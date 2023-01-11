ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GoColumbialions.com

Women's Swimming & Diving Defeats Brown in Thriller at Uris Natatorium

NEW YORK – The Columbia women's swimming and diving team (2-2) continued its run of success on Friday afternoon, defeating the Brown Bears (2-4), 156-144, in a nail-biter at Uris Natatorium. "It was a really hard-fought battle," Head Coach Diana Caskey said. "We touched down in LaGuardia late Wednesday...
GoColumbialions.com

Squash Prepares for Home-Away Ivy-Opening Weekend

NEW YORK — The top-10-ranked Columbia men's and women's squash teams play their first two Ivy League matches this weekend. The Lions host Princeton Friday at 2 p.m., from the SL Green StreetSquash Center. Sunday, they'll travel to Philadelphia to take on Penn at 1 p.m. For fans not...
GoColumbialions.com

Fencers Continue to Impress at Events Worldwide

NEW YORK — Over the past two months, members of Columbia fencing past, present and future competed worldwide for national and international competition. First-year Tierna Oxenreider earned a bronze medal in epee at the December and January North American Cups to highlight the Lions' finishes. Other standout performances included...
