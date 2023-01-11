Read full article on original website
Louisiana Felon Arrested, Suspected of Aggravated Burglary and Possession of a Firearm After Breaking into a Home in Lake Charles
Louisiana Felon Arrested Suspected of Aggravated Burglary and Possession of a Firearm After Breaking into a Home in Lake Charles. Lake Charles, LA – A Louisiana man has been arrested, suspected of aggravated burglary and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon after allegedly breaking into a home.
KPLC TV
One killed in three-vehicle crash on La. 27 in Beauregard
Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - One person was killed in a three-vehicle crash on La. 27 in Beauregard Parish Friday morning, authorities said. The crash happened around 9 a.m. about 1/2 mile south of Jack Nelson Road. Ronald Duane Wendt, 79, of DeRidder, was killed in the crash, according to...
KFDM-TV
Friend of EDC board VP creates GoFundMe to help the Army veteran after suffering stroke
PORT ARTHUR — Christopher Smith is the Vice President of the Port Arthur EDC Board and a U.S. Army veteran. Chris has been hospitalized at Baylor St. Luke's in Houston after suffering a severe stroke on January 7. Because of his illness, his wife Delphia needs to be able...
'She is an amazing young lady' : Port Arthur ISD student receives over $1M in scholarships
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — One Port Arthur Independent School District student is something like a millionaire. Wilson Early College Scholar, Alenka Porras-Lujan, has received over $1 Million in scholarship money and she’s only at the halfway mark. Porras-Lujan, who is a first-generation college student, says that she applied...
fox4beaumont.com
Beaumont police investigate crash involving motorcycle
BEAUMONT — Paramedics transported a motorcyclist to the hospital after a crash near a busy intersection in Beaumont. The crash happened at about 6:30 p.m. Thursday at College and 11th Street. A wrecker towed a car involved in the crash. A person on a motorcycle suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according...
Lake Charles American Press
BREAKING: Charges rejected against nurse practitioner accused of rape
The Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office has rejected all charges against a local nurse practitioner who was accused of rape. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Kayla Vincent previously told the American Press that Brennan C. Bergeron, 29, of Iowa, La., had been charged with third-degree rape after being accused of raping a patient during an office visit at a local health care facility.
Couple gets married at Baptist Hospital Labor and Delivery room amid baby's early arrival
BEAUMONT, Texas — Staff at a Beaumont hospital went above and beyond to make a couple's impromptu wedding day that much more memorable. Destanee Wilridge and Cameron Williams have been together for more than a year. Several months ago, Williams proposed to Wilridge. Wilridge said yes, and the couple...
12newsnow.com
Beaumont United and West Brook battle it out in Montagne Center
BEAUMONT, Texas — Lamar University was the place to be Wednesday night with crosstown rivals Beaumont United and West Brook squaring off for a pair for crucial District 21-6A contests. In the early game the West Brook Lady Bruins continued to build on one of their best seasons in...
Louisiana Woman Arrested for Allegedly Providing False ID, and Smuggling Drugs and Paraphernalia in a Rubber Boot and Clothing
Louisiana Woman Arrested for Allegedly Providing False ID, and Smuggling Drugs and Paraphernalia in a Rubber Boot and Clothing. Jeff Davis Parish, Louisiana – A traffic stop in Louisiana led to the arrest of a 63-year-old woman for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, and for providing false information to authorities.
KFDM-TV
DEVELOPING: First responders prevent brush fire from spreading to nearby church
JEFFERSON COUNTY — First responders contained a brush fire and prevented it from spreading to a nearby church off Highway 105 near Tolivar Canal Road, just west of Beaumont. The fire broke out Friday afternoon, sparked by someone doing outdoor burning, according to Chief Chris Gonzales with Jefferson County ESD#1.
Cleanup of overturned crane alongside Interstate 10 near Fannett continues
BEAUMONT, Texas — Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating an overturned crane along westbound Interstate 10 near Fannett. Preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 11:40 a.m., a 1998 Deutsche Grove mobile crane was traveling west. It is reported that the driver failed to drive in a single...
KPLC TV
Authorities say man breaks into home when woman opens door
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A man is accused of pushing aside woman to gain entry into her home. Authorities say the woman heard someone banging on her back door and saw someone running in the back yard of her house on Arabie Road around 3:30 p.m., Wednesday. Deputies found...
Beaumont Police searching for suspect involved in at least 2 storage unit burglaries
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont Police Department is searching for a man involved in at least two storage unit burglaries. The burglaries happened at Holmes Storage Facility at 5915 Cole Road in Beaumont between Saturday, December 31, 2022 and Sunday, January 1, 2023. The suspect vehicle appears to be...
kjas.com
Man receives 27 month sentence for stealing mail in Beaumont
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Texas has announced that a Houston man has been sentenced to federal prison for stealing mail in Beaumont. U.S. Attorney Britt Featherston says that 23-year-old Dontae Dewey McGee received a sentence of two years and three months from U.S. District Judge Marcia Crone, and he was also ordered to pay $55,372.30 in restitution to the victims.
beaumontbusinessjournal.com
Kinsel Motors has been sold to Leslie Doggett of Houston
Kinsel Motors has been sold to Doggett Industries of Houston, who is the largest dealer in North America for three separate first-tier equipment manufacturers. "Today, the Kinsel family announced that their business has been sold to Leslie Doggett of Houston, Texas," said Craig Kinsel, President of Kinsel Motors. The purchase includes Kinsel Ford, Lincoln, Mazda and Kinsel Toyota automobile dealerships.
Lake Charles American Press
1/11: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Billy Joe Meche Jr., 24, 432 Breaux Lane, Sulphur — aggravated assault upon a dating partner; battery of a dating partner, first offense; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000. Christopher Dale Busby, 33, 1199 You Winn Road,...
'It's horrible': Family of Beaumont father who was shot, killed in 2015 renewing push for answers
BEAUMONT, Texas — A deadly 2015 shooting left a young girl without a father, and the family of a Beaumont man is renewing their push for justice as they seek closure. Charles Bluitt was 27 years old when he was shot and killed outside of his home on Abilene Street in Beaumont’s North End.
kggfradio.com
Speeding Violation Results in DUI
An Orange, Texas man is arrested for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Earlier this week officers with the Caney Police pulled over 18-year-old Jadyn Whaley of Orange, Texas for speeding. After an investigation, Whaley was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, possession of a controlled substance, and drug paraphernalia. The reports of the arrest have been turned into the prosecuting attorney’s office for review and final charges.
Delayed, missing mail draws complaint from Port Arthur resident
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — If you've ever had to deal with not receiving your mail you know it can be frustrating. Some residents across Southeast Texas have some major complaints about delayed or even missing mail. Some, like a woman in Port Arthur, say they're missing important documents, like...
12newsnow.com
Three suspects arrested, charged after burglarizing vehicles in Beaumont neighborhood
BEAUMONT, Texas — Three suspects were arrested after being caught burglarizing vehicles in the Barrington Heights neighborhood in Beaumont. On Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at 2:41 a.m., Beaumont Police responded to the area of Truxton Lane and Dante Lane in reference to a suspicious person, according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.
