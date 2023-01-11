Patel, Resal Named South Plainfield High School’s January 2023 Rotary Students of the Month

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ – Deep Patel and Angelina Taylor Resal, both members of South Plainfield High School’s Class of 2023, were recently named the Edison Rotary Club’s January Students of the Month.

Throughout the school year, the Edison Rotary Club recognizes the academic achievements of South Plainfield High School (SPHS) seniors based on their dedication and contribution to bettering the community in which they live. To be eligible for the honor, one must be nominated and submit an essay supporting their community service efforts. While academic information may be taken into consideration, community service is the primary deciding factor in awarding this honor.

Each month’s honorees are recognized at a breakfast held at the Edison Elks; this month’s took place on Jan. 11. Information on Patel and Resal is as follows:

Deep Patel, currently ranked in the top 10 in his class, describes himself as an ‘ambitious and hardworking south-Asian student’ who ‘comes from a humble house.’ Patel has a rigorous course load that includes numerous Advanced Placement and Honors classes. In addition to his academic pursuits, Patel is passionate about sports and enjoys watching and playing football and basketball. In his spare time, he can be found at the gym. Patels aspires to study finance in college and hopes to eventually establish a venture capital firm, focusing on investing in eco-friendly green businesses.

Angelina Taylor Resal describes herself as a ‘diligent, dedicated, and hardworking AP and Honors student’ with a love for science. Resal has attended the prestigious NJ Governor's School in the Sciences and has published research for Drew, Rutgers, and Vanderbilt universities. She is the president/founder of the South Plainfield High School’s Research On Epidemiology and Disease Awareness (REDA) Club and helps lead the Environmental Science Club and Passionately Pink as an executive member. Additionally, Resal is vice president of the Spanish Honors Society, and a member of the National Honor Society, Journalism, and Heroes and Cool Kids. Resal is looking forward to majoring in biology at college on the pre-med track and hopes to become a neurological or cardiothoracic surgeon.



