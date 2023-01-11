ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lee, NJ

Newark man arrested for home invasion, robbery as child was in targeted home

MORRIS TOWNSHIP, NJ – A Newark man with a criminal history was arrested after breaking into a home and stealing the family’s car in Morris Township while a child was inside the home. Tysean Ware, 20, of Newark, has been arrested as a result of a multi-agency investigation. A report of a burglary in progress was received by Morris Township Police Department members at approximately 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday. According to the responding officers, Ware entered a Morris Township residence twice and stole a Mercedes SL500 Maybach from the resident. Video surveillance showed Ware entering the residence and stealing the The post Newark man arrested for home invasion, robbery as child was in targeted home appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEWARK, NJ
Jury convicts N.J. man of gunning down 19-year-old

A Newark man accused of fatally shooting a 19-year-old on a city street in 2019 was convicted Friday by an Essex County jury, officials said. On September 29, 2019, Waleik McCollum, of Newark, was shot at nine times by Zahir “Peewee” Moore with a .40-caliber handgun around Brookdale and Lindsey avenues in Newark, according to a statement from the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. McCollum was hit twice, including a gunshot wound to the head.
NEWARK, NJ
Reputed gang member from Staten Island enters plea for machine gun, narcotics arrests

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Stapleton man described by authorities as a known gang member will be absent from the streets for a while. Devon (Chatter) Fischer, 27, whose address is listed in the Stapleton Houses apartment complex on Warren Street, pleaded guilty in November to charges of attempted criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a controlled substance in connection with a pair of incidents that occurred months apart.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Two Arrested For Prescription Fraud In Ocean County

BRICK – Following tips from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, Brick police arrested two people who were believed to be getting prescriptions fraudulently and then selling the drugs. Alexis Inoa, 22, of NYC, and Carlos Herrera, 21, of NYC were charged with three counts of possession with intent to...
BRICK, NJ
4 adults charged in knife fight at Sayreville, NJ school

SAYREVILLE — Police arrested four adults who got involved in a beef between students outside the high school on Thursday afternoon. One of the adults was charged with assaulting a teen with a knife. Police said two Sayreville War Memorial High School students got into a "dispute" during the...
SAYREVILLE, NJ
Trenton Central High School Security Officer Injured Attempting To Break Up Fight

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) A fight broke out at Trenton Central High school Thursday at the main entrance of the School. The fight occurred between multiple males. Three school security officers attempted to break up the fight. The security supervisor was one of the three officers assisting in putting a stop to the fight when she was struck by another student and knocked down with the metal detector following her suffering another strike. It is unclear what disciplinary actions were taken with the students at this time. The school Security Supervisor was treated at a local hospital where she received surgical sutures to the face.
TRENTON, NJ
Your help is needed to find Neptune Township, NJ murder suspects

Your help is being requested by the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office to help investigators find a pair of suspects wanted for a 2019 homicide in Neptune Township. On the night of September 20, 2019, Neptune Township Police responded to the area surrounding R-NU Barbershop on Old Corlies Avenue after a report came in about shots fired around 8:11 pm and two men subsequently arriving in separate vehicles at Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune City who had gunshot wounds.
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP, NJ
My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey.

