Palm Coast residents recycle 167 Christmas trees
During this year’s Christmas tree recycling event, residents recycled 167 live Christmas trees and shredded over 11,700 pounds of paper — more than double last year’s totals. Stats like these prove the tree recycling event is a success. The purpose of this holiday tradition is to help...
Photos: Top-selling homes in Flagler County Dec. 8-14
Here are some of the top sellers in real estate for the week of Dec. 8-14 in Flagler County in the Multiple Listing Service. For a more complete list for that week, click here. John Marin, individually and as trustee, sold 6 La Costa Way to Edward and Carolyn Meeks, of Leesburg, Georgia, for $870,000. Built in 1996, the house is a 3/3 and has a swimming pool and 2,690 square feet. It sold in 2021 for $799,900.
Palm Coast to begin Lehigh Trailhead renovations on Jan. 23
Construction on the Lehigh Trailhead Project off of Belle Terre Parkway will commence on Jan. 23. The project enhances the popular path by providing ADA-compliant paved parking with more than 60 parking spaces, a restroom and a water fountain. The project also includes community gardens, a dog park, lighting and pavilions.
Flagler, Volusia 2022 graduation rates exceed statewide average
Both the Flagler and Volusia County school districts exceeded the state's 2022 high school graduation rate, according to the Florida Department of Education. Flagler Schools Superintendent Cathy Mittelstadt said she is encouraged by the district’s 2022 graduation rate, according to a district press release. Volusia County Schools Superintendent Carmen Balgobin said “it is with great pride that I share Volusia County Schools has exceeded the state average.”
Flagler Beach City Commission approves 112-home subdivision on Roberts Road
The Flagler Beach City Commission voted 5-0 on Jan. 12 to approve a proposal for a planned unit development of 112 homes. The development, called "Beach Park Village" in city planning documents and owned by KB Homes Jacksonville, is located on the west side of the bridge on Roberts Road. The south end of the property abuts Wadsworth Park, and the development is situated across from an apartment complex that is also being built on Roberts Road.
Army Corps project delayed for redesign; could extend timeline 11 months
The Army Corps of Engineers has decided to redesign the beach renourishment project, delaying it an additional 11 months at least before construction can start. The delay was announced at Flagler Beach’s City Commission meeting on Thursday, Jan. 12 by Bankruptcy Attorney Scott Spradley. Spradley read the report on behalf of Flagler County Attorney Al Hadeed, who was ill but present over the phone to answer questions.
Flagler Beach commissioner chair declines reelection bid
Flagler Beach Commissioner and Chair Ken Bryan has announced he will not be running for reelection in March. Bryan announced his withdrawal on his Facebook page on Jan. 10, choosing to focus "more on family and new adventures." "It has been an honor and privilege to serve many communities in...
Cold-weather shelter to open Friday and Saturday, Jan. 13-14, for anyone without heat as temperatures drop
Flagler County Digital Media and Events Coordinator. The Sheltering Tree will open a cold-weather shelter Friday and Saturday nights at the Church on the Rock not only for the homeless, but for anyone who is without heat. The National Weather Service is predicting temperatures in the mid-30s during the overnight...
Green Lion to close after Jan. 14, Loopers to take over concession by early March
In December 2022, the Palm Coast City Council approved a food and beverage concession agreement with Loopers, a full-service restaurant, for the eatery space at the Palm Harbor Golf Club, which is owned and operated by the city of Palm Coast. The contract with the current food and beverage provider,...
Three Flagler Palm Coast High School girls basketball players injured in a two-car crash on Belle Terre Parkway
Three Flagler Palm Coast High School girls basketball players were injured in a crash involving two vehicles at the intersection of Belle Terre Parkway and Pine Grove Drive on the afternoon of Friday, Jan. 13. One of the players was airlifted to Wolfson Children's Hospital in Jacksonville and was scheduled...
