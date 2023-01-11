Read full article on original website
Elaine Irene Morvig
Elaine Irene Morvig, 91, rural Winger died on Monday, January 9, 2023, at Perham Living Center, Perham with her family around her. Elaine was born on October 12, 1931, in rural Crookston to Arthur and Louise (Demarais) Solie. Elaine was baptized on January 2, 1932, and confirmed on May 20, 1945, at Hafslo Lutheran Church. Elaine attended country school in rural Crookston.
GF pushes for new I-29 Interchange
A public input meeting last night (Thursday) gave Grand Forks residents a first glimpse at what a proposed new I-29 interchange might look like between 32nd Avenue south and 62nd Avenue South. According to the North Dakota DOT a disproportional amount of growth in Grand Forks is expected around 32nd...
CROOKSTON FIRE DEPARTMENT ANNOUNCES FIRST HYDRANT HERO WINNER
The Crookston Fire Department would like to congratulate Dan Lanctot for being the season’s first Hydrant Hero. To show their appreciation, the Fire Department presented him with $25 in Chamber Bucks to be used at a local business in town. If there is a hydrant on your block and...
Woman charged with 9 felonies related to abuse, neglect at in-home daycare
FARGO (KFGO) – The Cass County State’s Attorneys Office has charged a West Fargo woman with nine felonies following a lengthy investigation into possible child abuse and neglect at her in-home daycare. Miranda Sorlie, 42, is accused of neglecting four children under her care between January 2020 and...
