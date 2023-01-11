City of Morris to host E-Recycling event

The City of Morris will be hosting an e-recycling event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10. (Shaw Media file photo)

MORRIS – The City of Morris will be hosting an e-recycling event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10. This recycling event will be held at FAMCe Recycling located at 1000 E. Armstrong Street in Morris. FAMCe has been a world leader in electronics and metal scrap recycling for over 15 years. They specialize in creating innovative solutions for businesses and individuals who want transparent and environmentally-friendly methods of reusing and recycling electronic scrap.

Items that will be accepted at the recycling event include the following:

· Cables and wiring

· Televisions and monitors

· Batteries

· Cameras/Camcorders

· Cell phones

· Computers/Laptops

· IPods/IPads

· Circuit boards

· Microwaves

· Game systems

· DVD players/VCR’s

· Fax machines

· Scanners/Printers

· Handheld appliances

There will be a $25 fee for CRT (deep back) televisions and monitors. All other items will be accepted free of charge. Only cash payments will be accepted. White goods such as stoves, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and refrigerators will not be accepted. If you have any questions regarding the event or if your item is recyclable, please call the City of Morris at 815-585-7441.