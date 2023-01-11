Read full article on original website
Mrs. Betty J. "Boogie" Morgan Luperino
- Betty J. "Boogie" Morgan Luperino, age 83, passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022 at the LeRoy Village Green Nursing Home. She was born on May 11, 1939, in Warsaw, a daughter of the late Charles Morgan and Florence Burse Morgan. A 1957 graduate of Notre Dame High School,...
Stuff the Cruiser warms up Christmas for hundreds in 2022
These may be tough economic times, but local folks came through and gave plentifully during Genesee County Probation Department's annual Stuff the Cruiser collection last month.
Batavia Boys improves to 8-2 with 88-39 win vs.Greece Olympia
Five of Batavia's players hit double-digits in scoring as the Blue Devils beat Greece Olympia 88-39 on Friday. Carter McFollins scored 16 points, Carter Mullen, 14, Sawyer Siverling 13, Ja'vin McFollins, 12, and Aiden Bellavia, 11. Adding on, Rashaad Christie scored eight points and Mike McKenzie scored six. Batavia improves to 8-2 on the season. Also, in Boys Basketball on Friday:
Batavia City Schools' student artworks debut Jan. 25 at GO ART!
Putting the finishing touches on display space has meant a slight postponement, however, the annual exhibit for Batavia High School student artwork will debut in about two weeks at the Genesee-Orleans Regional Arts Council in Batavia. An opening reception has been rescheduled for 5 to 7 p.m. Jan. 25 at GO ART!, 201 East Main St., Batavia, Coordinator Nikki Greenbaum said.
Dispatchers Wanted: seeking a few 'unsung heroes' for duty
When it comes to recalling scenarios of being a dispatcher, Frank Riccobono came up with one immediately: he was on the phone with the mom of a young girl whose heart had stopped. He talked the distressed mother through a procedure of moving her daughter to the floor and performing heart compressions and mouth-to-mouth resuscitation. It was a nerve-wracking few minutes before the mom cried out. Her daughter was revived.
Law and Order: Trio from Rochester accused of stealing bags of items from Ulta Beauty
Mone N. Wiggins, 24, of Dana Street, Rochester, is charged with grand larceny 4th, conspiracy 5th, and criminal impersonation. Yathil Karis K. Lay-Rivera, 24, of Grand Avenue, Rochester, is charged with grand larceny 4th and conspiracy 5th. Aniyah E. Kendrick, 18, of Sullivan Street, Rochester, is charged with conspiracy 5th. On. Jan. 6, Sheriff's deputies responded to Ulta Beauty in Batavia Towne Center after receiving a report of a larceny in progress.
Accident with entrapment reported on West Main, Le Roy
A person is reportedly trapped in a vehicle following an accident on West Main Street at West Avenue in Le Roy. Le Roy Fire is on scene. Stafford dispatched mutual aid to assist with extrication. UPDATE 1:44 p.m.: Fire police requested for traffic control.
Developers say Pembroke location ideally suited for planned $142 million distribution center
The developers of a planned 100-acre distribution center are confident they've selected a unique and ideal location for such a facility -- halfway between Rochester and Buffalo along a stretch of Thruway with few other appropriately zoned sites.
Installation of the first cell brings vision to life of new county jail
With a choice of building from scratch from the ground up or using prefabricated units, county management is confident that the right choice was made for the new jail facility on West Main Street Road in Batavia.
Three-vehicle accident reported on Bloomingdale Road
A three-car accident with entrapment is reported at Bloomingdale and Martin Road, on the Tonawanda Indian Reservation. Alabama Fire and Indian Falls Fire dispatched along with Mercy EMS. UPDATE 3:48 p.m.: The Indian Falls chief is on scene and reports two vehicles blocking Martin Road. One patient inside a residence....
Grand Jury Report: Man accused of first degree rape
Shane M. Vaname is indicted on counts of rape in the first degree, a Class B violent felony, sexual abuse in the first degree, a Class D violent felony, and rape in the third degree, a Class E felony. Vaname is accused of having sexual intercourse with another person by forcible compulsion on Dec. 10 at a location in the Town of Le Roy. He is accused of subjecting another person to sexual contact by forcible compulsion. He is accused of having sexual intercourse with a person who was incapable of giving consent.
Slow travels make for steady progress with new county jail
The first of about 100 oversized construction material loads slowly made its way down Main Street Wednesday en route to the new Genesee County jail being built at 3839 West Main Street Road, and city motorists are asked to take note and give future loads a wide berth.
