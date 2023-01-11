Read full article on original website
Ethereum Price Hesitates, But Further Gains Seem Likely
Ether price gained over 10% this week and cleared the $1,340 resistance. ETH/USD is following a key bullish trend line with support at $1,330 on the 4-hours chart. The price rise further unless there is a downside break below $1,340 and $1,330. Ethereum’s ETH is signaling an upside break above...
Ethereum (ETH) Shark Addresses Accumulate despite Bearish Cues
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – Ethereum token Ether (ETH) traded at just below $1,400 on Jan 12, after a near-20% upside move month-to-date. Moreover, data from the crypto analytical platform Santiment testified to the growing accumulation among ETH shark addresses, despite the abundance of bearish cues. Ether (ETH) sharks are on...
XRP Price Prediction: Bullish Breakout Suggests Rally To $0.45
Ripple price is gaining pace above the $0.350 resistance zone. XRP traded above a major bearish trend line with resistance at $0.360 on the daily chart. The price is showing bullish signs and might surge towards $0.42 and $0.45. New Delhi(CoinChapter.com): Ripple’s XRP is rising above $0.365. The price broke...
Crypto Exchange Blofin Released – Attention Drawn to Innovative and Traditional Financial Market
Blofin brought its crypto futures trading exchange into existence on January 12th. On the first day of operation, Blofin’s trading system shows its ultimate performance in infrastructural stability and in market depth, both of which grounded the maximization of users’ returns and the best shot to take market opportunities. The launch of the Blofin exchange received a lot of attention and recognition.
Bonk Inu NFTs Profits Go Bonkers, But BONK Down 63% From Peak
NEW DELHI (CoinChapter.com) — The hype surrounding Bonk, Solana’s addition to the canine-themed crypto world, refuses to die down. Though BONK coin price is down 63% from its Jan 5 peak of $0.00000457, Bonk Inu’s NFTs collection, BONKz, is currently trading at ten times its original price.
Is Google stock a buying opportunity in 2023?
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – The stock market suffered over 20% losses in 2022, and multinational tech company Google (restructured into a conglomerate named Alphabet in 2015) was not an exception. As a result, Google stock (NASDAQ: GOOGL) traded at just above $90 on Jan 13 after losing 42% of its valuation throughout 2022. Is the stock a buying opportunity in 2023?
HedgeUp makes a strong showing, while Polkadot fails to excite investors
The bearish pressure on some of the more popular cryptocurrencies remains overwhelming as traders hope for an end to the crypto winter. Polkadot (DOT), which rose to the centre of market players’ attention as a network to serve as the foundation for Web3, is currently falling out of favour with investors.
Jumbo Raises $3.5M to Deliver Its Decentralized Exchange Ecosystem to the NEAR Protocol
Jumbo, a leading decentralized exchange built on the NEAR Protocol, is proud to announce the successful completion of a $3.5 million fundraising round led by Pantera and Huobi Incubator, with additional funding from DWEB3, D21 Ventures, Metaweb Ventures, Fundamental Labs, Proximity, and Genblock Capital. The funds contributed to developing the...
Dec 2022 CPI report shows 6.5% core inflation – what to expect from Fed?
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – According to the latest Bureau of Labor Statistics data, the December consumer price index (CPI) data stood at 6.5%. Notably, the final inflation report before the Federal Reserve’s Feb 1 interest rate decision will determine the market sentiment for the upcoming months. The inflation rate...
Cardano (ADA) reveals new privacy-focused blockchain, Vendible to launch popular NFT series on Polygon (MATIC), Snowfall Protocol (SNW) sells over 250 million tokens
The current crypto space is full of projects that claim to be the best in terms of privacy and security. However, there are only a few that can truly deliver on these promises. Snowfall Protocol is one of them. But why should investors choose Snowfall Protocol (SNW) over Polygon (MATIC) or Cardano (ADA)? Read along to know more.
AVAX Price Soars 30% after Avalanche Partners with Amazon
LAGOS (CoinChapter.com) — Avalanche native token AVAX has recorded a double-digit price rally in the last 24 hours outperforming the rest of the crypto market. In detail, AVAX is kicking off the new year with impressive price action after its value plummeted significantly in 2022. According to data from Coingecko, AVAX at press time was up more than 30% and trading at around $16.
Here’s Why More And More Crypto Investors Are Drawn To HedgeUp (HDUP) And Polkadot (DOT)
The emergence of several cryptocurrency initiatives has caused market participants to be on the lookout for the next big thing. However, cryptocurrency continues to be a prevalent investment option for individuals trying to diversify their portfolios and optimize earnings. In recent months, two cryptocurrencies that have gained a lot of...
CLB Productions Launches 2048 Bitcoin – The Puzzle Game that Rewards Players with Cryptocurrency
CLB Productions, a leading developer of innovative games, announced the release of 2048 Bitcoin, the latest addition to the popular 2048 puzzle game. This version offers players the unique opportunity to earn satoshis, the smallest unit of Bitcoin, by playing the game. 2048 Bitcoin offers an innovative twist on a...
TradeCrypto: New Crypto Medium Making Waves
TradeCrypto.com is a rising platform dedicated to cryptocurrency reviews, news, and education that reached 10,000 monthly visitors recently. It’s not a surprise it’s becoming more and more popular among crypto enthusiasts lately, as the platform consistently provides quality content for both crypto beginners and advanced users. One of the key reasons that make TradeCrypto stand out among its competitors is its approach to presenting complex information so that learning is made enjoyable. No matter the readers’ level of expertise, why would anybody need boring and difficult articles that take effort to understand? Readers can tell the content was written by reliable crypto aficionados who not only know what they’re talking about, but can present their findings and opinions so that the content is fun and easy to understand. This quality has been crucial in spreading positive word of mouth and attracting new visitors.
Cometh Battle partners with Ledger Live to set a new standard in Web3 gaming
Paris, 11th January — Cometh is excited to announce the integration of Cometh Battle, the blockchain free-to-play tactical card game within Ledger, the global platform for digital assets and Web3, via Ledger Live — the all-in-one desktop and mobile app to securely manage your digital assets. Cometh Battle is the first blockchain game on Ledger Live and the integration will allow worldwide users to access the game directly from the Ledger Live app.
DCG bankruptcy will hit harder than FTX
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – Digital Currency Group (DCG) is the epitome of power centralization in the crypto sphere, and it could crumble, leaving more devastation in the sector than the recent FTX collapse in Nov 2022. To assess the possible damage, a deeper dive into DCG is warranted. DCG net...
