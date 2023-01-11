Read full article on original website
WBBJ
School board sends resolutions to state legislators over new law
JACKSON, Tenn. — This spring, a single test could determine if your third grader goes on to fourth grade or is held back. That’s according to a new law that goes into effect this school year. The new law requires third graders that don’t score proficient or higher...
WBBJ
Nominations being accepted for 2023 Sterling Awards
JACKSON, Tenn. — Nominations are being accepted for the 2023 Sterling Awards. According to the Jackson Area Business and Professional Women, the awards will honor the 20 Most Influential Women in West Tennessee, the Outstanding Woman Military Veteran, and presents the Sue Shelton White Award. They say nominations can...
WBBJ
How balloon releases impact the environment
JACKSON, Tenn. — Littering can look different in several ways, and can impact the environment and even the wildlife, which are crucial to our future and way of living. Balloon releases are often held to remember the life of someone or to celebrate a success, but when we release those balloons into the sky, it has a direct affect on the environment.
WBBJ
Chilly Start to the Weekend, Showers & Storm Chance Back Next Week
Temperatures will drop below freezing again tonight across West Tennessee with most of us dipping into the mid 20s. The skies will clear out some overnight and we should see plenty of sunshine for Saturday but we will stay cold. Warmer weather is coming on Sunday and rain returns on Monday. We will also see another chance at some storm activity next Wednesday. Catch the rest of your forecast in greater detail coming up here.
