Joe Biden's classified documents problem just got bigger
On Thursday morning, White House Counsel's Office spokesperson Ian Sams confirmed overnight reports that a "small number" of documents "with classified markings" had been found at President Joe Biden's Wilmington, Delaware, home. "All but one of these documents were found in a storage space in the president's Willmington residence garage," Sams wrote in a brief press release. "One document consisting of one page was discovered among stored materials in an adjacent room." The revelation that Biden may have improperly stored classified material has understandably been compared to former President Donald Trump's ongoing legal battle with the Justice Department over the...
Candace Owens Wins $20M Lawsuit Against Republican Politician
Right-wing ultraconservative commentator Candace Owens has emerged triumphant after winning a lawsuit filed against her in 2021. In the suit, Republican politician Kimberly Klacik accused Owens of posting a video on Instagram claiming that Klacik committed campaign fraud, laundered money and illegally used drugs. The video also said that the politician was a “madam” of a strip club.
'Ethnically Insensitive': Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Lays Down The Law On Her First Day In Office, Bans Use Of 'Latinx'
Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders used her first day in office as Arkansas' first female governor to prohibit the use of "Latinx" in state documents, RadarOnline.com has learned. The former White House press secretary initiated an executive order to enforce the new vocabulary ban. Sanders, 40, cited pew research to support her decision to prohibit the "ethnically insensitive" term. After making history when she was officially sworn into office on January 10, Sanders got to work. Important topics like State infrastructure, public education, and healthcare were not targeted. Instead, the fresh governor took aim at the gender-neutral terminology that is used...
Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority
The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
Don Jr mocks paying taxes after father’s company sentenced for tax fraud
The former president’s oldest son appeared to mock the idea of paying taxes in a meme on his Instagram page after his father’s eponymous company was fined $1.6m following a conviction stemming from years-long tax avoidance scheme.Two subsidiaries of Donald Trump’s Trump Organization were sentenced on 13 January after a New York City jury delivered a guilty verdict on 17 felony crimes against them last month.Prosecutors accused the companies of scheming to avoid paying payroll taxes by compensating top executives with lavish untaxed perks.The Trump Corporation and the Trump Payroll Corporation each face maximum fines of $800,000. The Trump...
Republican candidate's wife arrested and charged with casting 23 fraudulent votes for her husband in the 2020 election
She was charged with 26 counts of providing false information in registering and voting, three of fraudulent registration, and 23 of fraudulent voting.
Russia tried to claim months ago it destroyed American-made armored vehicles that the US didn't even offer Ukraine until last week
Russia has been caught repeatedly fabricating kills and victories in its war in Ukraine, which so far has not gone the way Putin planned.
