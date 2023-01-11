Here are some of the top sellers in real estate for the week of Dec. 8-14 in Flagler County in the Multiple Listing Service. For a more complete list for that week, click here. John Marin, individually and as trustee, sold 6 La Costa Way to Edward and Carolyn Meeks, of Leesburg, Georgia, for $870,000. Built in 1996, the house is a 3/3 and has a swimming pool and 2,690 square feet. It sold in 2021 for $799,900.

FLAGLER COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO