As Colorado's House opens, Minority Leader Mike Lynch's family has a lot to celebrate

Among the festivities in the opening hours of the 2023 legislature: Members of the Colorado House serenaded Minority Leader Mike Lynch's daughter with a rendition of "Happy Birthday," noting her 17th.

As it turns out, the Lynch family has a lot to celebrate.

Son Spencer, who is 14 months older than his sister Carly, received an appointment to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point for the fall 2023 school year.

He was nominated to West Point by U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse, D-Lafayette. Neguse also nominated Lynch for the U.S. Naval Academy, but Lynch indicated he prefers to keep his feet on the ground instead of in the water.

"I'm not a big sea guy," Spencer Lynch said, but added it was still a tough decision.

Spencer is carrying on a family tradition, albeit in a slightly more expedient way.

His father is a graduate of West Point, but the Wellington Republican told Colorado Politics recently he didn't go directly to the academy from high school, as his son will do.

He admitted it took four years to get into West Point. Once there, he had an illustrious academic career, earning a bachelor of applied science degree in systems engineering and law.

He still has ties to the academy, serving as vice president of his alumni class. Lynch served in the military for eight years after graduation, earning certification as airborne qualified and a Bradley commander.

Spencer's interests lie in military intelligence and, like his dad, systems engineering.

Spencer said he knew about West Point from an early age because of his dad, but made his own decision to apply.

Spencer went to a summer camp, with a mock "plebe" experience, including on leadership, at West Point prior to starting his senior year at Liberty Commons High School in Fort Collins, where he is now school captain, akin to class president.

"I really love my country and want to serve in some way, and I feel like I have natural leadership qualities," he said.