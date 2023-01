Elaine Irene Morvig, 91, rural Winger died on Monday, January 9, 2023, at Perham Living Center, Perham with her family around her. Elaine was born on October 12, 1931, in rural Crookston to Arthur and Louise (Demarais) Solie. Elaine was baptized on January 2, 1932, and confirmed on May 20, 1945, at Hafslo Lutheran Church. Elaine attended country school in rural Crookston.

WINGER, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO