South Plainfield, NJ

Patel, Resal Named South Plainfield High School’s January 2023 Rotary Students of the Month

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ – Deep Patel and Angelina Taylor Resal, both members of South Plainfield High School’s Class of 2023, were recently named the Edison Rotary Club’s January Students of the Month.

Throughout the school year, the Edison Rotary Club recognizes the academic achievements of South Plainfield High School (SPHS) seniors based on their dedication and contribution to bettering the community in which they live. To be eligible for the honor, one must be nominated and submit an essay supporting their community service efforts. While academic information may be taken into consideration, community service is the primary deciding factor in awarding this honor.

Each month’s honorees are recognized at a breakfast held at the Edison Elks; this month’s took place on Jan. 11. Information on Patel and Resal is as follows:

Deep Patel, currently ranked  in the top 10 in his class, describes himself as an ‘ambitious and hardworking south-Asian student’ who ‘comes from a humble house.’ Patel has a rigorous course load that includes numerous Advanced Placement and Honors classes. In addition to his academic pursuits, Patel is passionate about sports and enjoys watching and playing football and basketball. In his spare time, he can be found at the gym. Patels aspires to study finance in college and hopes to eventually establish a venture capital firm, focusing on investing in eco-friendly green businesses.

Angelina Taylor Resal describes herself as a ‘diligent, dedicated, and hardworking AP and Honors student’ with a love for science. Resal has attended the prestigious NJ Governor's School in the Sciences and has published research for Drew, Rutgers, and Vanderbilt universities. She is the president/founder of the South Plainfield High School’s Research On Epidemiology and Disease Awareness (REDA) Club and helps lead the Environmental Science Club and Passionately Pink as an executive member. Additionally, Resal is vice president of the Spanish Honors Society, and a member of the National Honor Society, Journalism, and Heroes and Cool Kids. Resal is looking forward to majoring in biology at college on the pre-med track and hopes to become a neurological or cardiothoracic surgeon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EauBI_0kBHbRpB00

Morristown Residents Named to Area College and University Dean's List

MORRISTOWN, NJ - Colleges and Universities have announced the names of students who have made the Dean's List for outstanding academic achievement. The following students were recognized. Michael Noonan has earned Dean's List at Moravian University Tanya Andino, Alex D'Alessandro, Meghan Feldman, Katrina Ferrante, Radhika Rawal, Matt Schoonmaker, Jessica Vogel and Marina Werner have all been named to the Lehigh University Dean's List. This status is granted to students who earned a scholastic average of 3.6 or better while carrying at least 12 hours of regularly graded courses. Congrats to all!  
MORRISTOWN, NJ
Kenilworth Residents Succeed at Elks National Hoop Shoot District Contest

KENILWORTH, NJ – Three Kenilworth residents Gianna Orlando, James Beronio and Jonathan Lopez back in December entered the Union Elks Foul Shooting Contest and won advancing to the district round. The Elks Hoop Shoot is a free throw program for youth ages 8-13. All three kids won the divisions and became district winners. Gianna Orlando won the 8/9-year-old girls division, James Beronio won the 10/11-year-old boys and Jonathan Lopez won the 12/13-year-old boys. One of the biggest highlights of the event was in the 12/13-year-old boys bracket when Jonathan made 24 out of 25 shots. Gianna went 16 for 25 and James went 20 for 25. Early in February Gianna, James and Jonathan will compete in South Plainfield with the chance to become state champions.   Have a news tip, feedback or story idea? Email tcuppari@tapinto.net. Don’t miss any TAPinto Kenilworth news. Go to tapinto.net/enews to sign up for our free e-newsletter, delivered each morning to your inbox. Interested in marketing your business on TAPinto Kenilworth? Email tcuppari@tapinto.net.
KENILWORTH, NJ
8 Madison Residents Make Dean's List at Lehigh University

BETHLEHEM, PA -- Four Madison residents are on Lehigh University's Fall 2022 Dean's List. Students must earn a scholastic average of 3.6 or higher while taking at least 12 hours of regularly graded courses to be on the list. Here are the student's names: Molly Culligan  Isabela Giraldo  Kleon Voliotis  Sydney Wolfe  Congratulations and great work!
BETHLEHEM, PA
Millburn High School Teacher & Hartshorn Elementary School Principal Receive Mikie Sherrill’s 2022 Every Day Heroes Awards

MILLBURN, NJ — Millburn High School (MHS) Special Needs teacher Bridgette Nevola and Hartshorn Elementary Principal Kenneth Frattini each recently received Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill’s 2022 Every Day NJ-11 Heroes awards. According to Sherrill’s website, “I launched the 2022 Heroes recognition program to recognize members of our community who have made a difference in NJ-11 over the past year.” She added, “This was an opportunity to remind our everyday heroes— teachers, healthcare providers, first responders, family members, volunteers or others who have impacted another person's life positively— that our community is incredibly grateful for all of their work.” Bridgette Nevola Nevola, who was nominated by a...
MILLBURN, NJ
Karen Centinaro: "The Face of the Office" in the Bloomfield High Athletic Department has Done the Job Flawlessly for Nearly 20 Years

BLOOMFIELD, NJ-- Steve Jenkins has devoted his professional life to education and coaching. Those attributes made his transition to the athletic director at Bloomfield High a natural step. As a successful coach, Jenkins knows the importance of a good staff, and his admiration and respect for long-time administrative assistant Karen Centinaro shows why the department functions so efficiently. "Karen started at Bloomfield High in 2005," said Jenkins. "From the start, her abilities were evident." Centinaro, the former Karen Byrne, grew up in Belleville, NJ, and was graduated from Belleville High School. A loving wife and caring mom, her work ethic speaks volumes, while her...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
Rahway Students Pick Up New Suits Courtesy of Generous Local Donors and Committed Faculty

RAHWAY, NJ — Immediately after the close of the school day on Tuesday, several dozen Rahway High School (RHS) students gathered in the lobby of the school's performing arts center to pick up brand-new suits, courtesy of the concerted efforts of the RHS faculty and the generosity of a number of considerate local donors. In all, over 30 suits were distributed. It was back in May, at the school's Tied to Greatness male empowerment event, that, in an unscripted moment, the young RHS students in attendance were asked how many of them owned their own suits. When only about two-thirds of the hands went up, the adults...
RAHWAY, NJ
Central Bucks School District Approves Calendar for 2023-24 Year

DOYLESTOWN, PA—At its January meeting, the Central Bucks school board approved the school calendar for 2023-24. Students that year will get three days off for Thanksgiving, six days off for Christmas/winter break and three days off for spring break. When the school year starts depends on what day of the month Labor Day falls on. Policy 803 says that "when Labor Day occurs on or before Sept. 4, school for students will begin after Labor Day. When Labor Day occurs after Sept. 4, school for students will begin before Labor Day." Based on that rule, Central Bucks schools have opened before Labor Day several times in recent years. The last time the district started after Labor Day was during the 2019-2020 school year. The full schedule for the 2023-24 year is on the school board’s website. Want more news like this delivered to your inbox? Sign up for our daily and weekly e-mail newsletters online.
DOYLESTOWN, PA
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.® Invites You to “Celebrating Our Legacy: A Rededication Ceremony”

The Rho Gamma Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.® invites you to “Celebrating Our Legacy: A Rededication Ceremony,” honoring Founder Anna Easter Brown, a native of West Orange, New Jersey. As Alpha Kappa Alpha commemorates 115 years of legacy and sisterhood, we celebrate the women who envision a world where all mankind had equal access to healthcare, housing, proper nutrition, education and civil rights. The Sorority, founded in 1908, has flourished into a globally impactful organization of more than 300,000 college trained women, empowered by a commitment to servant leadership, that is both domestic and international in scope. The “Small but Mighty” Rho Gamma Omega Chapter, chartered on September 6, 1987, has proudly served the Oranges and Maplewood communities for thirty-five years by tirelessly promoting and executing the programs and initiatives of the International Administration to uplift the local communities.  The ceremony will convene on Sunday, January 15, 2023, from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the West Orange Public Library. Registration via Eventbrite can be found by clicking the link below or visiting our Social Media sites to register. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/celebrating-of-our-legacy-a-rededication ceremony-tickets-495018472577. Hosted by Rho Gamma Omega Chapter’s Membership Committee Chairman, Trina Brinkley and Chapter President Lesley-Ann Adams.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
Michael Nazzaretto Recalls Wonderful Times at Bloomfield High, as he Prepares for Induction Into the School's Hall of Fame

BLOOMFIELD, NJ-- Earning induction into an athletic Hall of Fame is the culmination of a lifetime of work.  And for Bloomfield High's Michael Nazzaretto, his commitment to being a standout athlete has certainly come full-circle.  Nazzaretto is one of six that will be honored on April 27, when the Bloomfield High Athletic Hall of Fame opens its doors once again. Nazzaretto will join Mike Carter Sr., Anna Maria Martino, Charles Ace Woods, Sarah Prezioso and Stephen Vahalla, Jr., as the newest HOF members.  The ceremony will take place at the Wilshire Grand Hotel, in West Orange. For more information, on tickets, please log onto  https://www.bloomfieldeducationalfoundation.org/event/bef-2023-gala-tickets-and-save-the-date/ Nearly 28 years after...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
WHRHS Wrestling: Watchung Hills Takes Down Bound Brook, Celebrates 2018 State Champs On Youth Sports Night 2023

  WARREN, NJ —Watchung Hills wrestling defeated Bound Brook on Friday, 69-12 on a youth night that also welcomed returning alumni from the 2017-18 championship team. “Great night beating a fellow Somerset County team in Bound Brook. The train was moving today! Shout out to the 2018 Watchung Hills Wrestling Team who we honored as our first ever State Sectional Championship team! Quick turnaround tomorrow as we have a tough quad. Wrestling starts at 10am. Go Warriors!” The Warriors results are: 106 Nic Pietrantuono won by pin 1:10 113 Vincent Glynos won by forfeit 120 Cameron Kolakowski won by pin 1:29 126 Nick Valenti won by forfeit 132 Michael Samayoa lost by pin 1:01 138 Jordan Bash won by pin 2:08 144 Max Shaferman won by forfeit 150 Ryan Higgins won by decision 6-2 157 Christian Calvo won by pin 0:28 165 Harry Liu won by pin 1:05 175 Matt Mina lost by pin 0:52 190 Dylan Meng won by forfeit 215 Alex Rodriguez won by pin 2:30 285 Hunter Seubert won by forfeit Watchung Hills next hosts a quad on Saturday.
WARREN, NJ
Kenilworth Public Schools COVID-19 Weekly Dashboard Jan 9 - 12

KENILWORTH, NJ - Kenilworth Public Schools recently posted the following data regarding the weekly coronavirus update for the week of Jan 9 through Jan 12, 2023. Harding Elementary School Total enrollment 683 Total number of COVID cases reported to the school district this week* 8 Students who reported testing positive for COVID after attending school this week 3  Total number quarantining this week** 8 Cumulative totals of COVID cases (September 1 to date)*** 37   David Brearley Middle School Total enrollment 248 Total number of COVID cases reported to the school district this week* 2 Students who reported testing positive for COVID after attending school this week 1 Total number quarantining this week**...
KENILWORTH, NJ
Union's Longtime Director of the Senior Center Retires

UNION, NJ – Union’s longtime supervisor of the township’s Senior Center retired recently and friends, family, peers, and coworkers came out Thursday evening to wish her well. Phyllis Monguso served the Township of Union for over 38 years.  She said she began working in the Recreation Department, then moved to the adult school at Union High School before moving to the Senior Center.  “I had a wonderful career here,” said Monguso.  “I loved doing what I did, and the seniors will always hold a special place in my heart.”  Over 200 people attended a goodbye party for Monguso at Galloping Hill Caterers.  “I’m...
UNION, NJ
HS Track: Hasbrouck Heights Girls Capture Second Straight Second Group 1 Championship

TOMS RIVER, NJ – The Hasbrouck Heights girls track team captured the NJSIAA Group 1 team championship Thursday at Bennett Indoor Athletic Complex in Tom River.  It is their second straight team championship.  The Lady Aviators defeated Clayton High school by a score of 58-50, with New Providence, with 33 points, coming in third. Elliott Eddy and Meghan Stellhorn took first place in the shot put relay, with Eddy registering the best individual effort on the day, with a toss of 34 feet, 10 ¼ inches.  It was the only event the Lady Aviators captured. The team won due to its depth, as the team record second place in shuttle hurdles, and had third place finishes in the 4 x 200 meter relay and the sprint medley relay. The boys team also competed, finishing 22nd, with one point scored, as Metuchen won the title., with Jonathan Dayton second and Audubon third.
HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ
East Brunswick: Register for Winter Recreation Programs for Kids, Adults, and Seniors

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ - On these gray January days, wouldn't be nice to have a little art in your life?  How about basketball?  Yoga?  The East Brunswick Department of Recreation and Parks has just the thing for those winter doldrums - a variety of classes and participation events that will jiggle your creativity or get you off the couch (no matter how comfy it looks!) Most classes begin next week, so get on it! From painting to Pilates, the choice it yours, but make it soon so that you don't miss a class. Looking for some exercise?  There's yoga, zumba, interval training, and fat burning. First, register with the township here. Second, Click here for complete information and a schedule of classes.  
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
Boys Basketball: South Brunswick Beats Monroe, 63-54

MONROE, NJ -- South Brunswick's boys basketball team warded off an upset bid by Monroe to defeat the Falcons, 63-54, Saturday afternoon. Harmehar Chhabra scored 22 points for the Vikings (8-4), who outscored Monroe, 20-13, in the third quarter to take a 48-41 lead. John Rappoccio finished with 18 points and Kalani Antoine connected for 15 points for South Brunswick. Myles Marabuto led Monroe (1-10) with 21 points.
MONROE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Sparta Wrestlers Defeat Morris Knolls

SPARTA, NJ – Sparta High School wrestlers added another mark in the win column on Wednesday when they hosted Morris Knolls winning 41-26. Spartan wins: 113 lbs Peter Donnelly with a pin in 0:17 120 lbs Patrick Bruseo with a pin in 1:32 126 lbs Eugene Donnolly with a pin in 1:23 132 lbs Ryan Hrenenko in a 12-3 major decision, 138 lbs Blake Brodersen in a 4-2 decision 144 lbs Logan Hrenenko with a 10-2 major decision 190 lbs Connor White with a pin in 4:27 285 lbs Bradley Maines with a pin in 0:19 Sparta’s record is not 5-3.  The team will compete at the Phillipsburg Athletic Complex on Saturday in the H/W/S going up against Dumont, New Milford and Northern Highlands.
SPARTA TOWNSHIP, NJ
Windows of Understanding Public Art Project Returns to New Brunswick

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ – David Lago carefully ascended the ladder with a long strip of canvas in one hand and a glue gun in the other. With his high top Chuck Taylors securely balanced on the top rung, he placed a few drops of glue to the corners and pressed the canvas into place. The New Brunswick High School art teacher on Friday afternoon delicately then placed five more pieces into place on the interior windows of Barca City Café & Bar, facing out toward the passing pedestrians on Easton Avenue. The six-paneled “Bridging the Gap” art piece was created by Lago...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Roselle Board of Education Members Set for 2023; New and Reelected Members Take Oath of Office

ROSELLE, NJ – The Roselle Board of Education held their annual reorganization meeting on January 4 and recently elected board members took their oath of office. New member Leslie Ann Woody was introduced and joined incumbents Dr. Courtney Washington and Angela Alvey-Wimbush for the swearing in. These members join Dr. Cynthia Atkins, Ieesha Turnage, Delores Perkins, France Cortez, Yessica Chavez and Giselle Bond to complete the 2023 Board of Education. Dr. Washington will continue as Board President for a third consecutive year and Turnage was elected Vice Presidents. Both for one-year terms.  “Serving as a School Board Commissioner is a significant charge and one...
ROSELLE, NJ
Fanwood Community Foundation Grant Will Support Autism Training for First Responders

FANWOOD, NJ -- The Fanwood Community Foundation presented a check on Jan. 5 to the Fanwood Volunteer EMT and Fire Departments to cover the cost of the POAC Autism Shield Program for first responders. The program provides law enforcement officers and first response professionals with an overview of the condition of Autism and other developmental disabilities. This includes information to enhance better recognition of a person with Autism and developmental disabilities and provides response methods for officers and emergency personnel in the field. The Fanwood Community Foundation’s mission is to fulfill the charitable goals of donors while supporting the current and future needs of our community. The foundation is a 501c3 non-profit organization and has been supporting our community since 1998. To learn about how you can help in our community visit fanwoodcommunityfoundation.org. POAC Autism Services, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, is making a difference today for every individual with autism in our state. Each year we provide hundreds of events for the autism community including training for parents and educators; recreational and support services to individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder and their families; and training for police and first responders which is saving the lives of children/adults with autism throughout the state.
FANWOOD, NJ
Women’s Club Annual Luncheon and Raffle to return this Wednesday

BELMAR, NJ — The Belmar Women’s Club is once again hosting its annual Luncheon and Gift Basket Raffle this week. The club has been collecting baskets to raffle off during the celebration on Wednesday, January 18.  The luncheon will be taking place at the Spring Lake Manor, located at 415 NJ-71 in Spring Lake. Tickets to attend the “Winter Wonderland” auction cost $45. For more information on tickets, contact Joanne DeBenedictis at 201-232-0299.  According to Councilwoman Maria Rondinaro, participants can have “a glass of wine, appetizers, a choice of entrée, and dessert.” They’ll also be able to participate in the raffle, which...
BELMAR, NJ
