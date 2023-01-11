ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

KPLC TV

One killed in three-vehicle crash on La. 27 in Beauregard

Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - One person was killed in a three-vehicle crash on La. 27 in Beauregard Parish Friday morning, authorities said. The crash happened around 9 a.m. about 1/2 mile south of Jack Nelson Road. Ronald Duane Wendt, 79, of DeRidder, was killed in the crash, according to...
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
fox4beaumont.com

Beaumont police investigate crash involving motorcycle

BEAUMONT — Paramedics transported a motorcyclist to the hospital after a crash near a busy intersection in Beaumont. The crash happened at about 6:30 p.m. Thursday at College and 11th Street. A wrecker towed a car involved in the crash. A person on a motorcycle suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according...
BEAUMONT, TX
Lake Charles American Press

BREAKING: Charges rejected against nurse practitioner accused of rape

The Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office has rejected all charges against a local nurse practitioner who was accused of rape. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Kayla Vincent previously told the American Press that Brennan C. Bergeron, 29, of Iowa, La., had been charged with third-degree rape after being accused of raping a patient during an office visit at a local health care facility.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
12newsnow.com

Beaumont United and West Brook battle it out in Montagne Center

BEAUMONT, Texas — Lamar University was the place to be Wednesday night with crosstown rivals Beaumont United and West Brook squaring off for a pair for crucial District 21-6A contests. In the early game the West Brook Lady Bruins continued to build on one of their best seasons in...
BEAUMONT, TX
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Woman Arrested for Allegedly Providing False ID, and Smuggling Drugs and Paraphernalia in a Rubber Boot and Clothing

Louisiana Woman Arrested for Allegedly Providing False ID, and Smuggling Drugs and Paraphernalia in a Rubber Boot and Clothing. Jeff Davis Parish, Louisiana – A traffic stop in Louisiana led to the arrest of a 63-year-old woman for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, and for providing false information to authorities.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Authorities say man breaks into home when woman opens door

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A man is accused of pushing aside woman to gain entry into her home. Authorities say the woman heard someone banging on her back door and saw someone running in the back yard of her house on Arabie Road around 3:30 p.m., Wednesday. Deputies found...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
kjas.com

Man receives 27 month sentence for stealing mail in Beaumont

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Texas has announced that a Houston man has been sentenced to federal prison for stealing mail in Beaumont. U.S. Attorney Britt Featherston says that 23-year-old Dontae Dewey McGee received a sentence of two years and three months from U.S. District Judge Marcia Crone, and he was also ordered to pay $55,372.30 in restitution to the victims.
BEAUMONT, TX
beaumontbusinessjournal.com

Kinsel Motors has been sold to Leslie Doggett of Houston

Kinsel Motors has been sold to Doggett Industries of Houston, who is the largest dealer in North America for three separate first-tier equipment manufacturers. "Today, the Kinsel family announced that their business has been sold to Leslie Doggett of Houston, Texas," said Craig Kinsel, President of Kinsel Motors. The purchase includes Kinsel Ford, Lincoln, Mazda and Kinsel Toyota automobile dealerships.
HOUSTON, TX
Lake Charles American Press

1/11: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Billy Joe Meche Jr., 24, 432 Breaux Lane, Sulphur — aggravated assault upon a dating partner; battery of a dating partner, first offense; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000. Christopher Dale Busby, 33, 1199 You Winn Road,...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
kggfradio.com

Speeding Violation Results in DUI

An Orange, Texas man is arrested for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Earlier this week officers with the Caney Police pulled over 18-year-old Jadyn Whaley of Orange, Texas for speeding. After an investigation, Whaley was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, possession of a controlled substance, and drug paraphernalia. The reports of the arrest have been turned into the prosecuting attorney’s office for review and final charges.
ORANGE, TX
12newsnow.com

Three suspects arrested, charged after burglarizing vehicles in Beaumont neighborhood

BEAUMONT, Texas — Three suspects were arrested after being caught burglarizing vehicles in the Barrington Heights neighborhood in Beaumont. On Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at 2:41 a.m., Beaumont Police responded to the area of Truxton Lane and Dante Lane in reference to a suspicious person, according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.
BEAUMONT, TX

