WCIA
North Ridge Middle School counselor meeting kids with hope and encouragement
Counselor at North Ridge Middle School, Tyler Ferber, is working to meet students where they’re at with hope and encouragement. Mr. Ferber shares a few valuable reminders and lessons they’re teaching kids that go far beyond the classroom.
Champaign schools replacing school buses
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — New buses are on the way to Champaign Unit 4 schools. The district plans to replace 20 buses in the fall. Brad Carriveau, the district’s transportation director, said they’re replacing buses that are out of service and need repairs. The last time they got a few new buses was two years […]
WCIA
Champaign County Humane Society is on the move
Champaign County, Ill. (WCIA) The Champaign County Humane Society is getting ready to move to their new location in Champaign in the next few months. It’s getting very exciting! The new address will be 4003 Kearns Drive, phone number and website will remain the same. Champaign County Humane Society.
WCIA
Champaign doctor encourages trying other ways to lose weight first instead of medications, amid drug shortage
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Lots of people are trying to start their new year on a healthier foot, working on losing weight. There’s been a lot of attention on social media with people claiming weight loss drugs are the way to go. So much so that the FDA is reporting a shortage of two medicines people really need — Ozempic and Wegovy.
‘Be the change you want to see,’ South Side Principal is doing just that
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Christian Mahone has been the principal at South Side Elementary for the past four years. It’s a goal he’s been wanting to achieve for years. Going from teacher in the classroom to assistant principal he knew he could do more for students and families in a community. He said becoming a […]
1470 WMBD
‘American Idol’ star sings to OSF Children’s Hospital patients
PEORIA, Ill. – It’s not every day an “American Idol” star and runner-up visits the area. But, Bloomington-Normal native Leah Marlene came to Peoria Tuesday, providing support and song for the children at OSF Children’s Hospital of Illinois. Marlene sang her new song “Flowers” going...
smilepolitely.com
H Mart to open in Urbana’s former Save A Lot location
According to Chicago Korea Times (translated to English from Korean), the popular Korean grocery store H Mart is taking over the space previously occupied by Save A Lot in Urbana. The store is considered a premier Asian food grocery in the United States. For a minute there, that vacant Save...
smilepolitely.com
The VFW #630 restaurant is closed
Effective today, the restaurant inside Urbana’s VFW #630 is closed. The kitchen was run by Chefs Zachary Bronson and Katrina Downes, who previously worked in the kitchen at Radio Maria. The chef duo competed in last October’s 7th Artisan Cup & Fork event with a pork tenderloin roulade with local vegetables and polenta.
WAND TV
New sports bar and grill coming to Decatur this spring
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Decatur residents will soon get to experience, "All the games. All the time," at Hotshots Sports Bar & Grill. Opening up at 237 North Main Street, the restaurant will feature dart boards, pool tables, Golden Tee Golf, and over 20 flat-screen TV's. The new franchise...
WAND TV
Temporary emergency housing provided to displaced tenants of Champaign Park Apartments
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign City Council will be considering the approval of up to $350,000 to provide temporary emergency housing for tenants displaced from Champaign Park Apartments. The council will take up the measure on January 17 for discussion. The City has been helping tenants at the apartment...
Three Illinois Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
wglt.org
Normal’s 2nd cannabis dispensary plans to open in Chinese restaurant building
Bloomington-Normal could soon see the opening of its third cannabis dispensary. And then a fourth. The Normal Zoning Board of Appeals on Jan. 19 will hear a proposal to open High Haven at 106 Mall Drive, Normal, in the building now occupied by the Mandarin Garden restaurant. Mandarin Garden has operated in that location since 1990, though recently it’s only done carryout in part due to hiring challenges, according to the Bloomington-Normal Restaurant Scene blog.
Heroic neighbor helps family during Champaign house fire
Neighbor helps family during house fire in Champaign.
wglt.org
State Farm plans to outsource some IT services to Indian company HCLTech
State Farm said Thursday it plans to outsource some of its IT operations to an Indian IT services company, hoping to meet evolving needs at a volatile time for the insurance industry. It’s unclear how many Bloomington-based State Farm employees will be impacted; State Farm declined to release that number....
smilepolitely.com
Pond Street serves a fantastic fish sandwich
There’s a brand new food business called Pond Street serving a fantastic panko-breaded catfish sandwich. Based in Urbana, Pond Street is currently only doing pop-ups and private events around C-U, but there are plans to open a food truck soon. At the New Year’s Eve pop-up event at ISHI...
What’s open and closed in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day?
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Martin Luther King Jr. Day is observed on the third Monday of January each year. Wondering which places will be open and closed in observance of the holiday? See below for a list of holiday hours for a number of national and local services. Champaign-Urbana administrative offices and libraries Champaign Closed […]
Champaign makes Orkin’s list of the worst bedbug cities in the US
Cities stretching from the Midwest and into the Northeast recently landed toward the top of an annual list that doesn't exactly come with bragging rights.
UIPD: Man loses $5,000 in online loan scam
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — University of Illinois Police said a man was scammed out of $5,000 in the summer during an Internet-based scam. Officials said the victim was searching online for a loan in August and found a website for this purpose. He provided his personal and banking information to the website, which promised to […]
Bradley Ave. in Champaign closes 3 lanes temporarily on Friday
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced that a single lane of Bradley Ave. will temporarily close in three locations between 7 a.m.-4 p.m. on Friday. The closure is due to work on a sewer lining project. Closure locations include: The city appreciates the cooperation of travelers in the area and encourages caution […]
taylorvilledailynews.com
Decatur Man Arrested For Taylorville Break-In
A Decatur man was arrested in Charleston after a Taylorville break-in. On January 8th, 2023 at 4:36 AM, police received a call from a citizen that someone was pounding on their door when they heard a crashing noise. Taylorville Police responded to a house on the 1300 block of Market Street. Officers noticed that the door had been kicked in. Police secured the residence and saw the garage door was open.
