Slate co-created with director Dean Fleischer Camp back in 2010. Voicing Marcel and leaning into her improv skills to help cook up the comedy character’s quirky and poignant dialogue, Slate explains why she thinks Marcel’s miniature perspective has inspired so many, and why this...
webisjericho.com

Guitarist Nita Strauss Shares Bad Advice She Received When She Started Her Career

Earlier this month, guitarist Nita Strauss shared an update after undergoing surgery for a torn meniscus. “With all the mobility and strength work we’re doing, I’m going to be doing 360 jumps off stage risers in time, but now better and stronger than before,” she wrote on social media.
webisjericho.com

Slipknot Discusses Plans For Unreleased “Look Outside Your Window” Album

Back in 2008, Slipknot percussionist Shawn “Clown” Crahan, singer Corey Taylor, guitarist Jim Root and DJ Sid Wilson recorded 11 unreleased songs around the time the band was recording “All Hope Is Gone.”. The songs are said to be more psychedelic in nature, and Crahan said plans...
Ultimate Classic Rock

Listen to Peter Gabriel’s New Song ‘Panopticom’

Peter Gabriel has released “Panopticom,” the first song from his upcoming album, i/o. Gabriel wrote and produced the song himself, with various session musicians providing guitar, bass, drums and backing vocals. Notably, the track includes electronic elements contributed by Brian Eno. Structurally, “Panopticom" builds slowly, with ominous synth...
CMT

Jelly Roll Celebrates First Country No.1 With Single, “Son Of A Sinner”

Genre-transcending artist Jelly Roll [Jason DeFord] is officially a country music chart-topper. The world-renowned rapper turned country-rocker received his first No.1 with his debut country single, “Son of a Sinner.” The gold-certified track graced the top of the Country Aircheck chart, Country Radio, and Billboard. Although “Son of...
