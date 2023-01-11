ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
Mario Donevski

Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul Play

The dead body of a black teen was spotted hanging on a tree in the outdoors of Ehrhardt Elementary School located in Houston, Texas. The deceased body was found in the parking lot of the Ehrhardt Elementary School according to the Sheriff’s Office of Harris County.Harris County’s Sheriff, however does not “smell anything fishy” based on the evidences and believes the reason for death can merely be a suicide.
HOUSTON, TX
People

Parents of 19-Month-Old Nonuplets Introduce Their 5 Girls, 4 Boys: 'Not Easy to Put Them to Sleep'

"We are proud, it's something exceptional," dad Abdelkader Arby said of the nine babies, who recently returned home to Mali The world's only nonuplets are ready for their closeup.  As they prepared to go home to Mali last week after receiving 19 months of care in Morocco, parents Halima Cissé and Abdelkader Arby got a chance to introduce their five girls and four boys to Guinness World Records. "We are proud, it's something exceptional," Arby told the record-keeping organization. "The family is known worldwide, it's a great thing."  In a short video, Cissé...
Outsider.com

Dog-Walking Couple Sees Mysterious ‘Demonic’ Looking Creature Scurry In Front of Them

A dog-walking couple is sharing details about a “demonic” creature they recently encountered while walking through Clumber Park in Nottinghamshire, England. TMZ reported that earlier this month, Hannah and Dave Rowett were walking their pus through the Nottinghamshire park when they encountered a “shadowy creative” that “seemingly appeared out of thin air” and crossed their path before disappearing. The couple ended up taking pictures and even recording the incident.
Tyla

Woman furious after being billed by neighbour for fence he put up 17 years ago

When deciding on a new house to either buy or rent, one of the biggest questions a lot of us will ask ourselves is: "What are the neighbours like?" Ideally, you never want to have a bad relationship with any of your neighbours, as most likely, you are going to come across them on a regular basis - whether that is them looking after a parcel for you or just an awkward smile as you take out the bins.
Vice

A Pigeon Was Caught in a Prison Yard With a Tiny Backpack of Meth

A pigeon found in a Canadian prison yard with a tiny backpack filled with meth is carrying on a decades-long tradition of avian drug smuggling. The pigeon was captured at the Pacific Institution in Abbotsford, British Columbia, in late December, according to the CBC. John Randle, Pacific regional president of...
Outsider.com

WATCH: Massive Buck Takes Down Hunter in Act of ‘Revenge’

This deer got back at its hunter with one final act of revenge. Two hunters walk up to a buck that they’ve shot, and as one of the men gets close to the buck, it jumps up and seems to attack the hunter. Then, after making contact with the man and knocking him to the ground, the deer falls back to the ground, where it seems to slowly succumb to death.
AOL Corp

Teen's first driving lesson ends with dad screaming: 'No more lessons from me'

A father gave his daughter her first driving lesson — and probably won’t get back in the passenger seat anytime soon. TikTok dad Will Harkness posted the hilarious footage. He conducted the lesson for his daughter, Codi, in a parking lot. Thankfully, it was empty because there could have been some collateral damage.
New York Post

Entire plane bursts into song as ‘drunk Karen’ booted off flight: video

Passengers broke out in song as a woman was removed from a Jetstar plane after causing a ruckus before takeoff from Gold Coast Airport, Australia. On Sunday, the 42-year-old woman from Lennox Head, New South Wales, Australia had refused to voluntarily leave the plane, which was bound for Melbourne, and Jetstar staff called in the Australian Federal Police. She had allegedly been behaving in a disorderly and disruptive manner, and had refused to follow directions from staff. Video shared to social media captured the moment police forcibly removed the woman from the flight, with one officer shown physically pulling her up from her...
TheDailyBeast

Five Dead After Man Drives Into Crowd and Throws Cash in the Air

Police in the Chinese city of Guangzhou are searching for a motive after a 22-year-old man allegedly drove his black BMW SUV into a crowd of people, killing five and injuring 13. The incident, caught on surveillance cameras, shows the man traveling at a relatively slow speed as he seemingly swerved to hit as many people as possible. He then threw paper money into the air each time he hit a person, according to the footage.The incident, which took place during rush hour in the city of 19 million people, garnered immediate outrage online, according to the BBC. Various postings...

Comments / 0

Community Policy