An Orange, Texas man is arrested for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Earlier this week officers with the Caney Police pulled over 18-year-old Jadyn Whaley of Orange, Texas for speeding. After an investigation, Whaley was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, possession of a controlled substance, and drug paraphernalia. The reports of the arrest have been turned into the prosecuting attorney’s office for review and final charges.

ORANGE, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO