Read full article on original website
Related
thecomeback.com
Dak Prescott has strong message for Mike McCarthy
Earlier this week, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones made it clear that head coach Mike McCarthy will not be fired even if his team loses Monday night’s Wild Card round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott thinks it’s comical that was even a question in the first place.
Hall of Fame Running Back Dies
Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
WATCH: Geno Smith connects with DK Metcalf for 50-yard touchdown in NFC Wild Card game
The San Francisco 49ers are hosting the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Wild Card game as the playoffs kick off
Greg Sankey blasts Kevin Warren after leaving for Chicago Bears
The Chicago Bears hired Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren to be the team’s president and CEO this week. The move caught a lot of attention from all over, including from SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. Warren presided as commissioner of the Big Ten Conference from 2020-2023. Over those three years, the Big Ten moved up the Read more... The post Greg Sankey blasts Kevin Warren after leaving for Chicago Bears appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Report: Jim Harbaugh has ‘strong mutual interest’ with 1 NFL team
One team may be emerging as the most serious suitor for Jim Harbaugh, at least in terms of the two sides having mutual interest. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Saturday that the Denver Broncos coaching search is centered around Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, former Saints coach Sean Payton, and Harbaugh. Harbaugh and the... The post Report: Jim Harbaugh has ‘strong mutual interest’ with 1 NFL team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
"He shouldn't have been in the NBA" - Kobe Bryant revealed true feelings on playing with his 'worst' teammate Smush Parker
Former Los Angeles Laker Smush Parker has decided to return to the NBA not as an analyst or coach but as a game official.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Comments / 0