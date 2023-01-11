ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Champaign schools replacing school buses

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — New buses are on the way to Champaign Unit 4 schools. The district plans to replace 20 buses in the fall. Brad Carriveau, the district’s transportation director, said they’re replacing buses that are out of service and need repairs. The last time they got a few new buses was two years […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Champaign County Humane Society is on the move

Champaign County, Ill. (WCIA) The Champaign County Humane Society is getting ready to move to their new location in Champaign in the next few months. It’s getting very exciting! The new address will be 4003 Kearns Drive, phone number and website will remain the same. Champaign County Humane Society.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
1470 WMBD

‘American Idol’ star sings to OSF Children’s Hospital patients

PEORIA, Ill. – It’s not every day an “American Idol” star and runner-up visits the area. But, Bloomington-Normal native Leah Marlene came to Peoria Tuesday, providing support and song for the children at OSF Children’s Hospital of Illinois. Marlene sang her new song “Flowers” going...
PEORIA, IL
smilepolitely.com

H Mart to open in Urbana’s former Save A Lot location

According to Chicago Korea Times (translated to English from Korean), the popular Korean grocery store H Mart is taking over the space previously occupied by Save A Lot in Urbana. The store is considered a premier Asian food grocery in the United States. For a minute there, that vacant Save...
URBANA, IL
smilepolitely.com

The VFW #630 restaurant is closed

Effective today, the restaurant inside Urbana’s VFW #630 is closed. The kitchen was run by Chefs Zachary Bronson and Katrina Downes, who previously worked in the kitchen at Radio Maria. The chef duo competed in last October’s 7th Artisan Cup & Fork event with a pork tenderloin roulade with local vegetables and polenta.
URBANA, IL
WAND TV

New sports bar and grill coming to Decatur this spring

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Decatur residents will soon get to experience, "All the games. All the time," at Hotshots Sports Bar & Grill. Opening up at 237 North Main Street, the restaurant will feature dart boards, pool tables, Golden Tee Golf, and over 20 flat-screen TV's. The new franchise...
DECATUR, IL
wglt.org

Normal’s 2nd cannabis dispensary plans to open in Chinese restaurant building

Bloomington-Normal could soon see the opening of its third cannabis dispensary. And then a fourth. The Normal Zoning Board of Appeals on Jan. 19 will hear a proposal to open High Haven at 106 Mall Drive, Normal, in the building now occupied by the Mandarin Garden restaurant. Mandarin Garden has operated in that location since 1990, though recently it’s only done carryout in part due to hiring challenges, according to the Bloomington-Normal Restaurant Scene blog.
NORMAL, IL
smilepolitely.com

Pond Street serves a fantastic fish sandwich

There’s a brand new food business called Pond Street serving a fantastic panko-breaded catfish sandwich. Based in Urbana, Pond Street is currently only doing pop-ups and private events around C-U, but there are plans to open a food truck soon. At the New Year’s Eve pop-up event at ISHI...
URBANA, IL
WCIA

What’s open and closed in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day?

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Martin Luther King Jr. Day is observed on the third Monday of January each year. Wondering which places will be open and closed in observance of the holiday? See below for a list of holiday hours for a number of national and local services. Champaign-Urbana administrative offices and libraries Champaign Closed […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

UIPD: Man loses $5,000 in online loan scam

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — University of Illinois Police said a man was scammed out of $5,000 in the summer during an Internet-based scam. Officials said the victim was searching online for a loan in August and found a website for this purpose. He provided his personal and banking information to the website, which promised to […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Bradley Ave. in Champaign closes 3 lanes temporarily on Friday

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced that a single lane of Bradley Ave. will temporarily close in three locations between 7 a.m.-4 p.m. on Friday. The closure is due to work on a sewer lining project. Closure locations include: The city appreciates the cooperation of travelers in the area and encourages caution […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
taylorvilledailynews.com

Decatur Man Arrested For Taylorville Break-In

A Decatur man was arrested in Charleston after a Taylorville break-in. On January 8th, 2023 at 4:36 AM, police received a call from a citizen that someone was pounding on their door when they heard a crashing noise. Taylorville Police responded to a house on the 1300 block of Market Street. Officers noticed that the door had been kicked in. Police secured the residence and saw the garage door was open.
TAYLORVILLE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy