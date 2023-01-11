Shane M. Vaname is indicted on counts of rape in the first degree, a Class B violent felony, sexual abuse in the first degree, a Class D violent felony, and rape in the third degree, a Class E felony. Vaname is accused of having sexual intercourse with another person by forcible compulsion on Dec. 10 at a location in the Town of Le Roy. He is accused of subjecting another person to sexual contact by forcible compulsion. He is accused of having sexual intercourse with a person who was incapable of giving consent.

LE ROY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO