ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

As Colorado's House opens, Minority Leader Mike Lynch's family has a lot to celebrate

By By MARIANNE GOODLAND
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29SzOb_0kBHFvOP00

Among the festivities in the opening hours of the 2023 legislature: Members of the Colorado House serenaded Minority Leader Mike Lynch's daughter with a rendition of "Happy Birthday," noting her 17th.

As it turns out, the Lynch family has a lot to celebrate.

Son Spencer, who is 14 months older than his sister Carly, received an appointment to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point for the fall 2023 school year.

He was nominated to West Point by U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse, D-Lafayette. Neguse also nominated Lynch for the U.S. Naval Academy, but Lynch indicated he prefers to keep his feet on the ground instead of in the water.

"I'm not a big sea guy," Spencer Lynch said, but added it was still a tough decision.

Spencer is carrying on a family tradition, albeit in a slightly more expedient way.

His father is a graduate of West Point, but the Wellington Republican told Colorado Politics recently he didn't go directly to the academy from high school, as his son will do.

He admitted it took four years to get into West Point. Once there, he had an illustrious academic career, earning a bachelor of applied science degree in systems engineering and law.

He still has ties to the academy, serving as vice president of his alumni class. Lynch served in the military for eight years after graduation, earning certification as airborne qualified and a Bradley commander.

Spencer's interests lie in military intelligence and, like his dad, systems engineering.

Spencer said he knew about West Point from an early age because of his dad, but made his own decision to apply.

Spencer went to a summer camp, with a mock "plebe" experience, including on leadership, at West Point prior to starting his senior year at Liberty Commons High School in Fort Collins, where he is now school captain, akin to class president.

"I really love my country and want to serve in some way, and I feel like I have natural leadership qualities," he said.

Comments / 0

Related
coloradosun.com

Yurt operator at a Colorado state park disappeared with guests’ money

Jill Brabec and her family were packed and ready for their unplugged, ski-in Thanksgiving trip to their favorite yurt in State Forest State Park. The little trailer at the edge of the park where they typically checked in with Never Summer Nordic Yurts was empty and dark. The sign on the door — “Be back soon!” — was not freshly hung. They poked around the campground across the way. Knocked on all the doors they could find. They went into nearby Walden, wondering if anyone knew where the operators of Never Summer Nordic might be.
COLORADO STATE
agjournalonline.com

Boebert begins new term after narrow win

RIFLE, Colo. (AP) — Debbie Hartman voted for Lauren Boebert for Congress in 2020 and again in 2022, delighted by Boebert’s unequivocal defense of cultural issues that animate the Republican Party’s far right flank. But as Hartman shopped recently at a supermarket in this Rocky Mountain ranching outpost, she had one piece of advice for the Colorado lawmaker.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Here's your chance to comment on Colorado's wolf reintroduction plan

Perhaps nothing splits Coloradans more than their opinion on wolf reintroduction. Passed by a narrow vote in 2020, with the Denver area leading the charge for approval, residents of the Centennial State continue to debate whether or not the initiative will be beneficial or harmful to the state. While the reintroduction is set to happen regardless of voiced opinions at this point, the public can share their thoughts on the recently released draft plan for the reintroduction initiative. ...
COLORADO STATE
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Mulhall column: Wolf voters’ remorse?

In the spring of 2020, the PI published a column of mine titled “The wolves’ tailor” in which I urged a “No” vote on the 2020 Colorado Gray Wolf Re-introduction Initiative (Proposition 114). Proposition 114 passed 50.91% to 49.09%. Last month, CBS News Colorado wrote...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Phil Weiser sworn in for second term as Colorado's attorney general

In Phil Weiser’s first term as Colorado’s attorney general, he has been involved with suing major pharmaceutical companies for their roles in the nation’s opioid crisis, brought a lawsuit against e-cigarette maker JUUL with accusations of marketing to children and won a ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court upholding the ability to remove presidential electors who vote against their state’s winner.
COLORADO STATE
iheart.com

Colorado Has One Of The 20 Best Steakhouses In America

America loves beef, and the best way to enjoy it is a juicy, nicely-cooked steak. Thankfully, the country is full of steakhouses dedicated to serving you a hearty meal complete with delicious sides, add-ons, and beverages. There are some joints, however, that are a cut above the rest. That's why...
DENVER, CO
coloradonewsline.com

Conservative activist Aaron Wood enters race for Colorado state GOP chair

Aaron Wood, a conservative activist based in Highlands Ranch, on Monday announced his candidacy for the top leadership position in the Colorado Republican Party. The current chair, Kristi Burton Brown, announced last month she would not seek a second term. The party suffered historic losses in the November elections, failing to win a single statewide office and losing ground in the Legislature, which prompted an intense debate among members about the party’s future.
COLORADO STATE
The Longmont Leader

Polis administration announces bold progress in building Glo Park in Colorado

The Polis administration and the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) announced the next stage in bringing to life a nation-leading, innovative Global Energy Park (Glo Park) in Golden, Colorado. With the completion of land swaps between the Department of Energy, the State of Colorado, and Jefferson County, the Glo Park has garnered attention from international companies spearheading energy transition. The campus will be located within walking distance of NREL in the heart of Colorado’s internationally recognized energy research and innovation ecosystem, further cementing Colorado’s role at the nexus of renewable energy innovation and collaboration.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

New Colorado Chamber of Commerce report identifies possible business roadblocks

Colorado business leaders expressed concerns about Colorado's regulatory landscape, increasing "wages and benefit affordability," and high cost of living for employees due to housing affordability here. That's according to a report released Thursday by the Colorado Chamber of Commerce. The report, produced with Dietrich Partners, a Colorado-based business consulting firm,...
COLORADO STATE
tripsavvy.com

12 Best Small Towns in Colorado

In Colorado, some of the least-populated towns have attractions that are anything but quaint, with spectacular features like record-setting hot springs, unruly whitewater rapids, and mountain biking trails that skirt cliffsides. Then, throw in some sultry boom-and-bust mining town lore and elk that roam the streets each fall, and it’s apparent that small-town charm looks different in the Centennial State.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
19K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy