Alleged dealers sold fentanyl on San Francisco streets while charged with other crimes

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

PIX Now -- Wednesday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom 09:33

SAN FRANCISCO --  District Attorney Brooke Jenkins has announced multiple felony charges against two alleged drug dealers who were arrested while out of jail on their own recognizance.

Jenkins said the 25-year-old Ramos-Aguilar was out on his own recognizance in the wake of previous arrests when he was taken into custody again.

He was most recently arrested on December 29, 2022, on Turk Street west of Van Ness Avenue in possession of 49.9 grams of fentanyl and 6.7 grams of methamphetamine.

San Francisco police officers arrested him after seeing what they believed was a hand-to-hand narcotics transaction. With the other open cases, Ramos-Aguilar is alleged to have been in possession for sale over 500 grams of fentanyl in the last six months.

Ramos-Aguilar is charged with felony possession of fentanyl for sale, possession of methamphetamine for sale, resisting, obstruction or delaying arrest and contempt of court for violating stay away orders.

Meanwhile, the 26-year-old Artiaga-Colindrez was also out on his own recognizance in the wake of previous arrests when he was taken into custody again.

He was arrested on New Year's Eve, following a spotting operation near the intersection of Seventh Street and Market Street, in possession of 268 grams of methamphetamine, and 65 grams of fentanyl.

Since December of 2021, Artiaga-Colindrez is alleged to have been in possession for sale of 854.5 grams of controlled substances including 502.3 grams of fentanyl, 311.4 grams of methamphetamine, 37 grams of heroin and 3.8 grams of cocaine.

He is charged with possession of fentanyl for sale purposes, possession of methamphetamine for sale purposes, contempt of court order for violating a stay away order, and resisting, obstructing, or delaying arrest.

"Both Luis Ramos-Aguilar and Olsen Artiaga-Colindrez will be held accountable for their flagrant contempt of court and utter disregard for public safety," Jenkins said in a news release.

Both suspects have been in custody since they were arrested. If convicted of all charges, Ramos-Aguilar faces more than 12 years in state prison for his most recent case and Artiaga-Colindrez faces more than eight years in state prison for his most recent case.

