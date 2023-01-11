Read full article on original website
Video Shows Florida Police Officer Trying To Separate Hawk and Snake Fighting
A Florida police officer recently stumbled upon quite the scene. He found a hawk and snake going at each other with more hostility than Zach Bryan and Rich O’Toole on Twitter. The sheriff’s deputy ultimately intervened. The video of him separating the raptor and the serpent is racking up a lot of attention online.
Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul Play
The dead body of a black teen was spotted hanging on a tree in the outdoors of Ehrhardt Elementary School located in Houston, Texas. The deceased body was found in the parking lot of the Ehrhardt Elementary School according to the Sheriff’s Office of Harris County.Harris County’s Sheriff, however does not “smell anything fishy” based on the evidences and believes the reason for death can merely be a suicide.
Man takes child's assigned seat and refuses to sit in his own assigned seat on an airplane
View out plane windowPhoto bySasha Freemind/UnsplashonUnsplash. ** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.
Watch as rampaging leopard pounces on van during attack that left 13 people in hospital
THIS is the shocking moment a wild leopard took a swipe at a van following a ferocious rampage through a city that saw 13 people injured. Local residents were rushed to hospital with serious injuries from the big cat attack in Jorhat, north east India. Dramatic footage showed the beast...
Parents of 19-Month-Old Nonuplets Introduce Their 5 Girls, 4 Boys: 'Not Easy to Put Them to Sleep'
"We are proud, it's something exceptional," dad Abdelkader Arby said of the nine babies, who recently returned home to Mali The world's only nonuplets are ready for their closeup. As they prepared to go home to Mali last week after receiving 19 months of care in Morocco, parents Halima Cissé and Abdelkader Arby got a chance to introduce their five girls and four boys to Guinness World Records. "We are proud, it's something exceptional," Arby told the record-keeping organization. "The family is known worldwide, it's a great thing." In a short video, Cissé...
Dog-Walking Couple Sees Mysterious ‘Demonic’ Looking Creature Scurry In Front of Them
A dog-walking couple is sharing details about a “demonic” creature they recently encountered while walking through Clumber Park in Nottinghamshire, England. TMZ reported that earlier this month, Hannah and Dave Rowett were walking their pus through the Nottinghamshire park when they encountered a “shadowy creative” that “seemingly appeared out of thin air” and crossed their path before disappearing. The couple ended up taking pictures and even recording the incident.
Hippo swallows 2-year-old boy, spits him out
A 2-year-old boy in Uganda was swallowed by a hippo and then spit back out after a witness pelted the animal with stones, according to police.
Woman furious after being billed by neighbour for fence he put up 17 years ago
When deciding on a new house to either buy or rent, one of the biggest questions a lot of us will ask ourselves is: "What are the neighbours like?" Ideally, you never want to have a bad relationship with any of your neighbours, as most likely, you are going to come across them on a regular basis - whether that is them looking after a parcel for you or just an awkward smile as you take out the bins.
Photographs taken of the Titanic wreck indicate that some passengers were dragged to the ocean floor
When the Titanic sank, there were 2,240 passengers and crew on board the ship but only 712 individuals were said to have survived. More than 1500 passengers were reported to have lost their lives when the Titanic sank on April 15, 1912. Most of the bodies were never found.
A Pigeon Was Caught in a Prison Yard With a Tiny Backpack of Meth
A pigeon found in a Canadian prison yard with a tiny backpack filled with meth is carrying on a decades-long tradition of avian drug smuggling. The pigeon was captured at the Pacific Institution in Abbotsford, British Columbia, in late December, according to the CBC. John Randle, Pacific regional president of...
WATCH: Massive Buck Takes Down Hunter in Act of ‘Revenge’
This deer got back at its hunter with one final act of revenge. Two hunters walk up to a buck that they’ve shot, and as one of the men gets close to the buck, it jumps up and seems to attack the hunter. Then, after making contact with the man and knocking him to the ground, the deer falls back to the ground, where it seems to slowly succumb to death.
'Miracle' As Kids Survive 2 Days in Mangled Car After Crash Killed Parents
The three children involved in the car crash were not rescued for 55 hours and have since been taken to hospital.
AOL Corp
Teen's first driving lesson ends with dad screaming: 'No more lessons from me'
A father gave his daughter her first driving lesson — and probably won’t get back in the passenger seat anytime soon. TikTok dad Will Harkness posted the hilarious footage. He conducted the lesson for his daughter, Codi, in a parking lot. Thankfully, it was empty because there could have been some collateral damage.
Horror as Christmas parade float ploughs into screaming crowd killing woman & running over boy, 2, as five injured
A CHRISTMAS Parade ended in tragedy, leaving a 72-year-old woman dead and a two-year-old boy seriously injured. At least four other people were injured after a tractor broke loose and rolled down a hill, mowing down spectators before slamming into a wall. Police believe others were injured as a number...
In Appalachia Folklore There Are Creatures Who Wear the Faces of Others
Nobody knows what happens if you follow them.
Entire plane bursts into song as ‘drunk Karen’ booted off flight: video
Passengers broke out in song as a woman was removed from a Jetstar plane after causing a ruckus before takeoff from Gold Coast Airport, Australia. On Sunday, the 42-year-old woman from Lennox Head, New South Wales, Australia had refused to voluntarily leave the plane, which was bound for Melbourne, and Jetstar staff called in the Australian Federal Police. She had allegedly been behaving in a disorderly and disruptive manner, and had refused to follow directions from staff. Video shared to social media captured the moment police forcibly removed the woman from the flight, with one officer shown physically pulling her up from her...
Five Dead After Man Drives Into Crowd and Throws Cash in the Air
Police in the Chinese city of Guangzhou are searching for a motive after a 22-year-old man allegedly drove his black BMW SUV into a crowd of people, killing five and injuring 13. The incident, caught on surveillance cameras, shows the man traveling at a relatively slow speed as he seemingly swerved to hit as many people as possible. He then threw paper money into the air each time he hit a person, according to the footage.The incident, which took place during rush hour in the city of 19 million people, garnered immediate outrage online, according to the BBC. Various postings...
WATCH: Terrifying Videos Emerge of Tourists Being Charged by Rhinos on Safari
A frightening video shows the terrifying moment a group of massive rhinos run after tourists at an Indian national park. The heart-pounding footage was filmed on December 30 showing the huge wild animals as they aggressively chase the vehicle driving the tourists. Things Turn Terrifying When The Aggressive Rhino Charges...
Wild video shows angry guest smashing sports car through Chinese hotel lobby: "Are you crazy?"
A disgruntled guest rammed his sports car through a Chinese hotel's doors and drove wildly around its lobby, leaving a trail of destruction after arguing with staff about his missing laptop. Several videos published on social media showed the white car smashing the glass doors of the central Shanghai hotel...
