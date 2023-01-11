Read full article on original website
COVID-19 Complacency: A Hard Shift for ImmunocompromisedBR Rogers
Geno Smith Breaks Russell Wilson Seahawks RecordOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Seattle Cop Fired for DV Assault at Officer's Farewell PartyJustin WardSeattle, WA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Seattle Public School District is suing Facebook, SnapChat, Instagram, TikTok, and YoutubeMichelle NorthropSeattle, WA
MUNA Announce 2023 North American Tour
How’s this for a tour package: MUNA, our 2022 Band of the Year, have announced a 2023 North American headlining tour with support from Nova Twins, our 2022 Rookie of the Year. MUNA already had a busy schedule between a spring trek with Lorde and summer dates supporting Taylor...
How to Get Tickets to Sonic Temple Arts + Music Festival 2023
Following a three-year hiatus, the hard rock Sonic Temple Arts + Music Festival is set to return in 2023. From May 25th to 28th, the genre’s biggest acts — Foo Fighters, Tool, Avenged Sevenfold, and KISS, among them — will perform at the Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.
How to Get Tickets to Coachella 2023
Coachella is set to return to Indio, California in 2023, taking over two weekends at the Empire Polo Club from April 14th-16th and April 21st-23rd. Learn more about the festival below, and scroll on to buy tickets. You can also stay up to date on the latest Coachella news and rumors by visiting our Coachella Live page.
Alice Cooper Announces Spring 2023 US Tour
It’s Friday the 13th, so it seems appropriate that Alice Cooper would use the spooky day to announce a new US tour. The trek, dubbed the “Too Close for Comfort Tour,” will kick off on April 29th in Youngstown, Ohio, and run through a May 18th date in Biloxi, Mississippi.
Storm Reid and Shedeur Sanders Go Public With Their Romance at "Missing" Premiere
Love is in the air for Storm Reid. On Thursday, the 19-year-old actor made her red carpet debut with boyfriend Shedeur Sanders at the Los Angeles premiere of her new movie, "Missing," out Jan. 20. The couple looked as cute as can be as they held hands and smiled for the cameras. "He's super sweet, super talented," Reid told Entertainment Tonight of the 20-year-old collegiate football player. "I'm just glad to have him here supporting me."
Rome and Duddy Announce Cactus Cool EP, Share New Single “Coast of Mexico”: Stream
Rome and Duddy, the new collaborative project of Sublime with Rome’s Rome Ramirez and Dirty Heads’ Dustin Bushnell, are kicking off the new year with the announcement of their debut collaborative EP, Cactus Cool, arriving on March 3rd. The news comes with their latest single, “Coast of Mexico,” in tow.
Puscifer Announce 2023 US and European Tour Dates
Puscifer have announced 2023 US and European tour dates with support from Night Club. The stateside trek kicks off May 18th with an appearance at Welcome to Rockville in Daytona Beach, Florida. The short outing wraps up June 3rd in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. A week later, Maynard James Keenan and company open their European run on June 10th in Dublin, Ireland, and remain overseas through a July 7th concert in Madrid, Spain.
Animal Collective’s Avey Tare Announces New Solo Album 7s, 2023 Tour
Animal Collective’s Avey Tare has announced his latest solo album, 7s, will be released on February 17th via Domino. What’s more, he’s mapped out a spring solo tour (grab your tickets here) and shared the lead singles “The Musical” and “Hey Bog.”. The new...
Alvvays Perform “Belinda Says” with String Section on Fallon: Watch
Alvvays stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, where they played “Belinda Says,” one of the best songs of 2022. For the performance, the Canadian band rounded out their already layered sound by bringing out a small string section. Watch the band’s late night television debut below.
Gwen Stefani: “I’m Japanese”
Despite all the bops born out of her Love.Angel.Music.Baby. era, we must acknowledge that Gwen Stefani’s objectification, fetishization, and infantilization of Japanese people was really, really weird. But what’s even weirder is that nearly two decades later, the No Doubt singer still stands by her overwhelming Harajuku obsession — going so far as to declare herself Japanese in a bizarre new interview with Allure.
Måneskin Recruit Tom Morello for New Single “Gossip”: Stream
Måneskin have enlisted the chops of for their new single “Gossip.” It’s the latest taste of the Italian rockers’ upcoming album, Rush!. “Gossip” continues Måneskin’s brand of catchy danceable rock, but adds some signature distorted guitar sections from the Rage Against the Machine axeman. After a tease of his playing at the 1:09 mark, Morello returns at 2:17 with a more emphatic solo.
New Orleans Jazz Fest 2023: Dead & Company, Ed Sheeran, and Lizzo Lead Lineup
The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival has revealed its expansive 2023 lineup, led by Dead & Company, Ed Sheeran, Lizzo, Mumford and Sons, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Santana, and The Lumineers. Jazzfest returns April 28th – May 7th, featuring 5,000 musicians spread across 14 different stages at the...
Fan Chant: 10 K-Pop Tours We Want to See in 2023
Welcome to Fan Chant, a weekly column for K-pop fans, stans, and newbies alike. Each week, I’ll be rolling out interviews, lists, and all kinds of content to keep you in the loop on the latest and greatest from our friends in Seoul and beyond. Also, make sure to subscribe to my companion newsletter!
Coachella’s 2023 Lineup One Day Later: Highlights, Lowlights, Surprises, and Omissions
Well, yesterday was fun. On Tuesday, January 10th, three major US festivals released their respective 2023 lineups: Boston Calling, Bonnaroo, and Coachella. As usual, Coachella’s deeply curated lineup is sure to be the marquee American festival in 2023 — but, perhaps unsurprisingly, it’s one of the most non-American lineups in recent memory.
Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness Shares Origins of New Song “Lying on the Hood of Your Car”: Exclusive
Tilt at the Wind No More, his fourth studio album under his In the Wilderness moniker. The project arrives March 31st via Nettwerk, and as a preview, he’s shared the new single “Lying on the Hood of Your Car.” What’s more, in a Consequence exclusive, the singer-songwriter has shared the Origins of the new track, a synth-heavy slice of pop.
Lorde’s Sister Indy Announces Debut EP Threads, Shares “Hometown”: Stream
Following the steps of her older sister Lorde, Indy Yelich O’Connor has announced her debut EP. Ahead of its February 17th release on TMWRK Records, the burgeoning pop singer better known mononymously as Indy has today shared the single “Hometown.”. The five-song Threads EP includes the previously-released title...
Cradle of Filth and DevilDriver to Embark on 2023 US Co-Headlining Tour
Cradle of Filth and DevilDriver have announced a March 2023 US co-headlining tour with support from Black Satellite and Oni. Billed as the first leg of the “Double Trouble Live” tour, the initial set of dates kicks off March 8th in Tempe, Arizona, and runs through March 26th, in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The route for the first leg of the outing (which promises to be a “world tour,” according to Cradle of Filth frontman Dani Filth) will stick mainly to West Coast and Southwest markets.
